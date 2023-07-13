We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SCM Logistics Specialist
ProductionSCM Logistics Specialist
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Preparing all shipping and supporting documentation for customs clearance
- Close communication and cooperation with stakeholders on terms of delivery, timing
- The need for state licenses and permits
- Maintenance of database of permits and customs declarations
- Supplier invoicing and monthly closing in ERP system
- Maintaining reports
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
Professional Skills and Experience:
- Higher education (Supply chain, Finance, Economics)
- Proficiency in Excel at an advanced level is a must, Excel 1C knowledge would be an advantage
- Ability to speak English at least on Intermediate level
- Responsibility, thoroughness, attention to details
- Excellent communication skills, ability to work with large amounts of information under tight deadlines
Conditions:
- Competitive salary
- Food compensation
- Transportation
- Schedule: 5/2 c 8.30 to 17.30
- Modern Corporate Culture
- Company-sponsored team-building activities
- Career opportunities
