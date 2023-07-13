About Cookies on This Site

SCM Logistics Specialist

ProductionSCM Logistics Specialist

13/07/2023 ~
Date posted: 13/07/2023
ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

 

- Preparing all shipping and supporting documentation for customs clearance

- Close communication and cooperation with stakeholders on terms of delivery, timing

- The need for state licenses and permits

- Maintenance of database of permits and customs declarations

- Supplier invoicing and monthly closing in ERP system

- Maintaining reports

 

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

 

Professional Skills and Experience:

 

- Higher education (Supply chain, Finance, Economics)

- Proficiency in Excel at an advanced level is a must, Excel 1C knowledge would be an advantage

- Ability to speak English at least on Intermediate level

- Responsibility, thoroughness, attention to details

- Excellent communication skills, ability to work with large amounts of information under tight deadlines

 

Conditions:

 

- Competitive salary

- Food compensation

- Transportation

- Schedule: 5/2 c 8.30 to 17.30

- Modern Corporate Culture

- Company-sponsored team-building activities

- Career opportunities

