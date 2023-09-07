About Cookies on This Site

Quality Sound Meets Intelligence

Quality Sound and Smarts in Harmony

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speakers and Smart Display with the Google Assistant meet Meridian,
the pioneer of high-resolution audio. Ask the Google Assistant questions and tell it to do things.
Enjoy audio performance that guarantees an exceptional listening experience.

Meridian Technology
Premium Sound on a Home Speaker
& Smart Display

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ teams up with Meridian
—the world's leading high-resolution audio brand.
Now you can finally get clearer, more balanced sound
with everything you listen to.

DISCOVER MORE
High Resolution Audio
Sound Like the Original

Hi-Res audio is more detailed, more dynamic, and better quality than CDs.
Advanced audio processing delivers incredible sound, regardless of the source.
This is music the way it was meant to be heard, as the artist originally intended.

* Only available with WK7
See the Rave Reviews for LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

See the Rave Reviews
for LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

* Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 offers
24-bit audio, and it comes with
black or white.
(WK7)

─ The Tech Chap, Tech Reviewer
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is a great speaker
to have in living room but most
importantly, with Meridian Technology,
the sound quality is superb.
(WK9)

─ Justin Tse, Tech Reviewer
Experts Praise the Brilliance of
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

Experts Praise the Brilliance of
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

The Google Assistant Built-in

Make Your Day Smarter

Whatever you need, whenever you need it. Just say, “Hey Google."

The Google Assistant
Easy Hands-free Help

The Google Assistant is here to answer your questions and
help you do more throughout your day.
Play music, check today's weather and schedules, add shopping lists,
and even control your smart home—all with your voice.

The Google Assistant
Easy Hands-free Help

The Google Assistant is here to answer your
questions and help you do more throughout
your day. Play music, check today's weather and
schedules, add shopping lists, and even control your
smart home —all with your voice.

Chromecast Built-in
Seamless Listening

Chromecast built-in lets you stream your favourite music instantly
from cast-enabled apps. There's no interruption while using your device,
and you can use multi-room to sync the sound with other speakers
in your home.

Chromecast Built-in
Seamless Listening

Chromecast built-in lets you stream your
favourite music instantly from cast-enabled apps.
There's no interruption while using your device,
and you can use multi-room to sync the sound
with other speakers in your home.

Harmonious Design
Suited to Any Space

Designed to be gorgeous from all angles
and perfectly complement your home,
wherever you place it.

8HD Touchscreen More Than Just Great Sound

Smart Display with
an 8"HD Touchscreen
More Than Just Great Sound

With this premium Smart Display with the Google Assistant,
you can watch videos, listen to music and get visual answers.
Use it for home entertainment, check your schedule,
make a shopping list and follow recipes while cooking, and more.
See what you need at a glance.

Smart Display with
8"HD Touchscreen
More Than Just Great Sound

With this premium Smart Display with the Google Assistant,
you can watch videos, listen to music and get
visual answers. Use it for home entertainment,
check your schedule, make a shopping list and
follow recipes while cooking, and more.
See what you need at a glance.

See How XBOOM AI ThinQ Makes Your Daily Life Easier

See How XBOOM AI ThinQ
Makes Your Daily Life Easier

Choose Your LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

Choose Your LG XBOOM AI ThinQ

  • WK9
    Meridian Technology
    O
    High Resolution Audio
    -
    Sound Output
    20W
    The Google Assistant
    O
    Network
    Wi-Fi
    Bluetooth
    Chromecast
    Size (WxHxD)mm
    370 x 244x 145
  • WK7
    Meridian Technology
    O
    High Resolution Audio
    24bit / 96kHz
    Sound Output
    30W
    The Google Assistant
    O
    Network
    Wi-Fi
    Bluetooth
    Chromecast
    Size (WxHxD)mm
    135 x 210 x 135
* Google, Chromecast built-in, Chromecast, Google Photos, YouTube, YouTube Music and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
