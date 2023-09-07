We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy Balanced Sound Anywhere
Meridian
Technology
The collaboration with Meridian continues.
Enjoy premium quality sound, deep bass,
and rich tones every time you press play.
DTS STEREO PLUS
A taller and wider sound stage, enhanced vocal clarity,
and no distortion at maximum volume lets you become
fully immersed in whatever you’re listening to.
SOUND BOOST
Press SOUND BOOST to increase the sound power,
widen the sound field, and inject some life into your music.
Dual Action Bass
See the bass in action as the woofers
vibrate with party-starting beats.
Multi-Colour Lighting
Colourful LED lights flash in sync with the beat
to add a bit of extra mood to your music.
Anywhere
Grab & Go
This is sound you can take with you.
The convenient handle on LG XBOOM Go PN7
gives you the freedom to take the fun
wherever you go.
All-day Battery Life
24-hour battery life lets you enjoy quality sound for longer,
wherever you go, without needing to charge.
* 24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
** Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
IPX5 Water Resistance
IPX5 means your speaker will keep on working if it gets wet,
so you can keep on enjoying yourself.
Wireless
Party Link
Multiply the music and turn up the fun
with the capability to wirelessly link up to
one hundred LG XBOOM Go PN7.
Bluetooth Surround
with Compatible LG TV
Easily connect two LG XBOOM Go PN7 models to your LG TV
to enjoy immersive surround sound while watching your favorite content.
* Speakers have to be the same model.
** Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models
Simple
Voice Command
Press the play button for two seconds,
speak to activate Google Assistant
on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS,
then play your music, podcasts, and more.
Play next song
Balanced & Clear Sound
Choose Your LG XBOOM Go
|ㅤ
|PN7
|PN5
|Meridian Technology
|O
|O
|Sound Modes
|DTS Stereo Plus, SOUND BOOST
|DTS Stereo Plus, SOUND BOOST
|Amplifier
|Dual Action Bass
|Dual Action Bass
|Voice Command
|O
|O
|Sound Output
|30W
|20W
|Battery Life
|24 hrs
|24 hrs
|Waterproof
|IPX5
|IPX5
|Size (WxHxD)mm
|333 x 127 x 163
|224 x 98 x 125
|ㅤ
|SHOP NOW
|SHOP NOW