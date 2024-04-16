Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Стиральная машина LG 7 кг - AI DD™

Стиральная машина LG 7 кг - AI DD™

Стиральная машина LG 7 кг - AI DD™
F2V5HS5W

F2V5HS5W
Основные характеристики

  • AI DD™ - Искусственный интеллект
  • Steam™ - Удаление аллергенов
  • Дверца из закаленного стекла
  • ThinQ™ - Умный дом
Больше
Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

AI DD™

Умная забота и на 18% меньше повреждений ткани

Технология искусственного интеллекта AI DD™ подбирает самый оптимальный  алгоритм стирки для вашего белья, распознавая не только вес, но и тип ткани, определяя до 20,000 различных ее характеристик.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в марте 2019 г Цикл стирки «Хлопок» с 2 кг нижнего белья по сравнению с обычным циклом стирки «Хлопок» LG (F4V9RWP2W по сравнению с FC1450S2W). Результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от характеристик одежды и окружающих условий.

*Технология AI DD доступна для 3 циклов стирки («Хлопок», «Смешанные ткани», «Простой уход»)

Что такое AI DD™?1

Что такое AI DD™?

Интеллектуальная система определения типа ткани AI DD™ не только определяет вес, но и определяет мягкость ткани и самостоятельно выбирает оптимальные движения бабарана для ткани.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

Steam™

Гипоаллергенная стирка с паром

Технология LG Steam™ удаляет до 99,9 % аллергенов, таких как пылевые клещи, вызывающих аллергию и респираторные заболевания.

Гиппоаллергенная стирка с паром

*Благодаря технологии Allergy Care, сертифицированной по BAF (British Allergy Foundation), уничтожается до 99,9 % аллергенов — домашних пылевых клещей.

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

Устранение аллергенов до 99,9 %

При помощи пара с функцией Steam

Улучшенный срок службы

Долговечность

Улучшенный срок службы

Элегантная дверь из закаленного стекла более устойчива к внешним воздействиям. Лифтеры из прочного и гигиенически чистого материала - нержавеющей стали.

*Испытание проведено компанией Intertek в июле 2013 г. Бактерицидное действие доказано для бактерии P.aeruginosa на нержавеющей стали по сравнению с первоначальным количеством бактерий через 12 дней.

Более современный и элегантный
Дизайн

Более современный и элегантный

Улучшенный дисплей и увеличенная ручка управления с металлическим покрытием. 

Умная бытовая техника2
LG ThinQ

Умная бытовая техника

Стиральная машина LG AI DD™ оснащена технологией LG ThinQ. Вы можете управлять стиральной машиной с помощью смартфона, загружать специальные циклы стирки и отслеживать расход воды и электричества.
Стиральная машина LG SmartThinQ™

*Список голосовых помощников, совместимых со стиральной машины, может отличаться в зависимости от страны и персональных настроек системы «Умного дома».
*Совместим со смартфонами с версией iOS 12.0 или новее, Android 7.0 или новее. Требуется подключение к телефону и домашнему Wi-Fi.
*Приложение LG SmartThinQ™ получило новое название LG ThinQ™.

F2V5HS5W

Характеристики

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    7.0

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x475

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ОПЦИИ

  • Добавление вещи

    Да

  • Звуковой сигнал вкл/выкл

    Да

  • Замок от детей

    Да

  • ColdWash

    Нет

  • Отсрочка завершения стирки

    Да

  • Уровень моющего средства

    Нет

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Очистка ezDispense

    Нет

  • Предварительная стирка

    Да

  • Дистанционный пуск

    Да

  • Полоскание+

    Да

  • Полоскание + Отжим

    Нет

  • Уровень кондиционера

    Нет

  • Вращение

    1200/1000/800/600/400/Без отжима

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Нет

  • Температура

    Холодная/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Очистка барабана

    Нет

  • TurboWash

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Wi-Fi

    Да

  • Простой уход за складками

    Нет

ШТРИХКОД

  • Штрих-код

    8806096026496

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Макс. вес белья для стирки (кг)

    7.0

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Тип дисплея

    механический + сенсорный

  • Таймер задержки

    3-19 часов

  • Индикатор блокировки дверцы

    Да

  • Значок индикатора

    18:88

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры ящика (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x890x580

  • Глубина продукта от задней крышки до двери (Г'мм)

    535

  • Глубина продукта с открытой дверью 90˚ (Г'' мм)

    1015

  • Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ мм)

    600x850x475

  • Вес с упаковкой (кг)

    64.0

  • Масса (кг)

    60.0

ЭНЕРГИЯ

  • Класс энергоэффективности (стирка)

    А

ФУНКЦИИ

  • Технология 6 Motion DD

    Да

  • Добавление вещи

    Да

  • AI DD

    Да

  • Автоматический перезапуск

    Да

  • Centum System

    Нет

  • Лифтеры

    Плоский стальной барабан из нержавеющей стали

  • Подсветка барабана

    Нет

  • Гофрирование внутри барабана

    Да

  • Сигнал окончания цикла

    Да

  • ezDispense

    Нет

  • Система обнаружения пены

    Да

  • Инверторный двигатель с прямым приводом

    Да

  • Ножки для регулировки уровня

    Да

  • LoadSense

    Да

  • Барабан из нержавеющей стали

    Да

  • Функция «Пар» (Steam)

    Да

  • Функция «Пар+» (Steam+)

    Нет

  • TurboWash360˚

    Нет

  • Тип

    Стиральная машина с фронтальной загрузкой

  • Датчик вибраций

    Нет

  • Подключение воды (горячая / холодная)

    Только холодная

  • Уровень воды

    Авто

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

  • Цвет корпуса

    Белый

  • Тип дверцы

    Крышка из черного тонированного закаленного стекла

ОПЦИИ/АКСЕССУАРЫ

  • Совместимость с LG TWINWash

    Нет

ПРОГРАММЫ

  • Детская одежда

    Да

  • Умная стирка

    Нет

  • Гипоаллергенная (стирка)

    Да

  • Автоматическая стирка

    Нет

  • Одежда малыша

    Нет

  • Одежда для малышей

    Нет

  • Освежить постельное белье

    Нет

  • Постельное белье

    Нет

  • Холодная Стирка

    Нет

  • Цветные ткани

    Нет

  • Хлопок

    Да

  • Хлопок+

    Нет

  • Темные ткани

    Нет

  • Деликатная

    Да

  • Двойное полоскание

    Нет

  • Моя программа

    Да

  • Пуховик

    Нет

  • Классические рубашки

    Нет

  • Только сушка

    Нет

  • Пуховые вещи

    Да

  • Повседневная

    Да

  • Эко 40-60

    Да

  • Бережная

    Нет

  • Гигиена

    Нет

  • Интенсивно 60

    Нет

  • Джинсы

    Нет

  • Смешанная

    Да

  • Одна рубашка

    Нет

  • Верхняя одежда

    Нет

  • Стирка от шерсти питомцев

    Нет

  • Быстро 14

    Да

  • Быcтpо 30

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка

    Нет

  • Быстрая стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • После дождя

    Нет

  • Освежить

    Нет

  • Только полоскание

    Нет

  • Пoлocк.+Отжим

    Нет

  • Школьная форма

    Нет

  • Бecшyмнaя

    Нет

  • Один предмет одежды

    Нет

  • Забота о здоровье

    Нет

  • Рукава и воротники

    Нет

  • Малая загрузка

    Нет

  • Умное полоскание

    Нет

  • Отжим

    Нет

  • Спортивная одежда (Для активного отдыха)

    Да

  • Удаление пятен

    Нет

  • Освежение паром

    Нет

  • Полотенца

    Нет

  • Очистка барабана

    Да

  • TurboWash 39

    Нет

  • TurboWash 49

    Нет

  • TurboWash 59

    Да

  • Стирка+сушка

    Нет

  • Только стирка

    Нет

  • Шерсть

    Да

УМНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

  • Цикл загрузки

    Да

  • Мониторинг энергопотребления

    Да

  • Удаленный пуск и контроль цикла

    Да

  • Умная диагностика

    Да

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Да

  • Функция Tub Clean Coach

    Да

  • Умное сопряжение

    Да

