さらに進化したAIプロセッサー搭載
AI搭載の「α9 Gen3 AI Processor」が今見ている映像のジャンルを分析し、画質や音質を最適化します。
AI輝度
ライトセンサーが周囲の明るさを測定し、画面の明るさを最適化します。映像全体の輝度を調整するのではなく、明るさが必要な部分のみ細かく忠実に調整していきます。
AIサウンドプロ
AIが今見ている映像のジャンルを分析し、ドラマ・スポーツ・映画・ニュース・音楽の5つに分類。それぞれのジャンルに合わせたサウンドへ調整し、臨場感あふれるバーチャル5.1chサウンドに変換します。
オートサウンドチュー二ング
部屋の大きさ、テレビの位置、座っている場所をAIが自動検出し、サウンドを調整。
どこに座っていても最適なサウンドが楽しめます。
※付属のマジックリモコンが必要です。