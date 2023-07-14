About Cookies on This Site

Sales Analyst

[Код входа : ]

SalesSales Analyst

14/07/2023 ~
Date posted: 14/07/2023
ПЕРЕЙТИ НА HEADHUNTER

Responsibilities:

 

- Collection and analysis of data from partners and GfK to evaluate the market trends and product opportunities;
- Preparation of weekly Sell-out Report (by weeks, cities, retail channels, products, tools, covering sales on quantity and amount base, stocks);
- Product Progress report and Shop flooring analysis;
- Preparation of HA PSM presentation: GfK and Sell-out report analysis, price and promo activity analysis;
- Conducting of ad-hoc duties: Contract Support, Price registration
- Preparation of bonus grid for promoters on monthly basis

 

Qualification Requirements:

 

Language and Education:

 

- Bachelor's Degree required, in Finance preferable;
- Fluent English;

 

Professional Skills:

 

- Proficiency in MS Office, especially in excel;
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills;
- Analytical thinking;
- Result oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details;
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines.

