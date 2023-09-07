We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quality Sound Meets Intelligence
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speakers and Smart Display with the Google Assistant meet Meridian,
the pioneer of high-resolution audio. Ask the Google Assistant questions and tell it to do things.
Enjoy audio performance that guarantees an exceptional listening experience.
Meridian Technology
Premium Sound on a Home Speaker
& Smart Display
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ teams up with Meridian
—the world's leading high-resolution audio brand.
Now you can finally get clearer, more balanced sound
with everything you listen to.
High Resolution Audio
Sound Like the Original
Hi-Res audio is more detailed, more dynamic, and better quality than CDs.
Advanced audio processing delivers incredible sound, regardless of the source.
This is music the way it was meant to be heard, as the artist originally intended.
See the Rave Reviews for LG XBOOM AI ThinQ
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 offers
24-bit audio, and it comes with
black or white.
(WK7)
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is a great speaker
to have in living room but most
importantly, with Meridian Technology,
the sound quality is superb.
(WK9)
Experts Praise the Brilliance of
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ
-
“The WK7 creates a soundstage
“Tech Advisor's Top Picks :
-
-
-
-
-
The Google Assistant Built-in
Make Your Day Smarter
Whatever you need, whenever you need it. Just say, “Hey Google."
The Google Assistant
Easy Hands-free Help
The Google Assistant is here to answer your questions and
help you do more throughout your day.
Play music, check today's weather and schedules, add shopping lists,
and even control your smart home—all with your voice.
Chromecast Built-in
Seamless Listening
Chromecast built-in lets you stream your favourite music instantly
from cast-enabled apps. There's no interruption while using your device,
and you can use multi-room to sync the sound with other speakers
in your home.
Harmonious Design
Suited to Any Space
Designed to be gorgeous from all angles
and perfectly complement your home,
wherever you place it.
Smart Display with
an 8"HD Touchscreen
More Than Just Great Sound
With this premium Smart Display with the Google Assistant,
you can watch videos, listen to music and get visual answers.
Use it for home entertainment, check your schedule,
make a shopping list and follow recipes while cooking, and more.
See what you need at a glance.
See How XBOOM AI ThinQ Makes Your Daily Life Easier
Choose Your LG XBOOM AI ThinQ
-
- WK9
-
Meridian TechnologyO
-
High Resolution Audio-
-
Sound Output20W
-
The Google AssistantO
-
NetworkWi-Fi
Bluetooth
Chromecast
-
Size (WxHxD)mm370 x 244x 145
-
- WK7
-
Meridian TechnologyO
-
High Resolution Audio24bit / 96kHz
-
Sound Output30W
-
The Google AssistantO
-
NetworkWi-Fi
Bluetooth
Chromecast
-
Size (WxHxD)mm135 x 210 x 135
YouTube, YouTube Music and other related marks and
logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
