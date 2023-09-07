About Cookies on This Site

Стиральная машина LG F1296WDS

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Стиральная машина LG F1296WDS

F1296WDS

Стиральная машина LG F1296WDS

Spa Steam

Новая технология Spa Steam* специально разработана для трех
циклов «Одежда малыша», «Гипоаллергенный», «Хлопок Пар»
с заботой о нежной и чувствительной коже.

6 движений заботы

В отличие от обычных стиральных машин, барабан LG обладает широким набором вариантов вращения, максимально адаптированных к различным типам ткани и степени загрязнения белья.

Система прямого привода

Мотор крепится напрямую к барабану, таким образом система прямого привода не имеет в своей конструкции легко изнашивающихся деталей, что обеспечивает высокую надежность и долговечность работы мотора.

Функция мобильной диагностики Smart Diagnosis

В случае возникновения неполадки, позвоните в Сервисный Центр. Приложив Ваш мобильный телефон к стиральной машине, уже через 20 секунд Вы сможете узнать ее причину. Технология позволяет распознать до 78 различных ошибок.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип установки

Отдельностоящая

Автобалансировка

Детектор загрузки

Изменяемая скорость отжима

Максимальная скорость отжима

1200

Диапазон температуры стирки, ℃

холодная/30/40/60/95 °C

Тип барабана

Пузырьковый

Управление

Электронное

Система интеллектуальной стирки

ГАБАРИТЫ И ДИЗАЙН

Размеры (Ш x Г x В), мм

600 x 440 x 850

Размеры с упаковкой (Ш x Г x В), мм

645 х 530 х 885

Регулируемые опоры (мм)

10

Глубина с учетом двери, см

46

Цвет

Белый

Цвет дверцы

Белый с черной накладкой

Вес, кг

59

Вес с упаковкой, кг

62

ЗАГРУЗКА

Тип загрузки

Фронтальная

Максимальная загрузка при стирке, кг

6.5

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ

Инверторный мотор с прямым приводом

Мобильная диагностика Smart Diagnosis

Технология "6 движений заботы"

ПРОГРАММЫ СТИРКИ

Количество программ

13

Хлопок

Хлопок Эко

Хлопок + Пар

Смешанная ткани

Деликатная

Гипоаллергенная стирка

Шерсть

Одежда малыша

Спортивная одежда

Повседневная стирка

Интенсивно 60

Быстро 30

Полоскание+Отжим

ПОКАЗАТЕЛИ ЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

Энергопотребление, кВт/ч

1.1

Класс энергоэффективности

A

Класс стирки

A

Класс отжима

B

Уровень шума при стирке, дБ

55

Уровень шума при отжиме, дБ

76

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Дисплей

LED

Индикатор рабочего цикла

Индикатор блокировки дверцы

Индикатор ошибок / Самодиагностика

Индикатор Пуск / Пауза

Система пеноподавления

Индикатор загрузки

Купить напрямую

F1296WDS

Стиральная машина LG F1296WDS