We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Найти работу
Product Marketing Specialist
[Код входа : ]
SalesProduct Marketing Specialist
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Managing Media activities: TV Ads, Radio, Print Ads, Digital Ads, PR;
- Leading product events (Marketing events, launch of the product);
- Managing POSM materials: production initiation, design review, budget confirmation, product catalogue control;
- In-store display: leading place, focus, marcomm;
- Budget management: planning and usage control;
- Leading adaptation of all marcomm materials;
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Professional Skills and Experience:
- Work experience as product manager/marketing not less than 3 years;
- Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint);
- Communication/presentation and relationship building skills;
- Initiative, effective communicator;
- Positive and result-oriented;
- Proven analytical and planning skills;
Conditions:
- Competitive salary
- Food compensation
- Transportation
- Schedule: 5/2 c 8.30 to 17.30
- Modern Corporate Culture
- Company-sponsored team-building activities
- Career opportunities
- Предыдущая
Marketing Analyst | LG Казахстан 14/07/2023