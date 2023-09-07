About Cookies on This Site

LG K8 (2017)

LGX240-gold

LG K8 (2017)

Вся жизнь в кадре

Основная 13-мегапиксельная камера с апертурой F2.2
поможет вам запечатлеть лучшие моменты вашей жизни.
Независимо от освещения, фотографии будут выглядеть яркими и четкими.

Интервальная съемка
по жесту руки

Делать селфи с LG K8 2017* просто и удобно.
Благодаря интервальной съемке по жесту руки
достаточно дважды сжать и разжать кулак,
и вы автоматически получите серию
из 4 селфи, сделанных с разницей
в несколько секунд.

5,0'' HD*-дисплей.Стильный дизайн с 2,5D-стеклом

Благодаря изогнутым и плавным линиям 2,5D-стекла смартфон удобно лежит в руке,
а на большом 5-дюймовом HD*-дисплее вы можете насладиться множеством ярких деталей ваших фотографий и видео.

Высокая скорость работы

Возможности 4-ядерного процессора помогут вам решить все необходимые задачи
в течение дня. Съемного аккумулятора 2500 мАч хватит надолго,
что обеспечит вам насыщенный день без пауз.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Тип устройства

Смартфон

2G

850/900/1800/1900

3G

900/850/2100

4G

B3,B7,B20

Размеры (ШxВxТ),мм

147,1 x 73,2 x 8,2 мм

Аккумулятор, мАч

2500 (съемная)

Тип SIM-карты

2 SIM-карты + 1 карта памяти microSD

ПРОЦЕССОР

Процессор

Mediatek MT 6737 1,3 Ггц

Количество ядер

Четырёхядерный

ПЛАТФОРМА

Операционная система

Android™ 6.0 (Marshmallow)

КАМЕРА

Основная

13 Мп

Фронтальная

5 Мп

ПАМЯТЬ

Встроенная

16 ГБ

Поддержка карт памяти microSD

до 128 гб

Оперативная

2 Гб

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

LTE Cat.6

есть

LTE 2CA

есть

WiFi

802.11 b/g/n

WiFi Direct

есть

DLNA

есть

Bluetooth

4.2

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНО

Двойной слот для SIM-карт

есть

Слот для карты памяти microSD до 128 гб

есть

Военный стандарт

нет

Датчик приближения

есть

Датчик освещенности

есть

Акселерометр

нет

Компас + гиросенсор

нет

LGX240-gold

LG K8 (2017)

