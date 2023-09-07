About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Серия LAPE | Премиум LED дисплей | Модульная конструкция | Высокопроизводительный системный контроллер

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Серия LAPE | Премиум LED дисплей | Модульная конструкция | Высокопроизводительный системный контроллер

LAP025EL7B

Серия LAPE | Премиум LED дисплей | Модульная конструкция | Высокопроизводительный системный контроллер

Премиальный LG Fine-Pitch LED дисплей

Премиальный LG Fine-Pitch LED дисплей

Серия LG LAPE, обладающая детализированными цветами и суперконтрастностью, воплощает контент в жизнь благодаря свободе дизайна, что делает его выдающимся экспонатом как произведение медиа-искусства.

Возможность выбора двух типов продукта

Возможность выбора двух типов продукта

Серия LAPE представлена двумя типами кабинетов, которые различаются по способу подключения питания. Каждый из них имеет свои отличительные преимущества, поэтому покупатель может выбрать между двумя типами в зависимости от среды установки.

Гибкий модуль

Гибкий модуль

С помощью специально разработанного гибкого модуля, серия LAPE поддерживает вогнутую и выпуклую форму до 1000R. Это значительно повышает гибкость дизайна, предоставляя пользователям возможность создавать по-настоящему изогнутые дисплеи.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.

Реализм сквозь жизненные цвета

Реализм сквозь жизненные цвета

Благодаря уникальной технологии LG «Алгоритм Динамического Контраста», дисплеи серии LAPE демонстрируютотличительное качество изображения, высокую яркость и детализацию красок, благодаря широкому цветовому спектру с глубокой контрастностью.

Более выразительная глубина цвета

Более выразительная глубина цвета

16-битная обработка цвета обеспечивает более высокий уровень оттенков серого, благодаря чему создается плавный переход отображения различных глубин и насыщенности цветов без искажений, тем самым передавая контент более реалистично.

Плавное воспроизведение динамических сцен

Плавное воспроизведение динамических сцен

Плавное воспроизведение контента дисплеями LG обеспечивается благодаря высокой частоте обновления в 3840 Гц. Высокая частота предотвращает появление черных полос при видеосъемке, защищая глаза зрителей от перенапряжения и усталости.

Отдельная модульная конструкция электропитания

Отдельная модульная конструкция электропитания

Блоки питания кабинетов укомплектованы в отдельно стоящей модульной конструкции, что значительно улучшает тепловое состояние внутри дисплея. Благодаря модульному дизайну конструкции электропитания пользователи могут выбрать желаемую яркость дисплея, выбирая количество блоков питания в зависимости от выделенной мощности электросети.

*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation enviroment. The above description is an example of a UHD screen configuration with a 2.0 mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode

Дублирование сигнала и резервирование питания

Дублирование сигнала и резервирование питания

Серия LAPE разработана с поддержкой электропитания и дублирования сигнала (опция), для сохранения работоспособности оборудования.Путем добавления резервного блока питания, дисплей сохраняет непрерывную работоспособность, даже в случае отказа источника питания, а дублирующий контроллер сведет к минимуму потерю изображения с помощью двунаправленного входного сигнала.

Точная конфигурация FHD/UHD экрана

Точная конфигурация FHD/UHD экрана

Раньше было трудно настроить экран с точным разрешении FHD / UHD, затрудняющий отображение изображений с собственным разрешением. С серией LAPE это возможно для всех вариантов модели.

Умный контроллер системы высокой эффективности

Умный контроллер системы высокой эффективности

Серия LAPE поставляется с универсальным системным контроллером 4K, обеспечивающим упрощенную настройку системы на платформе высокого разрешения. Контроллер также имеет встроенный высокопроизводительный медиаплеер, а также скейлер.

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED disolays that don't have an all-in-one system controller.

Высокая производительность SoC с webOS

Высокая производительность SoC с webOS

Встроенный четырехъядерный SoC может выполнять несколько задач одновременно, обеспечивая плавное воспроизведение контента без использования медиаплеера. Кроме того, платформа LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу и простым средствам разработки приложений.

Программное обеспечение интуитивного управления

Программное обеспечение интуитивного управления

Новая программная платформа LG «LED Assistant» обеспечивает простое управление экраном.

Легко переносить и устанавливать

Легко переносить и устанавливать

Использование обычных крупногабаритных и тяжелых кабинетов при установке дисплея часто приводит к повреждению светодиодов во время работ. Серия LAPE выходит за рамки общепринятых норм, предлагая собирать дисплей на основе небольших и легких модулей LDM (LED Display Module),обеспечивающую несравненную простоту в обращении.

Простое выравнивание экрана

Простое выравнивание экрана

Рамка кабинета серии LAPE была тщательно разработана для простого выравнивания плоскостности экрана. Каждый LDM имеет 20 регулировочных точек для сверхточного выравнивания плоскостности по оси Z.

Фронтальная установка и обслуживание

Фронтальная установка и обслуживание

Серия LAPE поставляется с фронтальным доступом для установки и сервисного обслуживания, освобождая пользователей от необходимости обеспечить доступ к задней части дисплея, а также компактный дизайн экрана для максимальной оптимизации пространства.

Печать

Все характеристики

ФИЗИЧЕСКИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Шаг пикселя (мм)

2.0

Тип пикселя

3 в 1 SMD

Разрешение модуля (Ш х В)

120 х 90

Размеры модуля (Ш х В, мм)

240 × 180

Вес модуля (кг)

0.36

Количество модулей в кабинете (Ш х В)

2 х 3

Разрешение кабинета (Ш х В)

240 х 270

Размеры кабинета (Ш х В х Г, мм)

480 х 540 х 53

Площадь кабинета (м²)

0.260

Вес кабинета (кг)

6

Вес (кг/м²)

21.8

Плотность пикселей (пиксель/м²)

250000

Плоскостность (мм)

± 0.2

Материал корпуса

Алюминий

Сервисный доступ

Спереди / Сзади

Контроллер

LCLG003-A

ОПТИЧЕСКИЕ ПАРАМЕТРЫ

Яркость (после калибровки, кд/м²)

1000

Цветовая температура

3200 ~ 9300

Угол обзора

160 х 140

Равномерность яркости

95%

Однородность цвета

± 0.015

Контрастность

6000

Глубина цвета

16 (HDR10)

ЭЛЕКТРОПИТАНИЕ

Энергопотребление (Вт / кабинет, сред.)

104

Энергопотребление (Вт / кабинет, макс.)

285

Энергопотребление (Вт / м², макс.)

1100

Источник питания (В/Гц)

100 - 240/50 - 60

Частота обновления (Гц)

3840

УСЛОВИЯ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ

Срок службы (продолжительность половиной яркости, ч)

100000

Температура в рабочем режиме

0 — 40 °C

Влажность в рабочем режиме

10 — 80 %

СТАНДАРТЫ

Радиоэлектронный стандарт FCCA, CE, KC

Стандарт RoHS

СВЯЗЬ

Видео входы

HDMI, DP, OPS, USB

Контроль

RJ45 вход, RS232C вход / выход

Специальные возможности

HDR10, датчик температуры, обнаружение питания, блок питания с возможностью горячей замены

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Дополнительные

ACC-LAPPC06 (кабель питания постоянного тока 6 м), ACC-LAPPC60 (кабель питания постоянного тока 60 м)

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Для того, чтобы получить больше технической информации, пожалуйста, посетите