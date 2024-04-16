About Cookies on This Site

Вокруг него расположены четыре меньших подключенных устройства, соответствующие различным компонентам системы HVAC. Фон темный с узором в виде сетки.

Комплект AHU

Установка LG Air Handling Unit, приводимая в действие комплектом коммутации для управления комплектом EEV, обеспечивает свежую и приятную атмосферу в помещении, интегрируясь с наружными блоками LG. Установка LG AHU обеспечивает комфорт, управляя приточным и обратным воздушными потоками.

Совместимость с LG Энергосбережение Широкие возможности для подключения Линейка продукции
Совместимость с LG
Полная совместимость с решением LG HVAC

В систему LG MULTI V интегрирован DX-испаритель установки Air Handling Unit, обеспечивая подачу свежего кондиционированного воздуха и предлагая различные варианты управления, включая плавное взаимодействие через сигналы от контактов.

Схема системы HVAC LG с наружными блоками, комплектом EEV, установкой обработки воздуха (AHU) и внутренним блоком, соединенными жидкостными трубопроводами, газовыми трубами, коммуникационными кабелями и трубами для охлаждающего средства.

1) За информации о продуктах, совместимых с LG HVAC, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с вашим местным офисом.

Оптимизация работы управления воздухом

Устройство DX AHU — это теплообменная установка с тепловым насосом, которая включает комплект AHU Comm, комплект EEV и технологии MULTI V, обеспечивая круглогодичное охлаждение как для внутренних, так и для наружных помещений.

Diagram of an LG HVAC system with outdoor units, an EEV kit, an AHU, and an indoor unit, connected by liquid pipes, gas pipes, communication cables, and refrigerant pipes.

Установка AHU управляется через различные каналы управления, такие как индивидуальные пульты дистанционного управления, центральная система управления LG или контактное управление (исполнительного типа) через прямой канал с DDC по протоколам Modbus RTU.

Изображение иллюстрирует варианты управления для системы HVAC LG. Центральный контроллер или пульт дистанционного управления для управления отдельными комнатами, подключенными к установкам AHU (Air Handling Unit) и наружным блокам.

На диаграмме показаны соединения между пультом дистанционного управления, комнатой, AHU, DX-спиралью, контроллером AHU и наружным блоком.

Диаграмма, на которой изображена система автоматизации здания с различными компонентами, соединёнными по протоколу Modbus. Система включает локальный DDC, контроллер AHU, наружный блок и пульт дистанционного управления.

Линейка продукции

Комплект коммутации (PAHCMR0000)

• Контроллер температуры обратного воздуха

• Различные комбинации внутренних блоков LG VRF с одной или несколькими установками AHU

• Совместимость с устройством LG Central Controller

Комплект коммутации (PAHCMS0000)

• Температурный контроллер для приточного (выходящего) воздуха

• Мощность (емкость) устройства для температуры приточного воздуха через вход 0-10 В от DDC.

• Совместимость с устройством LG Central Controller

Комплект EEV

• Различные комбинации внутренних блоков LG VRF и коммутационного комплекта AHU

• Выполнен из оцинкованной стали тёплого серого цвета

• Управляется с помощью проводного пульта дистанционного управления (опционально)

Два виртуальных голограммных окна ведут разговор, а рядом с ноутбуком плавно движется текст «связаться с нами», а за ноутбуком –– руки.

Связаться с нами

Обращайтесь к нам за дополнительной информацией о продукте, и мы свяжемся с вами.

