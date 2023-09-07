We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Невероятный эффект погружения с ультратонкой рамкой
Серия VL5F обеспечивает полное погружение благодаря ультратонкой рамке со стыком шириной 3,5 мм , а ее выдающаяся панель IPS четко представляет изображение под любым углом. Благодаря ее чрезвычайно привлекательному и высоко функциональному дизайну она может использоваться для показа рекламы и информации в различных бизнес-средах.