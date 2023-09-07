About Cookies on This Site

Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55UH5F-B | Серия UH5F-B | яркость 500 кд/м², UHD

Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55UH5F-B | Серия UH5F-B | яркость 500 кд/м², UHD

Панель LG ULTRA HD привлекает внимание клиентов

Панель LG ULTRA HD привлекает внимание клиентов

 

Серия UH5F представляет собой панель ULTRA HD, оптимизированную для различных вариантов использования в помещении. Ее отличают превосходное качество ULTRA HD, тонкий дизайн, внешняя защита от пыли и различные удобства для пользователей.

Разрешение ULTRA HD
Потрясающее качество изображения

Разрешение ULTRA HD

Благодаря разрешению, в 4 раза превосходящему по качеству Full HD, цвета и детали контента становятся более яркими и реалистичными. Кроме того, широкий угол обзора панели LG IPS обеспечивает четкое представление контента без искажений.
Потрясающее качество изображения

HEVC

 

Серия UH5F поддерживает HEVC*, который эффективно сжимает/распаковывает контент ULTRA HD большого объема, воспроизводя видео сверхвысокого качества при использовании половины сетевого трафика по сравнению с существующим кодеком H.264.

* HEVC: Высокоэффективное кодирование видео

Узкая рамка и тонкая конструкция
Изящный и практичный дизайн

Узкая рамка и тонкая конструкция

Серия UH5F отличается более узкой рамкой и меньшей толщиной, что экономит пространство и обеспечивает простоту установки. Кроме того, это усиливает эффект погружения и обеспечивает утонченный дизайн, улучшая оформление пространства, в котором установлен продукт.
Отсоединяемый логотип и встроенный динамик
Изящный и практичный дизайн

Отсоединяемый логотип и встроенный динамик

 

Серия UH5F оснащена новым прозрачным логотипом, который хорошо сочетается с окружением. Кроме того, возможность его отсоединения обеспечивает возможность его установки в удобном для пользователя месте. Контент будет обогащен звуковыми эффектами от встроенных динамиков, при этом отсутствует необходимость в покупке или установке внешних динамиков.

Конструкция класса IP5x
Надежность продукта

Конструкция класса IP5x

 

Сертификат защиты от пыли IP5x гарантирует, что продукт полностью защищен от пыли, что исключает риск снижения производительности.

Установка под углом 30°
Надежность продукта

Установка под углом 30°

 

Когда дисплей установлен высоко, он обычно наклоняется для удобства просмотра. Учитывая это, серия UH5F поддерживает возможность установки под углом 30 градусов*.

* Поддерживается установка наклона лицевой стороной до 30 градусов.
(при температуре не выше 30 ℃ C, влажности 50%)

Автоповорот экрана
Легкая установка

Автоповорот экрана

 

Серия UH5F автоматически определяет свою ориентацию (альбомный или портретный режим) на начальном этапе установки, поэтому настройка вручную не требуется. Ориентация OSD и фонового контента будет определена при первом включении дисплея.

Точная настройка
Легкая установка

Точная настройка

Серия UH5F оснащена «горизонтальным датчиком», который показывает пользователям наклон устройства, чтобы обеспечить возможность его точной установки.
Дистанционный мониторинг
Удобство пользователей

Дистанционный мониторинг

 

Серия UH5F может отправлять пользователям по электронной почте уведомления о возникновении проблемы, такой как наклон продукта под воздействием внешних факторов, чтобы пользователи могли работать с продуктом более безопасно, поскольку они могут сразу получить информацию о проблеме.

Простота доступа
Удобство пользователей

Простота доступа

 

В отличие от предыдущих моделей, где для управления необходимо нажимать различные кнопки, серия UH5F оснащена одним джойстиком, облегчающим включение/выключение питания, операции ввода/настройки, регулировку громкости и т. д.

Высокие результаты с webOS
Функция «Смарт»

Высокие результаты с webOS

 

Встроенная SoC может выполнять несколько задач одновременно с плавным воспроизведением контента без необходимости использования медиаплеера. Кроме того, платформа LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу и простым инструментам для разработки приложений.

Различные применения датчиков
Функция «Смарт»

Различные применения датчиков

 

Платформа для интеллектуальных цифровых панелей LG webOS легко поддерживает подключения к внешним датчикам, таким как GPIO, NFC/RFID, датчики температуры и т. д., через USB. Общая стоимость обслуживания снижается, так как нет необходимости приобретать дополнительное программное обеспечение или медиаплееры для создания дополнительных решений.

Совместимость с системой управления через интерфейс AV
Функция «Смарт»

Совместимость с системой управления через интерфейс AV

 

Серия UH5F была сертифицирована Crestron Connected® как имеющая более высокий уровень совместимости с профессиональными системами управления через интерфейс AV для обеспечения беспроблемной интеграции и автоматизированного управления*, что повышает эффективность управления бизнесом.

* Сетевое управление

Совместимость с системой видеоконференц-связи
Функция «Смарт»

Совместимость с системой видеоконференц-связи

 

Для оптимальной встречи в режиме видеоконференц-связи серия UH5F сертифицирована на совместимость с Cisco System, которая предлагает мощный и интегрированный элемент управления* для проведения более умной видеоконференции, что исключает трату времени на настройку качества изображения или изменение входа на входящих звонках.

* Использование кабеля HDMI

Печать

Все характеристики

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

ДА (3 шт.)

Audio In

ДА

Audio Out

ДА

Daisy Chain

НЕТ

DP In

ДА (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

ДА

DVI-D In

ДА (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

НЕТ

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

НЕТ

IR In

ДА

IR Out

НЕТ

RGB In

НЕТ

RJ45(LAN) In

ДА (1 шт.)

RJ45(LAN) Out

НЕТ

RS232C In

ДА

RS232C Out

ДА

Touch USB

НЕТ

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1 шт.)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

НЕТ

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

ДА

Mobile CMS

ДА

Promota

ДА

SuperSign Cloud

НЕТ

SuperSign CMS

ДА

SuperSign Control+

ДА

SuperSign WB

ДА

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

ДА (10 ВТ x 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

ДА

Direct Sunlight

Нет данных

IP Rating

IP5X

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Нет данных

Power Protection

Нет данных

Smart Calibration

Нет данных

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 30 degree

Tilt (Face up)

Нет данных

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

145W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

73.5W

Typ.

105W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 495 BTU/Hr(Max.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

ДА

Auto Brightness Sensor

ДА

BLU Sensor

НЕТ

Current Sensor

НЕТ

FAN (Built-in)

НЕТ

Humidity Sensor

НЕТ

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8 ГБ

Local Key Operation

ДА

Pixel Sensor

НЕТ

Power Indicator

НЕТ

Proximity Sensor

НЕТ

Temperature Sensor

ДА

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

ДА

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

ДА

Backlight Sync

НЕТ

Beacon

ДА

Booting Logo Image

ДА

Brightness Compensation

НЕТ

Cisco Certification

ДА

Control Manager

ДА

Crestron Connected

ДА

External Input Rotation

ДА

Fail over

ДА

Gapless Playback

ДА

Group Manager

ДА

HDMI-CEC

ДА

ISM Method

ДА

Local Contents Scheduling

ДА

Local Network Sync

ДА

Network Ready

ДА

No Signal Image

ДА

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

ДА (4PBP)

PIP

ДА

Play via URL

ДА

PM mode

ДА

Pro:Idiom

ДА

RS232C Sync

ДА

Scan Inversion

НЕТ

Screen Rotation

ДА

Screen Share

ДА

Setting Data Cloning

ДА

SI Server Setting

ДА

Smart Energy Saving

ДА

SNMP

ДА

Status Mailing

ДА

Tile Mode Setting

ДА

USB Plug & Play

ДА

Video Tag

ДА (4 метки видео)

Wake on LAN

ДА

webRTC

ДА

W/B Setting by Grey scale

НЕТ

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

Handle

НЕТ

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm(with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

Packed Weight

24.2Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 мм

Weight (Head)

19.0Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

19.6Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

НЕТ

OPS Type compatible

ДА (Piggyback)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

Нет данных

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

Край

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1,07 млрд. цветов

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50 000 часов (мин.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

ДА / ДА

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Нет данных

Refresh Rate

60 Гц

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Встроенное питание

