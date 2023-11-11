About Cookies on This Site

E-Commerce Digital Specialist

[Код входа : 201]

R&D

11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

 

 

  • Launch and further control of digital advertising campaigns;
  • Coordination and preparation of promotional materials;
  • Constant communication with partners to coordinate advertising placements;
  • Setting and controlling tasks for agencies;
  • Analytics of advertising campaigns and development of strategies for improvement;
  • Working with internal data analysis and reporting systems;
  • Participation in the planning of advertising campaigns and promotions;
  • Managing end-to-end digital projects for lg.com, retailers and neighboring countries;
  • Tracking brand representation on retailers sites and other placements;
  • Analysis of effectiveness of placed campaigns;
  • Find the ideas and new ways to promote LG brand in digital more effectively.

 

 

 

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

 

 

Language and Education:

 

  • Bachelor's Degree in Marketing or IT
  • English language advanced

 

 

Professional Skills and Experience:

 

 

  • Work experience in digital marketing for more than 1 year;
  • Work experience in international companies, advertising agencies will be an advantage;
  • Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint);
  • Communication/presentation and relationship building skills;
  • Ability to manage several projects;
  • Proven analytical and planning skills;
  • Productive executor and fast learner;
  • Digital expertise.