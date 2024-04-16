Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG StanbyME Go расположен на клетчатом покрывале для пикника левой стороной вперед с отображением главного экрана, посвященного погоде.

Свобода передвижения

С LG StanbyME Go вы можете путешествовать и познавать радость развлечений, где бы вы ни находились.

Ваш экран, ваш путь

  • StanbyME Go расположен на деревянном столе, а на экране отображается коралловый музыкальный скин проигрывателя.
  • StanbyME Go расположен в переговорной комнате в офисе. На экране демонстрируется модная презентация. Женщина касается экрана.
  • Крупный план StanbyME Go. Здесь показана текстура корпуса.
  • StanbyME Go расположен на деревянной полке, заставленной пластинками. Экран закрывается, демонстрируя ремешок.
  • В руке — пульт дистанционного управления LG.
  • StanbyME Go расположен на столике во внутреннем дворике, а экран переводится в настольный режим с отображением главного экрана. Мужчина собирается прикоснуться к одному из приложений, а женщина отдыхает.

Мужчина носит с собой LG StanbyME Go благодаря его переносной сумке.

Стильный кейс для перемещения

Удобство и развлечение везде с вами

Возьмите свой экран с собой, куда бы вы ни отправились. Он встроен в кейс — его легко перемещать и хранить.

Крупный план LG StanbyME Go. Изделие расположено на столе, а экран вращается в горизонтальной плоскости. Рука касается значка.

27” сенсорный экран FHD

Прикоснитесь, проведите пальцем и наслаждайтесь

Прикоснитесь к 27-дюймовому экрану и управляйте им интуитивно. Проведите пальцем вниз для управления яркостью, громкостью и мощность. Проведите пальцем вверх, чтобы мгновенно вернуться на главный экран.

*Функции сенсорного экрана могут отличаться в зависимости от приложения и подключенного устройства, и некоторые операции могут не поддерживаться.

*Приложения на главном экране отличаются в зависимости от страны.

LG StanbyME Go расположен перед палаткой, а на экране отображается одна из расслабляющих тем — камин. В левом верхнем углу отображается значок встроенного аккумулятора.

Встроенный аккумулятор

Жизнь свободная от проводов

3-часовой встроенный аккумулятор LG StanbyME Go позволит вам наслаждаться фильмами, играми и многим другим, где бы вы ни находились.

*Длительность в 3 часа основана на использовании устройства в экономичном режиме, но фактический расход аккумулятора может отличаться в зависимости от условий.

Вид спереди на LG StanbyME Go. Изделие расположено в автомобиле, экран разворачивается горизонтально, показывая главный экран. В левой нижней части изображения изображен значок военного образца.

Don't worry. Be happy

Меньше забот, больше удовольствия

Удары и толчки не страшны LG StandbyME Go . Его долговечность подтверждена испытаниями.

*Данный продукт не является водоустойчивым.

Показаны значки военного образца. Слева направо: удар, высокая и низкая температура, низкое давление, пыль, соляной туман, вибрация.

Гибкая подставка

Настройте под себя!

Горизонтальный или вертикальный? Поверните экран и наслаждайтесь вертикальным контентом в полноэкранном режиме. К нему также прилагается подставка для телефона, которую можно установить прямо рядом с ним.

Стробоскопическое изображение LG StanbyME Go. При движении вперед в правую сторону экран поворачивается из горизонтального положения в вертикальное.

*Изображение смоделировано в целях иллюстрации. Экран не работает автоматически.

*Вращение экрана: по часовой стрелке на 90˚/Наклон: 90˚/Регулировка высоты: 180 мм (в альбомном режиме).

*Приложения на главном экране отличаются в зависимости от страны.

Текстовый гиф «Откройте для себя новое удовольствие». Для выделения слова «удовольствие» меняются цвет и начертание текста.

Музыкальные скины проигрывателя

Подходит для вашего интерьера.
Соответствует вашему настроению.

Украсьте свой интерьер великолепными музыкальными скинами проигрывателя, которые соответствуют вашей эстетике. Выбирайте из современного белого, ретро- деревянного и трех пастельных цветов, которые соответствуют вашему настроению.

*Изображение смоделировано в целях иллюстрации.

Отец и сын играют в шахматы с помощью LG StanbyME Go. В центре изображения изображен значок игры в шахматы.

*Загружайте игры через магазин приложений.

*Игры в магазине приложений могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

*Функции сенсорного экрана могут отличаться в зависимости от приложения и подключенного устройства, и некоторые операции могут не поддерживаться.

LG StanbyME Go расположен в саду, а на экране изображено море. Перед экраном на табуретке сидит кот и пытается поймать черепаху на экране.

Все интересное сразу!

Загрузите выбранные вами стриминговые сервисы и проводите больше времени за просмотром любимых передач.

Значки стриминговых OTT-сервисов расположены в ряд. Слева вверху: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW, YouTubeTV, Disney+. И Apple TV+.

*Для поддержки стриминговых сервисов LG StanbyME Go должен быть подключен к беспроводной сети.

Звук со всех сторон

Независимо от того, в каком режиме установлен экран — настольном, горизонтальном или вертикальном, он обеспечивает оптимальное звучание благодаря 3-полосному эквалайзеру. Испытайте Dolby Vision и Dolby Atmos вместе для полного погружения.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® и символ двойного D являются зарегистрированными торговыми марками Dolby Laboratories.

LG StanbyME Go расположен на столе пастельного цвета левой стороной вперед. В верхней части изображения отображается значок яркости. Для иллюстрации функции автоматического управления яркостью половина изображения яркая, а другая половина затемнена.

Auto Brightness Control

Настоящий визуальный комфорт,днем и ночью

Экран автоматически регулирует яркость в зависимости от окружающей обстановки — вы можете смотреть любимый контент с оптимальным освещением.

Вид сзади на LG StanbyME Go, он установлен прямо перед столиком во внутреннем дворике. Женщина отдыхает в шезлонге, управляя экраном с помощью своего голоса. В качестве иллюстрации справа от нее показан речевой пузырь с текстом «Привет, LG».

Голосовое управление

Привет, LG, увеличь громкость

Управляйте своим LG StanbyME Go без использования рук. Он распознает ваш голос даже на расстоянии.

*Голосовое управление без использования рук отключено при первоначальной настройке из-за конфиденциальности. Его можно использовать после активации в меню.

*Изделие необходимо подключить к Интернету.

Крупный план LG StanbyME Go с демонстрацией встроенных отделений. Пульт дистанционного управления LG находится внутри меньшего отделения, а кабель питания — внизу. Внутри кармана прикреплена предупреждающая наклейка.

Универсальный кейс

Носите все с собой!

Здесь есть все: аккумулятор, пульт дистанционного управления и кабель питания. Все, что вам нужно сделать, — это перенести экран.

*Предоставленный пульт дистанционного управления работает только с LG StanbyME Go.

*Прилагаемый сетевой шнур может отличаться в зависимости от региона.

Печать

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Съемный)

  • Пульт

    Базовый Пульт

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Поддерживается

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    20Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Фронтальная

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 1)

  • HDMI-вход

    1шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • USB-вход

    1шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    774 x 575 x 187

  • Вес упаковки

    14.8

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    670 x 598 x 560

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    670 x 598 x 560

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    12.7

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    12.7

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Тип подсветки

    Edge

  • Разрешение экрана

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Тип дисплея

    FHD

  • Частота обновления

    60Гц

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Масштабирование разрешения

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG (2K)

  • Режим изображения

    8 режимов: Яркий, Стандартный, Эко, Кино, Спорт, Игра, Светлая комната (ISF), Темная комната (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α7 5-го поколения 4К

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Голосовое управление без пульта

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Поддерживается

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    Поддерживается

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 22

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • Спортивное оповещение

    Да

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

  • Работает с Apple Home

    Да

