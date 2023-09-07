About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55CT5WJ-B One:Quick Works | Серия One:Quick | яркость 450 нит, UHD

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55CT5WJ-B One:Quick Works | Серия One:Quick | яркость 450 нит, UHD

55CT5WJ-B

Стандартный дисплей LG 55'' 55CT5WJ-B One:Quick Works | Серия One:Quick | яркость 450 нит, UHD

55CT5WJ-B

Winner of Design Award
LG One:Quick Works, Дисплей для конференцией «все в одном»

LG One:Quick Works, Дисплей для конференцией «все в одном»

Сделайте ваши онлайн-встречи более продуктивными и интерактивными с LG One:Quick Works.

«Все в одном»
Дисплей для видеоконференций
для максимальной производительности

Дисплей для видеоконференций

*Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Разрешение ULTRA HD

Решение для видеоконференций «все в одном»

Настройка видеоконференцсвязи не должна вызывать проблем. Это универсальное решение включает встроенный ПК с ОС Windows, камеру 4K UHD, микрофон, динамик и цифровую доску. Наслаждайтесь высоким качеством изображения и звука на собраниях.

Умная автофокусировка

Умная автофокусировка

Перемещайте камеру и микрофон к вам, а не наоборот. One:Quick Works автоматически фокусируется на говорящем и эффективно улавливает голоса на расстоянии до шести метров с минимальным фоновым шумом, а камера с разрешением 3840 x 2160 автоматически отслеживает и фокусируется на отдельном говорящем.

 

*Характеристики продукта могут отличаться в зависимости от места использования.

Предустановленное приложение для видеоконференцсвязи,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG’s One:Quick Remote Meeting оптимально работает с One: Quick Works, позволяя пользователям обмениваться документами в различных форматах, рисовать в реальном времени и автоматически определять, кто говорит на другом конце.

 

Предустановленное приложение для видеоконференцсвязи,

Простота использования
Магазин приложений для конференций

 

Ярлыки для установки приложений для видеоконференцсвязи и совместной работы повышает удобство пользователей. Настоящее универсальное решение для видеоконференцсвязи должно обеспечивать возможность работы с широким спектром приложений для видеоконференцсвязи.

 

Предустановленное приложение для видеоконференцсвязи,

*Отличная расширяемость на основе Windows 10 IoT.

Мультитач и аннотации

Мультитач и аннотации

One:Quick Works, оснащенный сенсорным экраном In-Cell, превращает идеи в реальность благодаря 10 точкам касания. Панель позволяет удобно отправлять файлы (например, заметки, письма, рисунки и изображения, созданные на собраниях) по электронной почте.

*В комплект входит одно сенсорное перо.
**Для создания заметок и рисунков требуются специальные приложения (приложение MS Whiteboard)

Запись голоса

Запись голоса

Вместо того, чтобы вести протоколы встречи, просто запишите встречу и поделитесь файлами с участниками по электронной почте.

*Запись голоса может быть запрещена при использовании приложения для видеоконференцсвязи.

Разделение просмотра

Разделение просмотра
для многозадачности

Делитесь файлами и систематизируйте идеи одновременно с участниками в конференц-зале.

Оптимизированный пользовательский опыт

Оптимизированный пользовательский опыт

Удобный интерфейс: настройка сетевых параметров для собраний, разделение экрана и параметры отображения. Поддерживает быстрый и легкий доступ к приложениям для видеоконференций с помощью лаунчера One: Quick Works.

*ПО для добавления и удаления приложений будет доступно в ноябре 2021 года.

Оптимизированный пользовательский опыт
2-сторонняя установка

2-сторонняя установка

Способ установки может быть изменен в зависимости от условий использования и конкретных потребностей пользователя. Возможность выбора между настенной установкой для максимального использования пространства или настольной установкой с использованием 2-х опорных стоек.

*Стойки продаются отдельно.

Дизайн, получивший
награду Reddot Design Award

Благодаря впечатляющему дизайну, отмеченному наградами, One:Quick Works органично сочетается с остальным рабочим пространством. Кроме того, устройство подчеркивает эстетику, обеспечивая при этом практичность рабочего пространства для всех участников.

 

Дизайн, получивший награду Reddot Design Award

Сертифицировано ENERGY STAR®
Печать

Все характеристики

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

ДА (2 шт.)

Audio In

НЕТ

Audio Out

НЕТ

DP In

ДА (USB Type C)

DP Out

ДА (USB Type C)

DVI-D In

НЕТ

External Speaker Out

НЕТ

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

НЕТ

IR In

НЕТ

RGB In

НЕТ

RJ45(LAN) In

ДА (1 шт.)

RJ45(LAN) Out

НЕТ

RS232C In

НЕТ

RS232C Out

НЕТ

Touch USB

НЕТ

USB In

USB3.1 Type A (2 шт.), USB Type C (1 шт.)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

НЕТ

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

Memory(RAM)

8 ГБ

Storage

128 ГБ

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

120°

Camera_Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Camera_Video Framing

ДА

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

4x Zoom

Cloning

НЕТ

Compatibility One:Quick Share

ДА

File Sharing

ДА

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

НЕТ

Launcher Bar

ДА

Meeting(Voice) Record

ДА

MIC_Array

10ea

MIC_Beamforming

ДА

MIC_Pickup Range

6m

One:Quick Remote Meeting

ДА

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

ДА

Screen Capture

ДА

SplitView_Customized Template

НЕТ

SplitView_Full / Half

ДА

Warranty

3 Years (Panel)1 Year (PC Board)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

НЕТ

OPS Type compatible

НЕТ

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

Край

Brightness

450nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1,07 млрд. цветов

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

НЕТ

Life time

50 000 часов (мин.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

НЕТ / ДА

Refresh Rate

60 Гц

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Встроенное питание

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

НЕТ

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

ДА (10 ВТ x 2)

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

245W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

Typ.

127W

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

Нет данных

Direct Sunlight

Нет данных

IP Rating

Нет данных

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Нет данных

Power Protection

Нет данных

Smart Calibration

Нет данных

Tilt (Face down)

Нет данных

Tilt (Face up)

Нет данных

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

USB1.1

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Multi Touch Point

Макс. 10 точек

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Protection Glass Thickness

Нет данных

Protection Glass Transmission

Нет данных

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

НЕТ

Auto Brightness Sensor

ДА

BLU Sensor

НЕТ

Current Sensor

НЕТ

Humidity Sensor

НЕТ

Local Key Operation

ДА

Pixel Sensor

НЕТ

Power Indicator

НЕТ

Proximity Sensor

НЕТ

Temperature Sensor

ДА

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

HDMI-CEC

ДА

Smart Energy Saving

ДА

Wake on LAN

ДА

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

Handle

НЕТ

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1265 x 815 x 290mm

Packed Weight

31Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 мм

Weight (Head)

26Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

26.6Kg

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Для того, чтобы получить больше технической информации, пожалуйста, посетите