About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

ИСТОРИЯ ДЛЯ CES 2023

LG World Premiere Highlights

Booth Tour With Austin Evans

Booth Tour With Jerryrigeverything

2023 Ces Life on The Up With Thinq Up

2023 Ces Lg Refrigerator With Moodup

LG OLED 10 Anniversary

Новейшие Продукты, Представленные На ces 2023

Изображение холодильника MAX InstaView с глубиной, соответствующей глубине кухонной мебели.

Холодильник c Оптимальной Глубиной

An image of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan.

AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

An image of LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE

OLED m

**Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics.

Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Изображение WashTower™ с Center Control™.

WashTower™ c Center Control™

Изображение LG gram.

LG Gram

Изображение LG UltraGear™ OLED.

LG UltraGear™ OLED

*Информация о продукте может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Символ LIFE'S GOOD AWARD.

Награда Life’S Good

Познакомьтесь с финалистами: мы прокладываем дорогу в лучшее будущее для планеты и людей.

Награда Life’S Good Узнайте Больше
Изображение символа LG LABS.

Наполнение Bдохновением

Life's Good: когда одна экспериментальная идея открывает новые способы для повышения качества жизни.

Наполнение Bдохновением Узнайте Больше
Изображение интерьера автомобиля с установленным монитором.

Life'S Good c Автомобилями

Будущая мобильность как пространство, которое понимает, прогнозирует и заботится о вас. Тренды мобильности LG.

Life'S Good c Автомобилями Узнайте Больше
Ключевые визуальные представления LG signature.

Выходите За Пределы

Перейдите на новый уровень качества жизни. Нестареющий дизайн, потрясающее качество изготовления и потрясающие инновации.

Выходите За Пределы Узнайте Больше