ТВ-панель UHD

65UN640S0LD

ТВ-панель UHD

Цифровая панель LG с основным функционалом

Показано два дисплея, установленных в люксовом винном баре. На одном из них показана сцена концерта, а на втором —два изображения на одном экране (коммерческая реклама винного бара в красных оттенках и женщина, исполняющая песню).

*Все изображения на этой веб-странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Яркие живые цвета контента благодаря высокому разрешению ULTRA HD.

Высочайшее качество изображения в разрешении Ultra HD

Благодаря разрешению, в 4 раза превосходящему по качеству Full HD, цвета и детали контента становятся более яркими и реалистичными. Кроме того, широкий угол обзора, реализованный с помощью панели IPS, обеспечивает четкость изображения.

Серия UR640 тоньше, чем «стандартные» модели LG.

Улучшенный дизайн и тонкая конструкция

Эта серия тоньше, чем стандартные модели LG*, что позволяет экономить место и упрощает установку. Кроме того, изысканный синий цвет улучшает декор помещения, в котором установлено изделие.*«Стандартная модель LG» относится к серии LG UT640S.

Серия UR640S тоньше по глубине по сравнению со стандартной моделью LG.

Высокая производительность с LG webOS22

LG webOS22 с обновленной SoC* и веб-движком доступна в серии UN640S для легкого выполнения ряда задач. Платформа для интеллектуальных панелей LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу пользователя.**

Количество одновременно выполняемых задач можно легко настроить в платформе web OS.

* SoC: System-on-Chip, система на кристалле

** GUI: графический интерфейс пользователя

Встроенная система управления контентом игруппами

Встроенная система управления контентом и группами позволяет редактировать и воспроизводить контент, составлять графики для показа списков воспроизведения и групп, а также управлять панелями с помощью пульта дистанционного управления, мыши или мобильного телефона без необходимости использования отдельного ПК или программного обеспечения. Это делает управление контентом простым и понятным для пользователя.

Количество одновременно выполняемых задач можно легко настроить в платформе web OS.

Гибкое управление контентом с помощью CMS LG SuperSign

CMS LG SuperSign — интегрированная программа управления, обеспечивающая создание и управление цифровыми медиа и развертывание контента, оптимизированная для работы с панелями LG. Благодаря простым и интуитивно понятным меню и опциям компоновки она повышает эффективность создания и редактирования контента, планирования и распространения, улучшая пользовательский опыт. Кроме того, она поддерживает несколько дисплеев и учетных записей, может быть связана с внешними базами данных и позволяет осуществлять доступ к серверу с мобильных устройств.

Несколько администраторов могут использовать CMS LG SuperSign с ПК, ноутбука, планшета и мобильных устройств для создания, настройки и распределения цифрового контента, подготовленного для разных дисплеев.

*CMS LG SuperSign продается отдельно.

Удобное управление несколькими дисплеями с помощью LG SuperSign Control.

Легкое управление группами

Серия UN640S поддерживает версию SuperSign Control+ Free, позволяющую управлять максимум 100 дисплеями через единую учетную запись и сервер. Возможна удаленная регулировка мощности, громкости и расписания, а также поддержка обновления встроенного ПО.

Одна установлена в переговорной с панелью, и одна в системе через AV, которая помогает пользователям управлять серией UR640S.

Совместимость с системами AV-управления

Серия UN640S поддерживает технологию Crestron Connected®*, обеспечивающую высокую совместимость с профессиональными системами AV-управления для достижения бесшовной интеграции и автоматизированного управления**, что повышает эффективность управления бизнесом.

*Для совместимости с Crestron Connected® требуется первоначальная настройка дисплея.

**Сетевое управление

Показаны люди, участвующие в видеоконференции, которая проводится на экране панели, закрепленной на стене.

Совместимость с системой видео-конференц-связи

Для эффективного проведения визуальных совещаний серия UN640S поддерживает совместимость* с решениями Cisco, обеспечивающими мощное и интегрированное управление** для более интеллектуальной видеоконференции.

*Cовместимость с Cisco будет сертифицирована в 3 квартале 2023 г.

**Используя подключение по кабелю HDMI (кабель HDMI приобретается дополнительно)

В режиме DPM панель включается только при появлении сигнала и выключается, когда сигнал не подается.

Поддержка функции управления энергопотреблением дисплея

Для более эффективного управления энергопотреблением можно настроить управление энергопотреблением дисплея (DPM) таким образом, чтобы оно включалось только при наличии телевизионного сигнала.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Промоакции в режиме реального времени

Благодаря тому, что модель поддерживает технологии Beacon и Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), менеджеры магазинов могут предоставлять купоны и информацию в режиме реального времени.

Демонстрация контента

Функция трансляции контента с устройств доступна, если устройства подключены к одной сети Wi-Fi.

Точка беспроводного доступа

Серия UN640S функционирует как виртуальный маршрутизатор, который может использоваться как точка беспроводного доступа для мобильных устройств.

Наиболее часто используемые меню классифицированы по отраслям в меню дисплея. Слева показано меню «Корпоративные/правительственные/торговые помещения», справа — «Переговорная комната»

Легкая настройка меню для вертикальной компоновки

Серия UN640S повышает удобство пользователей за счет организации часто используемых меню* по отраслям.

*Предварительная настройка вертикального положения: корпоративные/правительственные/торговые помещения, переговорная комната

Услуга LG ConnectedCare в режиме реального времени

Обслуживание становится легким и быстрым благодаря опциональной услуге LG ConnectedCare* — облачному сервисному решению, предоставляемому компанией LG. Она удаленно управляет состоянием дисплеев на рабочих местах клиентов для диагностики неисправностей и оказания услуг дистанционного управления, обеспечивая стабильную работу предприятий клиентов.

Четкое изображение с антибликовым покрытием.

*Доступность услуги «LG ConnectedCare» зависит от региона, и ее необходимо приобретать отдельно. Поэтому за более подробной информацией обращайтесь к торговому представителю компании LG в вашем регионе.

Печать

Все характеристики

ПРИНАДЛЕЖНОСТИ

Тип пульта ДУ

S-Con

Кабель питания

YES (1.5M, Detached Straight Type)

АУДИО (ЗВУК)

Динамик (аудио выход)

20W

LG Синхронизация звука

YES

СИСТЕМА ВЕЩАНИЯ

Цифровая

DVB-T2/C/S2

Аналоговый (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Телетекст (автоматический телетекст)

YES

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

Вход HDMI

YES (3ea)

CI-слот

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

Цифровой аудиовыход (оптический)

YES

Выход на внешний динамик (разъем для наушников 3,5мм)

YES

Выход для наушников

YES

Только LG SVC (тип телефонного разъема)

YES

RF-вход

YES (2ea)

RJ45 (доступно для использования)

1 (LAN)

RS-232C (9-конт D-Sub / разъем для наушников )

YES (Phone jack)

USB (Вер.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

ДИЗАЙН

Наименование инструмента

UP8000

Цвет передн. панели

Ashed Blue

Тип подставки

2 Pole

РАЗМЕРЫ/ВЕС

Размеры с подставкой (Ш x В x Г)

1454 x 899 x 271 mm

Ширина рамки (слева/справа/сверху/снизу, без рамки)

6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm

Ширина рамки (слева/справа/сверху/снизу, с рамкой)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Размеры при транспортировке (Ш x В x Г)

1600 x 970 x 172 mm

Размеры без подставки (Ш x В x Г)

1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm

Масса в транспортной упаковке

27.8 kg

Масса без подставки

21.5 kg

Масса с подставкой

21.8 kg

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Размер (дюймы):

65

Яркость (стандарт)

400 nit

Разрешение

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ФУНКЦИЯ HOSPITALITY

USB Cloning

YES

Диагностика

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Режим энергосбережения

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (версия)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

ИК-выход

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Код MultiIR

YES

One Channel Map

YES

Port Block

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (версия)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

ИНФОРМАЦИЯ

Категория

Smart TV Signage

МЕХАНИЧЕСКИЙ

Совместимо с VESA

300 x 300 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ ПИТАНИЯ

Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Энергопотребление (макс.)

164W

Энергопотребление (стандарт)

144W

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

Under 0.5W

ФУНКЦИЯ «СМАРТ»

Версия webOS

webOS 22

Bluetooth

YES

Воспроизведение аудио через Bluetooth

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Mood Display

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Веб-браузер

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

STANDARD

Безопасность

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ С ПО SUPERSIGN

Control / Control Plus

YES

CMS(Premium)

YES

LG Connected Care

YES

РАБОТА В ВЕРТИКАЛЬНОМ ПОЛОЖЕНИИ (КОРПОРАТИВНЫЙ РЕЖИМ/РОЗНИЦА)

Вертикальная компоновка

YES

BEACON

YES

Сертификация Crestron Совместимость

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

YES

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

YES

Аварийное переключение

YES

Настройка сервера NTP

YES

Таймер синхронизации по NTP

YES

Play Via URL

YES

Часы реального времени (RTC)

YES

Планировщик

YES

ВИДЕО

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

