ТВ-панель UHD

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Цифровая панель LG с основным функционалом

Показано два дисплея, установленных в люксовом винном баре. На одном из них показана сцена концерта, а на втором —два изображения на одном экране (коммерческая реклама винного бара в красных оттенках и женщина, исполняющая песню).

*Все изображения этой веб-страницы приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Яркие живые цвета контента благодаря высокому разрешению ULTRA HD.

Высочайшее качество изображения в разрешении Ultra HD

Благодаря разрешению, в 4 раза превосходящему по качеству Full HD, цвета и детали контента становятся более яркими и реалистичными. Кроме того, широкий угол обзора, реализованный с помощью панели IPS, обеспечивает четкость изображения.

Серия UR640 тоньше, чем «стандартные» модели LG.

Улучшенный дизайн и тонкая конструкция

Эта серия тоньше, чем стандартные модели LG*, что позволяет экономить место и упрощает установку. Кроме того, изысканный синий цвет улучшает декор помещения, в котором установлено изделие.

*«Стандартная модель LG» относится к серии LG UT640S.

Высокая производительность с LG webOS22

LG webOS22 с обновленной SoC* и веб-движком доступна в серии UN640S для легкого выполнения ряда задач. Платформа для интеллектуальных панелей LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу пользователя.**

Количество одновременно выполняемых задач можно легко настроить в платформе web OS.

* SoC: System-on-Chip, система на кристалле

** GUI: графический интерфейс пользователя

Встроенная система управления контентом игруппами

Встроенная система управления контентом и группами позволяет редактировать и воспроизводить контент, составлять графики для показа списков воспроизведения и групп, а также управлять панелями с помощью пульта дистанционного управления, мыши или мобильного телефона без необходимости использования отдельного ПК или программного обеспечения. Это делает управление контентом простым и понятным для пользователя.

Гибкое управление контентом с помощью CMS LG SuperSign

CMS LG SuperSign — интегрированная программа управления, обеспечивающая создание и управление цифровыми медиа и развертывание контента, оптимизированная для работы с панелями LG. Благодаря простым и интуитивно понятным меню и опциям компоновки она повышает эффективность создания и редактирования контента, планирования и распространения, улучшая пользовательский опыт. Кроме того, она поддерживает несколько дисплеев и учетных записей, может быть связана с внешними базами данных и позволяет осуществлять доступ к серверу с мобильных устройств.

Несколько администраторов могут использовать CMS LG SuperSign с ПК, ноутбука, планшета и мобильных устройств для создания, настройки и распределения цифрового контента, подготовленного для разных дисплеев.

*CMS LG SuperSign продается отдельно.

Удобное управление несколькими дисплеями с помощью LG SuperSign Control.

Легкое управление группами

Серия UN640S поддерживает версию SuperSign Control+ Free, позволяющую управлять максимум 100 дисплеями через единую учетную запись и сервер. Возможна удаленная регулировка мощности, громкости и расписания, а также поддержка обновления встроенного ПО.

Одна установлена в переговорной с панелью, и одна в системе через AV, которая помогает пользователям управлять серией UR640S.

Совместимость с системами AV-управления

Серия UN640S поддерживает технологию Crestron Connected®*, обеспечивающую высокую совместимость с профессиональными системами AV-управления для достижения бесшовной интеграции и автоматизированного управления**, что повышает эффективность управления бизнесом.

*Для совместимости с Crestron Connected® требуется первоначальная настройка дисплея.

**Сетевое управление

Показаны люди, участвующие в видеоконференции, которая проводится на экране панели, закрепленной на стене.

Совместимость с системой видео-конференц-связи

Для эффективного проведения визуальных совещаний серия UN640S поддерживает совместимость* с решениями Cisco, обеспечивающими мощное и интегрированное управление** для более интеллектуальной видеоконференции.

*Cовместимость с Cisco будет сертифицирована в 3 квартале 2023 г.

**Используя подключение по кабелю HDMI (кабель HDMI приобретается дополнительно)

В режиме DPM панель включается только при появлении сигнала и выключается, когда сигнал не подается.

Поддержка функции управления энергопотреблением дисплея

Для более эффективного управления энергопотреблением можно настроить управление энергопотреблением дисплея (DPM) таким образом, чтобы оно включалось только при наличии телевизионного сигнала.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Промоакции в режиме реального времени

Благодаря тому, что модель поддерживает технологии Beacon и Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), менеджеры магазинов могут предоставлять купоны и информацию в режиме реального времени.

Демонстрация контента

Функция трансляции контента с устройств доступна, если устройства подключены к одной сети Wi-Fi.

Точка беспроводного доступа

Серия UN640S функционирует как виртуальный маршрутизатор, который может использоваться как точка беспроводного доступа для мобильных устройств.

Наиболее часто используемые меню классифицированы по отраслям в меню дисплея. Слева показано меню «Корпоративные/правительственные/торговые помещения», справа — «Переговорная комната»

Легкая настройка меню для вертикальной компоновки

Серия UN640S повышает удобство пользователей за счет организации часто используемых меню* по отраслям.

*Предварительная настройка вертикального положения: корпоративные/правительственные/торговые помещения, переговорная комната

Услуга LG ConnectedCare в режиме реального времени

Обслуживание становится легким и быстрым благодаря опциональной услуге LG ConnectedCare* — облачному сервисному решению, предоставляемому компанией LG. Она удаленно управляет состоянием дисплеев на рабочих местах клиентов для диагностики неисправностей и оказания услуг дистанционного управления, обеспечивая стабильную работу предприятий клиентов.

Четкое изображение с антибликовым покрытием.

*Доступность услуги «LG ConnectedCare» зависит от региона, и ее необходимо приобретать отдельно. Поэтому за более подробной информацией обращайтесь к торговому представителю компании LG в вашем регионе.

