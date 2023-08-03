We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
Punchier picture quality.
*Screen images simulated.
Hear them coming in on you.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
Sleek and streamlined.
A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.
*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
***Floor Stand and Gallery Stand sold seperately.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ready to up your game.
A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
S80QR
Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 5.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
S80QY
Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 3.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.Supported service may differ by country.
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中