E-Commerce Digital Specialist
[Код входа : 201]
R&D
11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Launch and further control of digital advertising campaigns;
- Coordination and preparation of promotional materials;
- Constant communication with partners to coordinate advertising placements;
- Setting and controlling tasks for agencies;
- Analytics of advertising campaigns and development of strategies for improvement;
- Working with internal data analysis and reporting systems;
- Participation in the planning of advertising campaigns and promotions;
- Managing end-to-end digital projects for lg.com, retailers and neighboring countries;
- Tracking brand representation on retailers sites and other placements;
- Analysis of effectiveness of placed campaigns;
- Find the ideas and new ways to promote LG brand in digital more effectively.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree in Marketing or IT
- English language advanced
Professional Skills and Experience:
- Work experience in digital marketing for more than 1 year;
- Work experience in international companies, advertising agencies will be an advantage;
- Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint);
- Communication/presentation and relationship building skills;
- Ability to manage several projects;
- Proven analytical and planning skills;
- Productive executor and fast learner;
- Digital expertise.
