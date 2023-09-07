About Cookies on This Site

Смартфон LG Stylus 3

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

LGM400DY

LGM400DY

Смартфон LG Stylus 3

Смартфон LG

Изящный дизайн
и тонкий корпус

Тонкий корпус – всего 7,4 мм, закругленные углы, металлизированное покрытие и стилус,
интегрированный в рамку смартфона,
обеспечивают максимальное удобство использования, смартфон надежно лежит в руке.

Интерфейс Pen Pop 2,0
и улучшенный стилус

Каждый раз, когда вы вынимаете стилус из корпуса смартфона
на экране отображается быстрое меню приложений для работы
со стилусом: Pop memo, Capture , Pop Scanner, Quick Memo*,
а также превью недавно сохраненных заметок.

Функция Screen-Off Memo*

Функция Screen-off Memo позволяет создавать заметки
прямо на экране даже, если он выключен.

Функция
Pen Keeper*

C функцией Pen Keeper потерять стилус невозможно, когда стилус находится слишком далеко от устройства, на дисплее смартфона появляется сообщение с предупреждением.

Сканер отпечатка пальца

Сканер отпечатка пальца, удобно расположенный на задней панели,
позволяет одним прикосновением разблокировать смартфон.
Это наиболее безопасный и быстрый способ разблокировки.
С помощью многофункциональной кнопки вы можете сделать селфи
в режиме работы фронтальной камеры или скриншот экрана
по двойному касанию.

Основная камера 13 МП

Основная 13-мегапиксельная камера с апертурой F2.2 поможет запечатлеть все яркие моменты вашей жизни. Независимо от освещения, фотографии будут выглядеть насыщенными и четкими.

Селфи-камера
8 Мп с функцией
«Автоселфи»

Делайте еще больше ярких
и необычных автопортретов
с 8 Мп фронтальной камерой.
Благодаря функции «Автоселфи»
делать селфи стало еще проще.
Камера автоматически распознает
ваше лицо и через несколько секунд
делает снимок.

5,7" HD*-дисплей с технологией
In-cell Touch**

Большой и яркий дисплей с диагональю 5,7 дюймов
позволит не только насладиться высочайшим качеством
изображения, но и с удобством делать заметки, как в настоящем
блокноте.

Высокая производительность

С мощным 8-ядерным процессором 1,5 ГГц и увеличенным аккумулятором
3200 мАч вы можете без проблем работать в мультифункциональном режиме и легко решать все свои задачи в течение дня. Благодаря встроенной памяти 16 ГБ и 2 ГБ оперативной памяти LG Stylus 3 в любых ситуациях готов работать с максимальной производительностью.

Делись в одно
касание с функцией
Quick Share*

Достаточно одного касания к иконке Quick Share*,
чтобы поделиться своими фото или видео
в социальных сетях.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип устройства

Смартфон

2G

850/900/1800/1900

3G

900/850/2100

4G

B3, B7, B20

Аккумулятор, мАч

3200

Время разговора (ч)

8

Время ожидания (ч)

340

Размеры (ШxВxТ),мм

79,8 x 155,6 x 7,4

Вес, г

149

Цвет

титан

Тип SIM-карты

Нано

ПРОЦЕССОР

Процессор

8-ядерный, 1,5 ГГц (MT6750)

Количество ядер

8

ПЛАТФОРМА

Операционная система

Android 7.0 (Nougat) [1]

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Размер

5.7"

Разрешение

HD [2] (1280 x 720), 258 пикселя на дюйм

Тип дисплея

IPS (In-Cell Touch) [3]

ПАМЯТЬ

Встроенная

16

Поддержка карт памяти

до 2 ТБ

Оперативная

2

КАМЕРА

Основная

13 Мп

Фронтальная

8 Мп

Дополнительно

Автосъемка селфи, съемка по жесту руки, интервальная съемка по жесту руки, виртуальная вспышка фронтальной камеры, съемка в одно касание

Наличие вспышки

МУЛЬТИМЕДИА

Аудио

AMR, PCM, Vorbis, FLAC, ALAC, MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, WMA, MIDI, OPUS

Видео

H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG

Разъем 3.5 мм

FM радио

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

Поддержка 2G

Поддержка 3G

Поддержка 4G/LTE

WiFi

802.11 b / g / n

Wi-Fi Direct

USB

2.0

Поддержка USB OTG

Bluetooth

4.2

GPS

A-GPS

NFC

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНО

Две SIM-карты

Сканер отпечатка пальца

Умная кнопка (разблокировка, скриншот, вызов камеры)

Функция Pop Memo [4]

Функция Pop Scanner [5]

Функция Pop Screen-off Memo [6]

Функция Pen Keeper [7]

Функция Knock Code [8]

Функция KnockOn [9]

Умная клавиатура

Caprute+ [10]

Датчик освещенности

Цифровой компас

Акселерометр

Гироскоп

Датчик приближения

В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Кабель подключения к ПК

Руководство пользователя

Зарядное устройство

