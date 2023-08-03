Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Brightness Booster 

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter2 than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

USC9S Soundbar

Screen and speakers in harmony

The LG USC9S Soundbar - available to purchase seperately - is designed specifically for LG OLED C3, supplied with a bracket which fits seamlessly to your TV, whether mounted to the wall or placed on a stand. As well as being a sleek match for your interiors, it pushes the Triple Up-Firing Speakers to reach their peak potential.

*Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Enjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Ultra Slim Design

Boundary-Defying Dimensions

Sleek in virtually every way. LG OLED C3 blends into the background with almost invisible bezels6 for a screen with no boundaries. Watch it blend into the backdrop with slim dimensions that harmonize with your space.

An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Images show he TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% colour Fidelity & 100% colour Volume

With 100% colour fidelity and volume, colours are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek colour Fidelity certification. Intertek colour Volume certification.

An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each colour on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Vast Size Range

Any Size You Like

From the 48" for solo movie marathons to the crowd-pleasing 83" for the most exciting sporting showdowns, the vast LG OLED C3 size range features something for everyone.

An image comparing LG OLED G3's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77"

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. A cursor clicks on the initial in the top right corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favourite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix5, Disney+6, Prime Video7, Apple TV+8, and LG Channels.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

'*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

An image of LG OLED C3 and the Soundbar against a cream backdrop with colored circles. A man playing the drums is on screen.
LG Soundbar

Meet LG OLED evo C3's Harmonious Match

Perfect Match for TV

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.