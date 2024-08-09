Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
さらに進化したAIプロセッサー搭載

AI搭載の「α9 Gen3 AI Processor」が今見ている映像のジャンルを分析し、画質や音質を最適化します。

さらに進化した<br>AIプロセッサー搭載1

AI映像プロ

地上波のスポーツや、ネット動画で観る映画など、さまざまな映像ジャンルをAIが自動認識し、最適な画質に変換。人の肌を自然なトーンにし、字幕などもハッキリと読みやすく映し出します。

α9 Gen3 AI Processor

 

従来型

Movie

Sports

Animation

自動ジャンル設定

視聴中コンテンツをシネマ、スポーツ、スタンダード、アニメーションの4つのジャンルからシーンごとに自動で認識。それぞれのシーンに合う設定を自動で適用します。

自動ジャンル設定

プロセッサーは映画、スポーツ、アニメ、または標準といったコンテンツの種類を分析し、ジャンルに合わせて映像と音声を自動調節します。

AI輝度

ライトセンサーが周囲の明るさを測定し、画面の明るさを最適化します。映像全体の輝度を調整するのではなく、明るさが必要な部分のみ細かく忠実に調整していきます。

 

AI輝度1

AIサウンドプロ

AIが今見ている映像のジャンルを分析し、ドラマ・スポーツ・映画・ニュース・音楽の5つに分類。それぞれのジャンルに合わせたサウンドへ調整し、臨場感あふれるバーチャル5.1chサウンドに変換します。

 

AIサウンドプロ1

オートサウンドチュー二ング

部屋の大きさ、テレビの位置、座っている場所をAIが自動検出し、サウンドを調整。
どこに座っていても最適なサウンドが楽しめます。

オートサウンドチュー二ング1

※付属のマジックリモコンが必要です。