Signage uhd панели с повышенной антибличной защитой

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

98UH5J-H

98UH5J-H

Signage uhd панели с повышенной антибличной защитой

Вид спереди с изображением на экране

Новая Signage UHD панель с повышенной антибликовой защитой

На экране, закрепленном на стене комнаты для совещаний, демонстрируется контент, связанный с проведением совещания.

*Все изображения этой веб-страницы приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

*Все изображения этой веб-страницы приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Высокая яркость дисплея

Благодаря яркости 500 кд/м², рекомендуемой для дисплеев внутри помещений, панели серии UH5J-H позволяют демонстрировать контент и привлекать внимание публики, что делает их идеальным решением для маркетинга в конференц-залах, аэропортах, розничных магазинах, торговых центрах и т. д.

UH5J-H имеет экран с яркостью 500 нит, поэтому его очень хорошо видно даже при ярком свете.

*Фактические изображения могут отличаться от изображений, приведенных в качестве примера.

Высокая производительность с webOS

Платформа LG webOS повышает удобство пользователя благодаря интуитивно понятному графическому интерфейсу и простым инструментам для разработки приложений.

Интуитивный графический интерфейс позволяет выполняться несколько задач одновременно.

Конфортное покрытие

Поскольку панели UH5J-H устанавливаются в самых разных местах, они подвержены воздействию внешних факторов: пыли, влажности и т. д., которые со временем могут привести к снижению рабочих характеристик устройства. Конформное покрытие на печатной плате снижает риски, защищая панели серии UH5J-H от соли, пыли, частиц железа, влажности и т. д.

UH5J-H имеет защитное покрытие на главной печатной плате (силовой плате), защищающей видеостену даже в соленой или влажной среде.

*Фактические изображения (дисплей панели) могут отличаться от изображений, приведенных в качестве примера.

Конструкция класса IP5x.

Конструкция класса IP5x.

Сертификат соответствия требованиям по защите от пыли IP5x гарантирует, что продукт защищен от пыли, что снижает риск снижения рабочих характеристик.

 

Система управления AV помогает пользователям управлять панелью UH5J-H.

Совместимость с AV системами управления.

Серия UH5J-H поддерживает Crestron Connected® и имеет высокий уровень совместимости с профессиональными системами управления через интерфейс AV для обеспечения беспроблемной интеграции и автоматизированного управления*, что повышает эффективность управления бизнесом.

* Сетевое управление
Печать

Все характеристики

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

ДА (3 шт.)

Audio In

ДА

Audio Out

ДА

Daisy Chain

Вход: HDMI, DP / Выход: HDMI

DP In

ДА (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

НЕТ

DVI-D In

ДА (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

НЕТ

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

ДА

IR In

ДА

IR Out

НЕТ

RGB In

НЕТ

RJ45(LAN) In

ДА (1 шт.)

RJ45(LAN) Out

НЕТ

RS232C In

ДА

RS232C Out

ДА

Touch USB

НЕТ

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1 шт.)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

НЕТ

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Встроенное питание

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

ДА

Mobile CMS

ДА

Promota

ДА (недоступно для Европы/СНГ)

SuperSign Cloud

ДА

SuperSign CMS

ДА

SuperSign Control+

ДА

SuperSign WB

ДА

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

ДА (10 ВТ x 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

ДА

Direct Sunlight

Нет данных

IP Rating

Нет данных

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Нет данных

Power Protection

Нет данных

Smart Calibration

Нет данных

Tilt (Face down)

Нет данных

Tilt (Face up)

Нет данных

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

620W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

294W

Typ.

420W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1434 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2117 BTU/Hr(Max.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE Bolt

Optional

НЕТ

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

ДА

Auto Brightness Sensor

ДА

BLU Sensor

НЕТ

Current Sensor

НЕТ

FAN (Built-in)

НЕТ

Humidity Sensor

НЕТ

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16 ГБ

Local Key Operation

ДА

Pixel Sensor

НЕТ

Power Indicator

НЕТ

Proximity Sensor

НЕТ

Temperature Sensor

ДА

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

ДА

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

ДА

Backlight Sync

НЕТ

Beacon

ДА

Booting Logo Image

ДА

Brightness Compensation

НЕТ

Cisco Certification

ДА

Control Manager

ДА

Crestron Connected

ДА

External Input Rotation

ДА

Fail over

ДА

Gapless Playback

ДА

Group Manager

ДА

HDMI-CEC

ДА

ISM Method

ДА

Local Contents Scheduling

ДА

Local Network Sync

ДА

Network Ready

ДА

No Signal Image

ДА

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

ДА (4PBP)

PIP

ДА

Play via URL

ДА

PM mode

ДА

Pro:Idiom

ДА

RS232C Sync

ДА

Scan Inversion

НЕТ

Screen Rotation

ДА

Screen Share

ДА

Setting Data Cloning

ДА

SI Server Setting

ДА

Smart Energy Saving

ДА

SNMP

ДА

Status Mailing

ДА

Tile Mode Setting

ДА

USB Plug & Play

ДА

Video Tag

ДА (4 метки видео)

Wake on LAN

ДА

webRTC

ДА

W/B Setting by Grey scale

НЕТ

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2342 x 1386 x 420mm

Handle

ДА

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

2191.8 x 1246.8 x 86.1mm(without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Нет данных

Packed Weight

99Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400 мм

Weight (Head)

66Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

Нет данных

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

НЕТ

OPS Type compatible

НЕТ

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

Нет данных

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

Прямой

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1,07 млрд. цветов

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50 000 часов (станд.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

ДА / ДА

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Нет данных

Refresh Rate

60 Гц

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

98

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

