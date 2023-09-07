About Cookies on This Site

Дисплеи для видеостен LG 55'' 55VL5F-A | Серия VL5F-A | яркость 500 кд/м², FHD

Дисплеи для видеостен LG 55'' 55VL5F-A | Серия VL5F-A | яркость 500 кд/м², FHD

ВИДЕОСТЕНА С РАМКАМИ ОДИНАКОВОЙ СО ВСЕХ СТОРОН ШИРИНЫ 0,44 мм1

Невероятный эффект погружения с ультратонкой рамкой

Серия VL5F обеспечивает полное погружение благодаря ультратонкой рамке со стыком шириной 3,5 мм , а ее выдающаяся панель IPS четко представляет изображение под любым углом. Благодаря ее чрезвычайно привлекательному и высоко функциональному дизайну она может использоваться для показа рекламы и информации в различных бизнес-средах.

 

Безупречные большие экраны с ультратонкой рамкой1

Достижение невероятного эффекта погружения

 

Безупречные большие экраны с ультратонкой рамкой

Ультратонкая рамка визуально создает великолепную цифровую стену для эффективного представления зрителям динамического контента с эффектом погружения. Большого экрана, который она создает, достаточно, чтобы привлечь внимание прохожих.

 

Безупречные большие экраны с ультратонкой рамкой1

Достижение невероятного эффекта погружения

 

Устранение смещения изображения

Серия VL5F включает алгоритм улучшения изображения, который может уменьшить смещения изображения плиточных дисплеев при воспроизведении видео. Объекты, расположенные на границах рамки, настраиваются для создания ощущения просмотра на одном большом экране.

*«Обычный» относится к дисплеям, которые не включают алгоритм улучшения изображения.

Увеличенный угол обзора1

КАЧЕСТВО ЯРКОГО И ДИНАМИЧНОГО ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЯ

 

 

Увеличенный угол обзора

Большие экраны обычно располагаются выше уровня человеческого глаза, поэтому для видеостен важно одинаковое качество изображения. Угол обзора 55SVH7F-A превосходит угол обзора обычных видеостен, что позволяет отображать яркие цвета на всем экране без искажений.

*Результаты основаны на внутреннем тестировании. Фактические результаты испытаний могут отличаться в зависимости от окружающей среды и измерительного оборудования.

Более широкий угол обзора1

КАЧЕСТВО ЯРКОГО И ДИНАМИЧНОГО ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЯ

 

Более широкий угол обзора

Хорошо известно, что технология панелей LG IPS обеспечивают лучшее управление жидкими кристаллами, поэтому изображение на экране хорошо видно практически под любым углом. Таким образом, серия 55SVH7F-A привлекает внимание большего количества зрителей реалистичными цветами, независимо от угла просмотра.

Специальный графический интерфейс для портретной ориентации1

УДОБСТВО ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Простая настройка цвета

В зависимости от контента цветовую температуру дисплея можно легко отрегулировать с шагом 100 К с помощью пульта дистанционного управления.

 

Простая настройка баланса белого1

УДОБСТВО ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Простая настройка баланса белого

В обычных видеостенах баланс белого можно регулировать только в режиме «full-white», но VL5F позволяет изменять каждое значение шкалы серого для обеспечения более подробной и точной корректировки баланса белого.

Удобная структура меню1

Удобство для пользователей

 

Удобная структура меню

Структура меню была оптимизирована для использования в коммерческой сфере. Она упрощает доступ и группирует похожие функции, применяя более интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для простоты использования. Таким образом, пользователи могут избежать проб и ошибок при изучении желаемых функций и управлении дисплеями.

 

Удобная структура меню1

Удобство для пользователей

 

Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс

GUI(графический пользовательский интерфейс) разработан с пультом дистанционного управления с кнопкой навигации крестовидной формы, который позволяет пользователям легко переключаться на другие настройки. Кроме того, в нем используется крупный шрифт для лучшей видимости, что необходимо, когда пользователи хотят управлять дисплеями с относительно большого расстояния.

 

Печать

Все характеристики

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

ДА (2 шт.)

Audio In

ДА

Audio Out

ДА

Daisy Chain

Вход: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Выход: DP

DP In

ДА (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

ДА

DVI-D In

ДА (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

НЕТ

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

НЕТ

IR In

ДА

IR Out

НЕТ

RGB In

НЕТ

RJ45(LAN) In

ДА (1 шт.)

RJ45(LAN) Out

НЕТ

RS232C In

ДА

RS232C Out

ДА

Touch USB

НЕТ

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1 шт.)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

НЕТ

ERP / Energy Star

YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

НЕТ

Mobile CMS

НЕТ

Promota

НЕТ

SuperSign Cloud

НЕТ

SuperSign CMS

ДА

SuperSign Control+

ДА

SuperSign WB

ДА

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

НЕТ

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

ДА

Direct Sunlight

Нет данных

IP Rating

Нет данных

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Нет данных

Power Protection

Нет данных

Smart Calibration

Нет данных

Tilt (Face down)

Нет данных

Tilt (Face up)

Нет данных

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

150W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

62W

Typ.

130W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

НЕТ

Auto Brightness Sensor

НЕТ

BLU Sensor

НЕТ

Current Sensor

НЕТ

FAN (Built-in)

НЕТ

Humidity Sensor

НЕТ

Internal Memory (eMMC)

НЕТ

Local Key Operation

НЕТ

Pixel Sensor

НЕТ

Power Indicator

НЕТ

Proximity Sensor

НЕТ

Temperature Sensor

ДА

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

НЕТ

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

ДА

Backlight Sync

НЕТ

Beacon

НЕТ

Booting Logo Image

ДА

Brightness Compensation

НЕТ

Cisco Certification

НЕТ

Control Manager

НЕТ

Crestron Connected

ДА

External Input Rotation

НЕТ

Fail over

ДА

Gapless Playback

НЕТ

Group Manager

НЕТ

HDMI-CEC

ДА

ISM Method

ДА

Local Contents Scheduling

ДА

Local Network Sync

НЕТ

Network Ready

НЕТ

No Signal Image

ДА

OS Ver. (webOS)

Устройства без webOS

PBP

НЕТ

PIP

НЕТ

Play via URL

НЕТ

PM mode

ДА

Pro:Idiom

НЕТ

RS232C Sync

ДА

Scan Inversion

ДА

Screen Rotation

ДА

Screen Share

НЕТ

Setting Data Cloning

ДА

SI Server Setting

НЕТ

Smart Energy Saving

ДА

SNMP

ДА

Status Mailing

НЕТ

Tile Mode Setting

ДА

USB Plug & Play

ДА

Video Tag

НЕТ

Wake on LAN

ДА

webRTC

НЕТ

W/B Setting by Grey scale

ДА

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1353 x 980 x 263mm

Handle

ДА

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Нет данных

Packed Weight

33Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 мм

Weight (Head)

20.3Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

Нет данных

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

НЕТ

OPS Type compatible

НЕТ

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

Нет данных

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

Прямой

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1,07 млрд. цветов

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60 000 часов (станд.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

ДА / ДА

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Нет данных

Refresh Rate

60 Гц

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Встроенное питание

