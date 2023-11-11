We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sales Assistant
[Код входа : 205]
Sales
11/11/2023 ~
Date posted: 11/11/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Management of contracts and additional agreements for promotions
- Launching approvals
- Preparation of orders and additional agreements for quarterly bonus payments
- Preparation of documentation for brand zones payment
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Language and Education:
- Bachelor's Degree;
- Fluent English;
Professional Skills and Experience:
- 1-2 years of work experience;
- Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);
- Proactive, result oriented, responsible, disciplined, accurate and attentive on details;
- Good communication skills;
- Analytical thinking;
- Ability to work independently, handle multiple tasks and adhere to deadlines.
- Предыдущая
Marketing Analyst | LG Казахстан 14/07/2023