EZスリムマウント (壁掛けブラケット)

仕様

レビュー

サポート

EZスリムマウント (壁掛けブラケット)

LSW430B

EZスリムマウント (壁掛けブラケット)

プリント

全てのスペック

仕様

上下チルト

約±15度

左右スイーベル

約±15度

本体サイズ

幅44.0×高さ45.0× 奥行き2.4cm

本体質量

約5.5kg

最大荷重

50kg

取付時せり出し寸法

約3～22.5cm

対応モデル

55LA9700

55LA9600

60LA8600

55LA8600

47LA8600

42LA8600

55LA6600

47LA6600

42LA6600

55LA6400

47LA6400

42LA6400

60LA6200

55LM9600

47LM9600

55LM7600

47LM7600

42LM7600

47LM6600

42LM6600

47LM5800

42LM5800