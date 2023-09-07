About Cookies on This Site

Кондиционер LG Mega Plus | Технология Dual Inverter | до 20 м²

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Кондиционер LG Mega Plus | Технология Dual Inverter | до 20 м²

P07EP2

Кондиционер LG Mega Plus | Технология Dual Inverter | до 20 м²

10 лет гарантии

Технология Dual Inverter

Фильтр двойной очистки

Умная диагностика

Тихий режим

Комфортная подача воздуха

Низкий уровень шума 22 Дб

Автоочистка

R410a

Покрытие Gold Fin

Быстрый нагрев

Простой и быстрый монтаж

Jet Cool

Контроль энергопотребления

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Dual Inverter компрессор<br>с 10-летней гарантией3

Dual Inverter компрессор
с 10-летней гарантией

Инверторный компрессор LG решает проблемы, связанные с недостаточной производительностью и шумом, в результате чего кондиционер охлаждает помещение быстрее, работает тише и служит дольше.
Благодаря десятилетней гарантии на компрессор преимуществами кондиционера LG можно пользоваться дольше.

*В ночном режиме

Мониторинг энергопотребления1

Мониторинг энергопотребления

Теперь вы можете отслеживать энергопотребление кондиционера в реальном времени. Информация выводится на передней панели внутреннего блока.

* Продукт может отличаться от представленного изображения.

Умная диагностика

Умная диагностика позволяет пользователю проверить настройки кондиционера,
а также описание неполадки через смартфон.
Режим Active Energy Control*1

Режим Active Energy Control*

Опция позволяет контролировать энергопотребление в реальном времени.В зависимости от количества людей в помещении вы сами можете выбирать производительность кондиционера. Такой способ позволяет экономить электроэнергию и не использовать всю мощность тогда, когда в этом нет необходимости.

*Актив Энерджи Контрол

Комфортное охлаждение

В новом Mega Plus используется технология Jet Cool*, которая позволяет охладить помещение в течение 5 минут.

Эффективный нагрев

Эффективный нагрев

Работа LG Inverter Mega Plus в режиме интенсивного нагрева позволяет эффективно нагревать помещение в переходный отопительный период — время года, когда система центрального отопления не работает, т. к. температура наружного воздуха уже достаточно высокая или недостаточно низкая. В большинстве регионов России — это октябрь и апрель.
Бесшумная работа1

Бесшумная работа

Главное в нашей жизни — комфорт. Бесшумная работа кондиционера является одним из самых главных критериев для его выбора, поэтому уровень шума LG Mega Plus всего 22 дБ.

Управляйте потреблением электроэнергии1

Управляйте потреблением электроэнергии

С функцией активного контроля энергопотребления (LG Active Energy Control) вы можете выставлять расход энергии самостоятельно – на 80%, 60% и 40%. Управляйте эффективностью охлаждения и снижайте расход электричества одним нажатием кнопки.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

Площадь помещения
до 21 м²
Основная технология
Dual Inverter Compressor™
ГАБАРИТНЫЕ РАЗМЕРЫ (Ш Х В Х Г)
754 x 308 x 189
Особенности
Низкий уровень шума, умная диагностика

Характеристики

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

2140

Heating Capacity Max(W)

2500

Все характеристики

НАГРЕВ

Уровень шума (Охлаждение) SH/H/M/L/SL(дБ(A))

А/А

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

2140

Heating Capacity Max(W)

2500

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

754 × 308 × 189

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

9.5

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

837 × 531 × 317

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

25.7

Refrigerant Type

R410A

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 42 / 36 / 28 / 21

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 42 / 36 / - / 31

ФИЛЬТР

Фильтр ультратонкой пыли

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

P07EP2

Кондиционер LG Mega Plus | Технология Dual Inverter | до 20 м²