SCM Logistics Specialist

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Preparing all shipping and supporting documentation for customs clearance

- Close communication and cooperation with stakeholders on terms of delivery, timing

- The need for state licenses and permits

- Maintenance of database of permits and customs declarations

- Supplier invoicing and monthly closing in ERP system

- Maintaining reports

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Professional Skills and Experience:

- Higher education (Supply chain, Finance, Economics)

- Proficiency in Excel at an advanced level is a must, Excel 1C knowledge would be an advantage

- Ability to speak English at least on Intermediate level

- Responsibility, thoroughness, attention to details

- Excellent communication skills, ability to work with large amounts of information under tight deadlines

Conditions:

- Competitive salary

- Food compensation

- Transportation

- Schedule: 5/2 c 8.30 to 17.30

- Modern Corporate Culture

- Company-sponsored team-building activities

- Career opportunities