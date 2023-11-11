We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Demand Planning Specialist
[Код входа : 200]
R&D
11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Data collecting and analysis of Sales plans and forecasts;
- Inventory control. Excessive stock, shortage monitoring;
- Long term sales plans update;
- Daily shipping information check;
- Sales progress, sales result reports managing;
- Sales Forecast Accuracy management.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Finance;
- Fluent English;
Professional Skills and Experience:
- 1-2 years of work experience in demand planning or SCM;
- Proficiency in MS Office, especially in excel;
- Result oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details;
- Good communication skills;
- Analytical thinking;
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines.
- Предыдущая
Marketing Analyst | LG Казахстан 14/07/2023