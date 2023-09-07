About Cookies on This Site

Узкая стиральная машина c функцией пара Steam, 6кг

Узкая стиральная машина c функцией пара Steam, 6кг

F2M5NS3W

Узкая стиральная машина c функцией пара Steam, 6кг

Инверторный мотор с системой прямого привода

10 лет гарантии

6 движений заботы

Система смарт диагностики (Smart Diagnosis)

Steam

Steam

Новая технология Steam* специально разработана для трех циклов «Одежда малыша», «Гипоаллергенный», «Хлопок + Пар»

с заботой о нежной и чувствительной коже.

*Стим.

Добавьте забытые вещи во время стирки2

Добавьте забытые вещи во время стирки

Добавляйте любые вещи в процессе стирки: от носков до больших свитеров на режимах "Хлопок", "Смешанная", "Повседневная", "Быстро 14" — вне зависимости от выбранного режима дверь можно открыть* прямо во время стирки менее, чем за 3 секунды.

* В зависимости от загрузки стиральной машины и типа одежды, дверь может не разблокироваться. Если температура воды превышает 40˚С, дверь стиральной машины будет заблокирована из соображений безопасности.

**Изображение товара на сайте может отличаться от фактического внешнего вида.

Система прямого привода

Мотор крепится напрямую к барабану, таким образом система прямого привода не имеет в своей конструкции легко изнашивающихся деталей, что обеспечивает высокую надежность и долговечность работы мотора.
Система прямого привода



*Изображение товара на сайте может отличаться от фактического внешнего вида.
*1 год гарантии на стиральную машину
*10 лет гарантии на инверторный прямой привод(работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

6 движений заботы

В отличие от обычных стиральных машин, барабан LG обладает широким набором вариантов вращения, максимально адаптированных к различным типам ткани и степени загрязнения белья.

Минимальный уровень шума

Система прямого привода не имеет в своей конструкции щеток и ремня, поэтому в процессе работы создает гораздо меньше шума. Поскольку ось вращения двигателя и барабана совпадает, уровень вибрации снижается до минимума.

Функция мобильной диагностики

Функция мобильной диагностики SmartDiagnosis* позволяет сократить время и сэкономить деньги в случае возникновения неполадок. Вы можете передать данные для определения проблемы в центр технической поддержки посредством телефона.**

*СмартДиагнозис.
**Распознавание до 85 видов неполадок.

Система бесконтактной коммуникации

Технология Tag On позволяет использовать большинство смартфонов с поддержкой NFC для соединения с вашей стиральной машиной. Загрузив приложение LG ThinQ, вы можете скачивать и устанавливать новые режимы стирок.*

*Изображение товара на сайте может отличаться от фактического внешнего вида.

ОПИСАНИЕ

Печать

РАЗМЕРЫ

DDI_F2M5NS3W_Tech_Specs_D
Загрузка
Стирка: 6 кг
Размеры (Ш х Г х В)
600 × 450 × 850
Основная технология
Inverter Direct Drive
ОСОБЕННОСТИ
Мобильная диагностика, функция "добавить белье", низкий уровень шума

Характеристики

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

6

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600 x 850 x 450

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Все характеристики

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Цвет корпуса

Белый

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Тип дисплея

LED

Таймер задержки

Индикатор блокировки дверцы

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Умная диагностика

МОЩНОСТЬ

Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

6

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

600 x 850 x 450

Масса (кг)

60

Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

645 x 885 x 530

Вес с упаковкой (кг)

63

Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

480

Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г' мм)

980

ЭНЕРГИЯ

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

ФУНКЦИИ

Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Технология 6 Motion DD

Добавление вещи

Автоматический перезапуск

Сигнал окончания цикла

ПРОГРАММЫ

Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

Одежда для малышей

Хлопок

Пуховые вещи

Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

Удаление пятен

Очистка барабана

Хлопок+

Смешанная

Быcтpо 30

Темные ткани

Бecшyмнaя

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

Блокировка от детей

Предварительная стирка

Функция «Пар» (Steam)

Температура

Холодная/20/30/40/60/95

Очистка барабана

Простой уход за складками

Полоскание+

F2M5NS3W

Узкая стиральная машина c функцией пара Steam, 6кг