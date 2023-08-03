Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Ignite your senses with QNED colour

Experience colour that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.
Ultra-large Screen

When we said big, we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant QNED colour in stunning 4K on an ultra-large screen.
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.

*QNED91/86/81 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximise depth of field and colour expression for outstandingly lifelike images.

There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*QNED99 feature AI 8K Upscaling.

*QNED91/86/81 feature AI 4K Upscaling.

#

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognises voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimise sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.
There shows a list of graphic UIs of LG QNED home screen scrolling down. Scene changes to show TV placed in yellow living room.
ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalised alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/91 features hands-free voice control.

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Cinema

Performance that steals the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from
the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

HDR10 Pro

LG's own high dynamic range technology, HDR10 Pro, automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to reveal more detail and clarity in every image.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant colour, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colours. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

An image of a robot in red lighting. It blinks eyes slowly.
Advanced Gaming

So much more power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimiser & Dashboard

Game Optimiser keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colourful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colourful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.

There are three TVs displayed. In the middle, the screen shows two logos placed in diagonal – logo of NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW and logo of STADIA. On left TV shows Splitgate and on right TV shows Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

LG QNED brings thousands of new games to you with Google Stadia and GEFORCE Now built-in.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a FORTNITE game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED TV.

*QNED99/91/86/81 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.

*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED

Soundbar Selector