ТВ-панель UHD

55UR640S0ZD

ТВ-панель UHD

ТВ-панель LG с
основной функцией

Показано два дисплея, установленных в люксовом винном баре. На одном из них показана сцена концерта, а на втором —два изображения на одном экране (коммерческая реклама винного бара в красных оттенках и женщина, исполняющая песню).

*Все изображения этой веб-страницы приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Высочайшее качество изображения в разрешении Ultra HD

Высочайшее качество изображения в разрешении Ultra HD

Благодаря разрешению, в 4 раза превосходящему по качеству Full HD, цвета и детали контента становятся более яркими и реалистичными.

 

Серия UR640 тоньше, чем «стандартные» модели LG.

Улучшенный дизайн и тонкая конструкция

Эта серия тоньше «стандартных» моделей LG, что позволяет сэкономить пространство и облегчает установку. Кроме того, благородный синий цвет прекрасно вписывается в интерьер, в котором устанавливается продукт.

* 'Под «стандартными моделями LG» подразумеваются модели серии LG UT640S.

Количество одновременно выполняемых задач можно легко настроить в платформе web OS.

Высокая производительность благодаря операционной системе LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, обновляемая в SoC* и через веб-интерфейс, обеспечивает быстрое выполнение нескольких задач в панелях серии UR640S. Кроме того, платформа LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу.**

*SoC: System On Chip (Система на кристалле)
** GUI: Graphical User Interface (Графический пользовательский интерфейс)

Вы можете легко выбрать плейлист и запланировать время с помощью пульта дистанционного управления и встроенной функции управления контентом. Управление группами осуществляется на Главном дисплее и дисплеях группы 1 и 2.

Встроенное средство управления контентом и группами

Встроенная система управления контентом и группами позволяет редактировать и воспроизводить контент, составлять графики для показа списков воспроизведения и групп, а также управлять цифровыми панелями с помощью пульта дистанционного управления, мыши или мобильного телефона без необходимости использования отдельного ПК или программного обеспечения. Это делает управление контентом значительно проще и удобнее.

Гибкое управление контентом с помощью CMS-системы LG SuperSign

Система управления контентом (CMS) LG SuperSign представляет собой встроенную программу, предназначенную для создания и управления цифровым медиа и контентом, оптимизированную для панелей LG. Благодаря простым и интуитивным меню и разным вариантам компоновки контента, данная функция значительно облегчает создание, редактирование, планирование и распределение контента, повышая удобство для пользователя. Кроме того, система поддерживает несколько дисплеев и аккаунтов, а также может быть подключена к внешним базам данных и позволяет получать доступ к серверу с мобильных устройств.

Несколько администраторов могут использовать CMS LG SuperSign с ПК, ноутбука, планшета и мобильных устройств для создания, настройки и распределения цифрового контента, подготовленного для разных дисплеев.

*CMS LG SuperSign продается отдельно.

Удобное управление несколькими дисплеями с помощью LG SuperSign Control.

Быстрое и простое управление контентом с помощью LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control — это базовая управляющая программа, которая может управлять до 100 дисплеями через одну учетную запись и сервер. Питание, громкость и расписание можно настраивать удаленно. Кроме того, поддерживается обновление встроенного ПО.

*LG SuperSign Control продается отдельно.

В режиме DPM панель включается только при появлении сигнала и выключается, когда сигнал не подается.

Поддержка функции Display Power Management

Система управления питанием дисплея Display Power Management (DPM) может быть настроена на включение только при появлении телесигнала, что обеспечивает более эффективное управление энергопотреблением.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Промоакции в режиме реального времени

Благодаря тому, что модель поддерживает технологии Beacon и Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), магазины могут предоставлять купоны и информацию в режиме реального времени.

 

Демонстрация контента

Функция трансляции контента с устройств доступна, если устройства подключены к одной сети Wi-Fi.

 

Точка беспроводного доступа

Серия UR640S функционирует как виртуальный маршрутизатор, который может использоваться как точка беспроводного доступа для мобильных устройств.

Одна установлена в переговорной с панелью, и одна в системе через AV, которая помогает пользователям управлять серией UR640S.

Совместимость с системой управления с интерфейсом AV

Серия UR640S была сертифицирована Crestron Connected® как имеющая более высокий уровень совместимости с профессиональными системами управления через интерфейс AV для обеспечения беспроблемной интеграции и автоматизированного управления*, что повышает эффективность управления бизнесом.

*Для совместимости с Crestron Connected® требуется первоначальная настройка с дисплея.
**Управление через сеть

Показаны люди, участвующие в видеоконференции, которая проводится на экране панели, закрепленной на стене.

Совместимость с системой видео-конференц-связи

Для эффективности видеоконференций серия UR640S поддерживает совместимость с решениями Cisco для интегрированного управления* видеоконференциями.

*С использованием подключения с помощью кабеля HDMI (кабель HDMI является опцией)

Простая настройка меню для
вертикальных изображений

Серия UR640S повышает удобство пользователей благодаря группировке часто используемых меню* по отраслям.

Самые часто используемые меню сгруппированы по категориям в меню дисплея. Слева показаны меню для «Компаний/Госорганов/Розничной торговли», а справа — меню «Переговорная»

*Предварительно настроенная поддержка для вертикальных изображений: Компании/Госорганы/Розничная торговля, переговорная

Служба поддержки LG ConnectedCare в реальном времени

Техническое обслуживание простое и быстрое благодаря дополнительной услуге ConnectedCare* – облачному сервису от LG. Решение позволяет дистанционно контролировать состояние дисплеев клиента, выявлять неисправности и оказывать дистанционные услуги, обеспечивая таким образом стабильность бизнеса клиента.

Самые часто используемые меню сгруппированы по категориям в меню дисплея. Слева показаны меню для «Компаний/Госорганов/Розничной торговли», а справа — меню «Переговорная»

*Доступность сервиса 'LG ConnectedCare' зависит от региона. Сервис приобретается отдельно. За дополнительной информацией обращайтесь к представителю отдела продаж LG.

Печать

Все характеристики

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Размер в дюймах

55”

Разрешение

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Тип подсветки

Direct

Яркость

400

Динамическая контрастность (Dynamic MCI (Гц))

1,000,000:1

Статическая контрастность (Панель)

1300:1

Время отклика (G to G, мс)

14

Частота обновления

60 Гц

Время службы (часов)

30,000

ВИДЕО

Чип SoC

LM21U

Чип SoC (Маркетинговое название)

Quad

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

HDR_HLG

АУДИО

Динамики (Выходная мощность)

10 Вт + 10 Вт

Система динамиков

2.0 канала

LG Sound Sync


(Требуется Bluetooth)

СИСТЕМЫ ВЕЩАНИЯ

Цифровое (Эфирное, Кабельное, Спутниковое)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Аналоговое (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL/SECAM

Телетекст (Авто телетекст)

Поддержка Глобального IPTV

SMART TV

Коммерческий Smart UX - версия webOS

● (webOS 6.0)

Коммерческий Smart UX - Умный дом (Панель запуска)

Коммерческий Smart UX - Быстрый доступ

Коммерческий Smart UX - Web Браузер

Коммерческий Smart UX - Предварительно загруженные приложения

● (только YouTube)

Коммерческий Smart UX - Совместимость с SDP-сервером

Коммерческий Smart UX - SW Часы (Мировое время / Будильник)

Коммерческий Smart UX - Отображение настроения

Возможности подключения - Soft AP

Возможности подключения - WiFi (Версия)

● (802. 11ac)

Возможности подключения - Совместное использование экрана (Miracast)

Возможности подключения - Smart Share

Возможности подключения - LG ThinQ App

Возможности подключения - DIAL

Возможности подключения - Воспроизведение аудио по Bluetooth

Возможности подключения - Наложение мобильного подключения

Возможности подключения - HDMI-ARC

● (ARC, HDMI2)

ДРУГИЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Легкая установка - клонирование настроек по USB

Управление - WOL / WOWL

● / -

Управление - SNMP

Управление - Диагностика

● (Самодиагностика (USB))

Управление - SI Совместимый протокол

● (TVLink тюнер)

Управление - HTNG-CEC

Управление - Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

●(1.4)

Управление - выход IR

● (RS-232C , HDMI)

Управление - Multi IR Код

Гостинечное телевидение - Гостиничный режим / PDM / Меню установщика

Гостинечное телевидение - Режим блокировки

● (Ограничено)

Гостинечное телевидение - Блок порта

Гостинечное телевидение - Экран приветствия (заставка)

Гостинечное телевидение - Вставить изображение

Гостинечное телевидение - One Channel Map

Гостинечное телевидение - Менеджер IP канала

Гостинечное телевидение - Выход на внешний динамик

●(Int Variable/Fixed, 3.5мм, Стерео, Односторонний Тип (GND,L+,R+), 2Вт+2Вт с 8Ω)

Гостинечное телевидение - Совместимость с RJP (комплект удаленных разъемов)


Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

USB - Воспроизведение движущихся изображений (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Варианты настройки - Автоотключение / Таймер сна

●/●

Варианты настройки - Энергосберегающий режим

Варианты настройки - Режим Motion Eye Care

Круиз - Гибридные субтитры (скрытые субтитры только в цифровом формате)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Вертикальная установка

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Отказоустойчивость

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Воспроизведение по URL

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - NTP Настройка сервера

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Поддержка сертификато CISCO

TBD (Июль~)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Поддержка сертификата Crestron

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - DPM (Цифровое управление питанием)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Планировщик времени

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - RTC (Часы реального времени)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - NTP таймер синхронизации

● (Настройка часов NTP)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - BEACON

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Встроенный CM (менеджер контента)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Встроенный GM (менеджер группы)

Цифровые вывески (корпоративные / розничные) - Promota

Совместимость с ПО SuperSign - Control / Control Plus

● / ●

Совместимость с ПО SuperSign - CMS(Premium)

Совместимость с ПО SuperSign - Simple Editor

Совместимость с ПО SuperSign - LG Connected Care

Разъемы Сбоку - HDMI Вход

3 (2.0)

Разъемы Сбоку - Выход для наушников

1(Телефонный разъем)

Разъемы Сбоку - RS-232C (D-Sub 9пин / Телефонный разъем)

1(Телефонный разъем, 4пин)

Разъемы Сбоку - LG SVC только (Телефонный разъем)

1(Телефонный разъем)

Разъемы Сбоку - Слот CI

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Разъемы Сзади / Снизу - USB

1 (2.0)

Разъемы Сзади / Снизу - RF вход

2

Разъемы Сзади / Снизу - Оптический Аудио выход

1

Разъемы Сзади / Снизу - Выход на внешние динамики (3.5мм)

1

Разъемы Сзади / Снизу - RJ45 (Цель использования)

1(LAN)

ДРУГОЕ

Совместимость с VESA

300x300

Противоугонная система - Замок Кенсингтона

MECHANIC

Вес продукта - Вес без подставки

14.0

Вес продукта - Вес с подставкой

14.2

Вес продукта - Вес в упаковке

19.0

Габариты продукта - Размер без подставки

1235 x 715 x 57.5

Габариты продукта - Размер с подставкой

1235 x 772 x 232

Габариты продукта - Размер в упаковке

1360 x 810 x 162

Габариты продукта - Ширина лицевой панели ( Л/П/В/Н) : С рамкой

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

Габариты продукта - Ширина лицевой панели ( Л/П/В/Н) : Без рамки

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4

МОЩНОСТЬ

Источник питания (В/Гц)

AC 120 В~, 50 / 60 Гц

Потребление в рабочем режиме Макс. (Вт)

166.3

Потребление в рабочем режиме Станд. (Вт)

140.1

Потребление в режиме ожидания (Вт)

ниже 0.5 Вт

СЕРТИФИКАТЫ И СТАНДАРТЫ

Безопасность

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

Только модель для ЕС - ErP Класс

A++

Только модель для ЕС - Потребление в рабочем режиме (Вт)

59

Только модель для ЕС - Коэффициент яркости (%)

65

Только модель для ЕС - Среднее годовое потребление (кВтч)

82

<новые ярлыки, ~ `21.3> - SDR Grade

G

<новые ярлыки, ~ `21.3> - SDR On mode

100

<новые ярлыки, ~ `21.3> - HDR Grade

G

<новые ярлыки, ~ `21.3> - HDR On mode

124

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Пульт ДУ

S-con

Защитный чехол для ключа Chromecast

● (опционально)

Кабель питания

(1,5м. Прямой Тип)

