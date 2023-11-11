We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In-Store Marketing Specialist
[Код входа : 202]
Marketing
11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Installation of brand zones;
- Collaboration with dealers on ISM activities;
- Collaboration with agencies in terms of ISM activities;
- Design development with Designer's team;
- Preparation of weekly ISM reports by product;
- Support for BZ maintenance;
- Maintenance of Master file by product for all dealers;
- Collecting and controlling payments for Accounting
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree in Marketing;
- Fluent English;
Professional Skills and Experience:
- Not less than 3 years of work experience in Marketing/Trade Marketing
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Team-player, result-oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details
- Good communication skills
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines
