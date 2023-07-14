We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Найти работу
Marketing Analyst
[Код входа : 91748]
MarketingMarketing Analyst
Weybridge, UK
14/07/2023 ~ 31/12/2023
Date posted: 14/07/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Analytics of digital commerce performance;
- SEO and digital campaigns analytics;
- Contents marketing;
- Tracking and evaluation of operational performance.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree;
- Fluent English;
Professional Skills and Experience:
- Analytical mind and attention to details;
- Proficiency in Power BI;
- Result-oriented with good communication skills;
- Proactive, initiative, stress-resistant.