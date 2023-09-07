About Cookies on This Site

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 50'' 50US662H0ZC | Серия US662H | 4K UHD

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 50'' 50US662H0ZC | Серия US662H | 4K UHD

50US662H0ZC

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 50'' 50US662H0ZC | Серия US662H | 4K UHD

Эффективное управление контентом

Эффективное управление контентом

Серия US662H поддерживает разрешение Ultra HD и позволяет управлять контентом с помощью решений Pro:Centric.
Кроме того, новая система webOS 5.0 отвечает широкому спектру запросов пользователей, облегчая предоставление собственного контента.
Решение для управления гостиничными телевизорами Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

Решение для управления гостиничными телевизорами Pro:Centric Direct — это простой и удобный инструмент для редактирования контента, обслуживания и удаленного управления системой по сети. Решение Pro:Centric Direct позволяет с легкостью настраивать интерфейс благодаря удобной системе и эффективному управлению всеми телевизорами в номере.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Некоторые функции могут не поддерживаться на некоторых версиях PCD.
Меню быстрых настроек

Меню быстрых настроек

Теперь LG предлагает новое меню быстрых настроек (версия 4.0), которое делает его использование еще проще и удобнее. Решение главного меню было значительно модернизировано. Кроме того, в него был добавлен новый инструмент для создания рекламного видео гостиницы. Инструмент Quick Manager также полезен для распространения информации по сети без использования сервера или копирования по USB, что делает решение идеальным для автономных систем.
Инновационная система LG webOS 5.0

Инновационная система LG webOS 5.0

Изучите новейшие функции LG Smart TV и откройте для себя телевизоры, которые предлагают инновационные технологии, удивительную четкость и реалистичные цвета. Новый режим Mood Display & Gallery позволяет использовать телевизор для отображения времени и изображений, идеально гармонирующих со стилем интерьера.
Распознавание голосовых команд

Распознавание голосовых команд

От слаженного взаимодействия до единообразного пользовательского опыта, LG делает еще один шаг вперед к лидерству на рынке коммерческих телевизоров, включая распознавание голосовых команд, что позволяет пользователям легко управлять телевизорами LG. Наши стабильные и надежные решения, основанные на webOS и Pro:Centric Direct существенно расширяют конкурентные преимущества наших продуктов и услуг, помогая вам создавать условия для достижения успеха в бизнесе.

* Нативное управление телевизором
* Серверное управление телевизором
* Требуется пульт ДУ Magic Motion (приобретается отдельно)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Программная точка доступа (SoftAP) — это «виртуальная» функция Wi-Fi, которая использует программное обеспечение для создания беспроводной точки доступа. Текущая версия поддерживает режим моста, позволяющий администраторам сети управлять подключенными устройствами и собирать важную информацию, например, уровень сигнала, пароли Soft AP, и т. д.

* SoftAP настраивается в меню установки после включения телевизора.
* Эту функцию нельзя использовать одновременно со Smart Mirroring.
Гостиничный режим (публичное воспроизведение)

Гостиничный режим (публичное воспроизведение)

Позволяет управлять настройками телевизоров в различных зонах, включая выбор каналов и уровень громкости. Режим публичного воспроизведения позволяет при необходимости восстанавливать на телевизорах настройки по умолчанию.
Приветственное видео / экран приветствия

Приветственное видео / экран приветствия

Телевизоры Commercial Lite позволяют разнообразить приветственные сообщения в гостиничных номерах с помощью различных изображений*, чтобы клиенты чувствовали себя еще комфортнее.
Клонирование через USB

Клонирование через USB

Клонирование данных через USB делает управление несколькими дисплеями более эффективным, что обеспечивает оптимальную работу. Вместо того, чтобы настраивать каждый дисплей отдельно, данные одного дисплея можно копировать на USB-накопитель, а затем загрузить на другие дисплеи с помощью USB.
ИК порт

ИК порт

При наличии интерактивной приставки телевизорами LG можно управлять с помощью одного пульта.
Выход на внешние динамики

Выход на внешние динамики

При подключении дополнительных динамиков у гостей останутся лучшие впечатления. Гости могут слушать звук с телевизора и управлять им из любого места, включая туалеты и ванные комнаты.
Печать

Все характеристики

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

ДА

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

ДА

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

ДА

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

158W

Power Consumption(Typ)

129W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Менее 0.5Вт

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Others

-

Safety

CB, CU TR

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

ДА

Pillow Speaker

-

Protection Cover (Glass)

-

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (опция)

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

50

MECHANICAL

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

ДА (Нужна подставка)

Kensington Lock

ДА

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

ДА (Нужна подставка)

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 мм

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

ДА (Готов, требуется MMR)

AI Sound

ДА

LG Sound Sync

ДА

Speaker (Audio Output)

20Вт

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR On mode

99W

SDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

85W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

121

ErP Class

A

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

87W

SMART FUNCTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

ДА

Bluetooth Audio Playback

ДА

DIAL

ДА

Gallery Mode

ДА

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

ДА

Magic Remote Compatibility

ДА (Готов)

Mood Display

ДА

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

ДА

Soft AP

ДА

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

ДА

Web Browser

ДА

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Wi-Fi

ДА

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1215 x 775 x 175 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

-

Weight in Shipping

14.1 kg

Weight without Stand

11.3 kg

Weight with Stand

-

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Other DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

ДА

Pro:Centric Server

ДА

Pro:Centric Smart

ДА

Pro:Centric V

ДА

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

ДА

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

ДА

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

ДА

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

ДА

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

ДА

CISCO Certi. Compatibility

-

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Fail Over

-

NTP sync timer

ДА

NTP Server Setting

-

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock)

ДА

Time scheduler

-

Vertical Setup

-

Video Tag

ДА (2 видео)

CONNECTIVITIES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

-

AV In

-

CI Slot

ДА (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

-

DC Adapter In

-

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

ДА

ECI (RJ12 jack)

-

Expansion slot (60pin)

-

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

ДА

EXT. IR In

-

HDMI In

ДА (3 шт.)

Headphone Out

ДА

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

-

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

-

PC Audio Input

-

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

-

PoC (Power over Coax)

-

RF In

ДА (2 шт.)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

-

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

ДА (D-Sub, 9-конт.)

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

-

USB (Ver.)

ДА (2 шт. / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnostics

ДА (удаленный IP)

Energy Saving mode

ДА

Enterprise Mode

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

ДА (вых. на внешний динамик)

External Power Out

ДА

EzManager

ДА

Full Touch Screen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

ДА

HTNG-CEC (Version)

ДА (1.4)

Insert Image

ДА

Instant ON

ДА

IR Out

ДА (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

ДА (Ограничено)

Mobile Remote

-

Multi IR Code

ДА

One Channel Map

ДА

Port Block

ДА

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

ДА

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

ДА (1.4)

SNMP

ДА

USB Auto playback / playback+

-

USB Cloning

ДА

V-Lan Tag

ДА

Wake on RF

ДА

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

ДА

Welcome Video

ДА

WOL

ДА

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

Без подставки (для принадлежностей: 1 полюс) * 32~55" : Шарнир / Другое: Фиксированный

Tool Name

UJ63

