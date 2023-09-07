Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55UH5F-B | Серия UH5F-B | яркость 500 кд/м², UHD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Панель LG ULTRA HD привлекает внимание клиентов
Серия UH5F представляет собой панель ULTRA HD, оптимизированную для различных вариантов использования в помещении. Ее отличают превосходное качество ULTRA HD, тонкий дизайн, внешняя защита от пыли и различные удобства для пользователей.