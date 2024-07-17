Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG.comウェブアクセシビリティ

すべての人に平等なデジタル環境を提供

LGでは、物理的または環境上の制限や条件にかかわらず、あらゆる人にとって使いやすいサイトの実現に努めています。LG.comのウェブアクセシビリティ標準を維持するため、当社ではLWCAG（LG.comウェブアクセシビリティ標準ポリシー）を確立し、ウェブアクセシビリティに関する問題を常にモニタリングしています。

ユーザー補助のヘルプ

このガイドラインでは、ユーザーがより簡単にLG.comを使用できるようになることを目的として、Windows、ウェブブラウザ、またはLG.comが提供するユーザー補助機能の使用方法を説明します。このページでは、Windows、ウェブブラウザ、またはLG.comが提供するユーザー補助機能の使用方法を説明いたします。マウスではなくキーボードまたはアシスティブ・テクノロジーを使用している場合は、[キーボード操作]タブを選択してください。視覚障がいをお持ちの方は、[目の不自由な方]タブを選択してください。聴覚障がいをお持ちの方は、[耳の不自由な方]タブを選択してください。

このセクションでは、次の方法について説明します。

回避ブロックを使用する

LG.comにログインしたら、キーボードのTabキーを押します。[コンテンツにスキップ]というリンクが表示されます。メインコンテンツに移動するには、Enterキーを押します。

LG.comでキーボードのTabキーを2回押します。[ユーザー補助のヘルプにスキップ]というリンクが表示されます。ユーザー補助のヘルプに直接移動するには、Enterキーを押します。

日付選択ツールを使用する

サポートページでは、カレンダーアイコンのついた入力ボックスにフォーカスを合わせると、カレンダーレイヤーが表示されます。カレンダーレイヤー内で前後に移動するには、キーボードで矢印キーを押します。

前月または翌月に移動するには、Page UpまたはPage Downキーを押します。

カレンダーレイヤーではなく数字のキーを使用して、直接日付を入力することもできます。

製品配送日を選択するとき[カレンダー]ボタンをクリックすると、カレンダーレイヤーが表示されます。[前月]と[翌月]ボタンを使用して、前月または翌月に移動できます。

スライダーを使用する

Tabキーを押してスライダーにフォーカスを合わせ、矢印キーを使用してスライダーの数値を設定します。

スクリーンリーダープログラム（JAWSまたはNVDA）を使用している場合は、Tabキーを押してスライダーにフォーカスを合わせ、Alt+矢印キーを使用してスライダーの数値を設定します。

アラートメッセージのポップアップが表示されるとフォーカスを移動する

（[ログイン]ボタンを押すなどの）操作を行ってエラーが発生すると、アラートにフォーカスが移動することなくアラートメッセージが流れます。Shift+Tabキーを押すと、前の入力フィールドに戻ることができます。

エラーが発生した入力フィールドにフォーカスを合わせると、エラーメッセージを確認できます。

時間制限なしで登録を行う

登録中にメールアドレスを入力すると、10分の検証カウントダウンが開始します。ただし、いつでも検証コード入力フィールドの隣の[検証時間を延長]ボタンにアクセスできます。[検証時間を延長]ボタンを押すと、検証時間が10分延長されます。

ポップアップを操作する

LG.comのポップアップにはタイムアウトがないため、物理的な制限のあるお客様も簡単にサイトを操作できます。操作したくないポップアップにフォーカスが当たっている場合、Tabキーを使用してアクセスできる[X]ボタンをクリックして、閉じることができます。

このセクションでは、次の方法について説明します。

ズーム機能

LG.comでは、画面の解像度が1280x1024で、400%拡大されている場合でも情報の損失がないよう努めています。

Microsoft Edge（最新）

Microsoft Edgeを使用している場合は、ブラウザの右上の[…]をクリックしてください。

オプションのリストで[ズーム]をクリックします。スライドメニューが開きます。

事前定義済みのズームのレベルを選択するか、[カスタム]をクリックしてズームの数値を入力し、カスタマイズされたレベルを指定します。

Microsoft Edgeでは、キーボードのショートカットを使用してテキストサイズを変更することもできます。

  • Ctrlと+を押してサイズを大きくする
  • Ctrlと-を押してサイズを小さくする
  • Ctrlと0を押してデフォルトのサイズに戻す

Firefox（最新）

Firefoxを使用している場合は、ブラウザの右上の[☰]をクリックしてください。

リストの[ズーム]エリアで、[-]または[+]を押して望ましい比率に拡大または縮小します。

右側の[↕]または[F11]ボタンを押して、全画面表示に切り替えることもできます。

Firefoxでは、キーボードのショートカットを使用してテキストサイズを変更することもできます。

  • Ctrlと+を押してサイズを大きくする
  • Ctrlと-を押してサイズを小さくする
  • Ctrlと0を押してデフォルトのサイズに戻す

Chrome（最新）

Firefoxを使用している場合は、ブラウザの右上の[⁝]をクリックしてください。

リストの[ズーム]エリアで、[-]または[+]を押して望ましい比率に拡大または縮小します。

右側の[□]または[F11]ボタンを押して、全画面表示に切り替えることもできます。

Chromeでは、キーボードショートカットを使用してテキストサイズを変更することもできます。

  • Ctrlと+を押してサイズを大きくする
  • Ctrlと-を押してサイズを小さくする
  • Ctrlと0を押してデフォルトのサイズに戻す

Windowsで内蔵の拡大機能、拡大鏡を使用する

01. コントロールパネルで[コンピューターの簡単操作]を選択します。

02. [コンピューターの簡単操作センター]を選択します。

03. [拡大鏡を起動]メニューを選択して、拡大鏡を起動します。

拡大鏡を使用する際は、次のキーボードショートカットを利用できます。

  • Windowsキーと+を押して拡大する。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Rを押してレンズのサイズを変更する。
  • Windowsキーと-を押して縮小する。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Dを押して[固定]モードに切り替える。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Spaceキーを押して全画面モードでデスクトップをプレビューする。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Iを押して拡大ウィンドウの色を反転させる。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Lを押して[レンズ]モードに切り替える。
  • Ctrl、Alt、矢印キーを押して選択した方向にフォーカスを移動する。
  • Ctrl、Alt、Rを押してレンズのサイズを変更する。
  • WindowsキーとEscを押して拡大鏡を閉じる。

Chromeで背景とテキストの色を変更する

Microsoft Edge、Firefox、またはChromeを使用している場合、背景の色を変更するにはプラグインまたは拡張機能をインストールする必要があります。こちらでは多くのユーザー補助プラグインを使用できます。

Microsoft Edge Add-ons Firefox Add-ons Chrome Extensions

このセクションでは、次の方法について説明します。

システムの音量を調整する

picture

コントロールパネルで[ハードウェアとサウンド]を選択します。

picture

[サウンド]で[システム音量の調整]を選択します。

picture

右パネルの[マスターボリューム]のスライダーを調整して、適切な音量に合わせます。

ユーザー補助のヘルプ

LGでは、使いやすい製品をお客様にお届けできるよう努めております。目の不自由な方、耳の不自由な方、手の動きに制限がある方をサポートする機能の一覧について、下記をご覧ください。

このセクションでは、次の機能の使用方法について説明します。

目の不自由な方向けの機能

フォントサイズ調整

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

picture

[ユーザー補助]で[表示の改善]を選択します。

picture

[表示の改善]で[フォントのサイズとスタイル]を選択します

picture

フォントのサイズを調整します。

Touch Zoom

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[画像の改善]を選択します。

[表示の改善]で[拡大]を選択します。

picture

[拡大のショートカット]オプションをオンにします。

TalkBack

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[Talk Back]を選択します。

picture

[Talk Back]オプションをオンにします。

picture

ご希望の[Talk Back]詳細設定オプションを選択します。

画面の色調整

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[表示の改善]を選択します。

[表示の改善]で[色調整]を選択します。

picture

[色調整]オプションをオンにします。

変更する色のトーンオプションを選択します。

耳の不自由な方向けの機能

字幕

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します

[ユーザー補助]で[音声の改善]を選択します。

picture

[ユーザー補助]で[字幕設定]を選択します。

picture

[字幕設定]で[字幕のサイズとスタイル]を選択します。

picture

[テキストサイズ]、[字幕スタイル]を選択します。

フラッシュアラート

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[詳細設定]を選択します。

[詳細設定]で[フラッシュ通知]を選択します。

picture

[フラッシュ通知]で[カメラのフラッシュ通知]をオンにします。

モノラルオーディオ

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[音声の改善]を選択します。

picture

[音声の改善]で[モノラルオーディオ]オプションをオンにします。

手の動きや認知機能に制限がある方向けの機能

タッチアシスタント

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[インタラクションと手の動き]を選択します。

picture

[インタラクションと手の動き]で[アシスタントメニュー]オプションをオンにします。

picture

右側のフローティングボタンを選択します。

picture

ご希望のアクションのボタンを選択します。

このセクションでは、次の機能の使用方法について説明します。

目の不自由な方向けの機能

フォントサイズ調整

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

picture

[ユーザー補助]で[ディスプレイとテキストサイズ]を選択します。

picture

[ディスプレイとテキストサイズ]で[大きな文字]を選択します。

picture

フォントサイズを調整します

ズーム

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[ズーム]を選択します。

picture

ズームの方法と範囲を選択します。

VoiceOver

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[ナレーション]を選択します。

picture

[読み上げ速度]を調整します。

耳の不自由な方向けの機能

字幕

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[字幕とキャプション]を選択します。

picture

[字幕とキャプション]で[スタイル]を選択します。

picture

ご希望のオプションを選択します。

フラッシュアラート

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[音声/視覚]を選択します。

[音声/視覚]で[アラートのLEDフラッシュ]を選択します。

picture

ご希望のオプションを選択します。

モノラルオーディオ

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[音声/視覚]を選択します。

[音声/視覚]で[モノラルオーディオ]を選択します。

手の動きや認知機能に制限がある方向けの機能

タッチアシスタント

picture

[設定]で[ユーザー補助]を選択します。

[ユーザー補助]で[タッチ]を選択します。

picture

[タッチ]で[タッチ補助]を選択します。

picture

ご希望の設定を選択します。

