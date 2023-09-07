About Cookies on This Site

LG ARTCOOL Gallery, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², экологически чистый R32, умный дом ThinQ

A12FT

A12FT

LG ARTCOOL Gallery, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², экологически чистый R32, умный дом ThinQ

<h3 class="text-normal">Ультратонкий и минималистичный</h3>1

Ультратонкий и минималистичный

Кондиционер LG ARTCOOL прекрасно впишется в интерьер вашего дома благодаря стильному инновационному дизайну. Подача воздуха 3D обеспечивает более мягкий и естественный поток в трех направлениях.

<h3 class="text-normal">Управляйте охлаждением откуда угодно</h3>1

Управляйте охлаждением откуда угодно

Через приложение ThinQ™ вы можете включать и выключать ваш кондиционер LG, переключать режимы и устанавливать температуру независимо от своего местонахождения.

*Теперь технология LG SmartThinQ носит название LG ThinQ.
*Для приложения LG ThinQ требуется совместимый смартфон с Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) или более поздней версии или IOS 9 или более поздней версии.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Компрессор с большей частотой вращения экономит больше энергии и быстрее охлаждает воздух.

Гарантия 10 лет

Гарантированный срок службы продолжительностью 10 лет обеспечен сертификатом TUV Rheinland.

TUV Rheinland

Гарантия высокой скорости охлаждения и энергосбережения от TUV Rheinland (US-W242Kxy0/TS-H2465DA0)

*1 год гарантии на кондиционер
*10 лет гарантии на компрессор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

Тихая работа1

Тихая работа


Кондиционеры LG работают тихо благодаря уникальному двойному инверторному компрессору DUAL Inverter Compressor™, который устраняет излишний шум и обеспечивает бесперебойную работу.

Мощный обогрев1

Мощный обогрев

Кондиционер LG согревает ваш дом в холодную погоду благодаря технологии DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

<h3 class="text-normal">Смена изображения</h3>1

Смена изображения


Демонстрирует ваши лучшие фотографии, произведения искусства или любые другие важные для вас изображения. Сменить картинку – быстро и просто.

RAC-ARTCOOL-Gallery-2019-Feature-06-2-Changeable-Photos-D

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Площадь помещения
до 36 м²
Основная технология
Компрессор Dual Inverter
ГАБАРИТНЫЕ РАЗМЕРЫ (Ш Х В Х Г)
600 x 600 x 146
Особенности
Дизайн-картина, хладагент R32, удаленное управление ThinQ

Характеристики

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

3500

Heating Capacity Max(W)

4000

Все характеристики

СНИЖЕНИЕ ВЛАЖНОСТИ

Датчик влажности

НАГРЕВ

Уровень шума (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

A++/A+

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

3500

Heating Capacity Max(W)

4000

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

600 × 600 × 146

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

16.8

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

770 × 545 × 288

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

34.4

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 45 / 39 / 35 / 27

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 45 / 39 / - / 35

ФИЛЬТР

Фильтр ультратонкой пыли

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

A12FT

LG ARTCOOL Gallery, кондиционер Dual Inverter, до 36 м², экологически чистый R32, умный дом ThinQ

