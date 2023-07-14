We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sales Analyst
Responsibilities:
- Collection and analysis of data from partners and GfK to evaluate the market trends and product opportunities;
- Preparation of weekly Sell-out Report (by weeks, cities, retail channels, products, tools, covering sales on quantity and amount base, stocks);
- Product Progress report and Shop flooring analysis;
- Preparation of HA PSM presentation: GfK and Sell-out report analysis, price and promo activity analysis;
- Conducting of ad-hoc duties: Contract Support, Price registration
- Preparation of bonus grid for promoters on monthly basis
Qualification Requirements:
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree required, in Finance preferable;
- Fluent English;
Professional Skills:
- Proficiency in MS Office, especially in excel;
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills;
- Analytical thinking;
- Result oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details;
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines.
