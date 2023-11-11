About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

In-Store Marketing Specialist

[Код входа : 202]

Marketing

11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ПЕРЕЙТИ НА HEADHUNTER

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

 

 

  • Installation of brand zones;
  • Collaboration with dealers on ISM activities;
  • Collaboration with agencies in terms of ISM activities;
  • Design development with Designer's team;
  • Preparation of weekly ISM reports by product;
  • Support for BZ maintenance;
  • Maintenance of Master file by product for all dealers;
  • Collecting and controlling payments for Accounting

 

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

 

 

Language and Education:

 

  • Bachelor's Degree in Marketing;
  • Fluent English;

 

Professional Skills and Experience:

 

  • Not less than 3 years of work experience in Marketing/Trade Marketing
  • Proficiency in MS Office
  • Team-player, result-oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details
  • Good communication skills
  • Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines