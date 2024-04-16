About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD Гостиничный телевизор | 55UM662H4LC

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD Гостиничный телевизор | 55UM662H4LC

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD Гостиничный телевизор | 55UM662H4LC

55UM662H4LC
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • Top view
  • Image taken from the top right
  • Close-up image of top right corner
  • Close-up image of bottom
Front view with infill image
Front view
-15 degree side view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Top view
Image taken from the top right
Close-up image of top right corner
Close-up image of bottom

Основные характеристики

  • Разрешение: 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Тонкий дизайн
  • Распознавание голоса
Больше

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct

На стене гостиничного номера висит телевизор, экран которого яркий и четкий.

*65 дюймов.

*Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud повышает удобство использования CMS компании и облачность системы, расширяя возможности сторонних решений. Он также предлагает различные шаблоны дизайна, улучшая платформу сбора данных и аналитики с помощью привлекательной информационной панели. Кроме того, с новыми функциями; LG Channels* предоставляет удобный способ доступа к широкому спектру контента с каналов CP (контент-провайдера), включая телеканалы, без дополнительных устройств или подписок. Благодаря функции Mobile Application Creator вы сможете упростить процесс настройки консьерж-услуг на мобильном устройстве для гостей. С помощью этой функции запрос гостя будет немедленно удовлетворен.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

*В настоящее время поддерживается в Германии, Испании, Франции, Финляндии, Ирландии, Австрии, Италии, Швейцарии, Португалии, а информацию о других странах ЕС уточняйте у местных продавцов.

Pro:Centric Direct

Решение для управления гостиничным контентом Pro:Centric Direct предлагает простые и понятные инструменты редактирования, упрощающие удаленное управление услугами и IP-сетью одним щелчком мыши. Решение Pro:Centric Direct позволяет пользователям легко редактировать свой интерфейс, предоставляя настраиваемый интерфейс и эффективно управляя всеми телевизорами в номере. Последняя версия PCD обеспечивает управление в номере на основе IoT, которое станет отправной точкой для подготовки гостиничных номеров следующего поколения с помощью искусственного интеллекта.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Некоторые функции могут не поддерживаться в зависимости от версии PCD.

Тонкий дизайн для изящного вида

Благодаря тонкому дизайну серия UM662H легко интегрируется в интерьер, создавая современное впечатление у гостей.

The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

*Для телевизоров с диагональю 43", 50" (55": 57,5 мм, 65": 57,7 мм, 75": 59,9 мм)

SoftAP

Точка доступа с программным обеспечением (SoftAP) — это «виртуальная» функция Wi-Fi, которая использует телевизор в качестве точки беспроводного доступа, позволяя гостям подключать к SoftAP свои собственные устройства. Она поддерживает режим Bridge Mode, позволяющий администраторам управлять информацией о SoftAP в помещении, такой как уровень сигнала, пароли SoftAP и т. д.

С помощью функции SoftAP телевизора можно подключать другие устройства, такие как мобильные телефоны, ноутбуки и планшеты.

*SoftAP следует настроить в меню установки после включения телевизора.

*Функция Screen Share не может работать одновременно.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Оптимизатор игр

Оптимизатор игр LG позволит вам не отвлекаться от игры благодаря выбору режима игры, настройке изображения и т. д.

Женщина управляет телевизором, обращаясь к пульту дистанционного управления с функцией распознавания голоса.

Распознавание голоса

Для беспрепятственного взаимодействия и удовлетворения пользователей компания LG применила в телевизоре LG UM662H функцию распознавания голоса. Эта функция позволяет легко управлять телевизором, не нажимая на кнопку пульта дистанционного управления.

 

*Требуется пульт дистанционного управления Magic Motion (продается отдельно).

Печать

Все характеристики

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Для того, чтобы получить больше технической информации, пожалуйста, посетите