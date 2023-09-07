About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Смартфон LG LMX410NCW

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Смартфон LG LMX410NCW

LMX410NCW

Смартфон LG LMX410NCW

Стильный дизайн

Тонкий корпус смартфона LG K11 с плавными гранями и металлической крышкой удобно лежит в руке.

Яркий 5,3" HD* дисплей позволит насладиться высоким качеством изображения как в помещении, так и при ярком солнечном свете, а технология In-Cell Touch** обеспечит быстрый отклик на касание.

Надёжный корпус

Сочетание 2.5D стекла и металлической крышки, устойчивой к царапинам, придает дополнительную прочность смартфону. LG K11 прошел 12 испытаний военного стандарта защиты MIL STD, подтверждающего устойчивость к ударам, резким перепадам температур и другим факторам.

Быстрая фокусировка на движущихся объектах

Основная камера 13 Мп с быстрой фокусировкой на движущихся объектах позволит вам запечатлеть любой, даже самый быстротечный момент! Камера автоматически сканирует равномерность световых фаз, поступивших на матрицу, и корректирует положение линз объектива. Сохраните лучшие моменты без искажений в ярких, чётких фотографиях.

Селфи-камера 8 Мп с режимом «Портрет»

Режим селфи-камеры «Портрет» позволяет создавать снимки, на которых ваш портрет будет в фокусе, а фон — художественно размыт. Вы можете регулировать степень размытости фона, создавая так называемый эффект «боке».

Объемный многоканальный звук DTS:X

Поддержка нового формата многоканального звука DTS:X обеспечивает полное ощущение присутствия, гарантируя объемный звук при прослушивании музыки.

Мультифункциональный сканер отпечатка пальца

Сканер отпечатка пальца, удобно расположенный на крышке смартфона, обеспечивает надежную защиту ваших персональных данных. Так же с его помощью можно быстро сделать селфи, скриншот дисплея или вызвать панель управления.

Бесконтактная оплата

Используйте свой LG K11 по максимуму! Поддержка технологии NFC и бесконтактной оплаты Android Pay сделают вашу жизнь удобней и проще.

Alt text

*ЭйчДи
**Ин-селл тач

Alt text

*Режим «Портрет» будет доступен после
обновления программного обеспечения.

Alt text

*Функция будет доступна после обновления программного обеспечения.
Печать

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

Смартфон

2G

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G

UMTS 900/2100

4G

B1, B3, B7, B8, B20,B38, CA, VoLTE, VoWiFi (в зависимости от региона и поддержки оператора связи)

Аккумулятор (мАч)

3000

Среднее время в режиме разговора (ч)

8

Размеры (В × Ш × Т, мм)

148.7 × 75.29 × 8.68

Вес (г)

163

Цвет

Синий

Тип SIM-карты

Нано

ПРОЦЕССОР

Процессор

8-ядерный, MT6750

Количество ядер

8

ПЛАТФОРМА

Операционная система

Android N 7.1.2

ДИСПЛЕЙ

Размер (дюймы)

5.3

Разрешение

HD (1280 × 720)

Тип дисплея

IPS (In-Cell touch)

ПАМЯТЬ

Встроенная (ГБ)

32

Оперативная (ГБ)

3

Поддерживаемый объем карт памяти (ГБ)

до 2 ТБ

Поддержка карт памяти

КАМЕРА

Основная (Мп)

13 Мп (стандартная 80°, F/2,2)

Фронтальная (Мп)

8 Мп (стандартная 84°, F/2,0)

Наличие вспышки

PDAF (быстрая фокусировка на движ.объектах)

Режим селфи-камеры «Портрет»

Съемка при слабом освещении

-

Фотосъемка в режиме HDR

Дополнительно

Съемка Gif с подсказкой, Съемка по жесту руки, Съемка по голосовой команде

МУЛЬТИМЕДИА

Аудио

MP3, AAC, WMA, PCM, AMR, VORBIS, FLAC, ALAC, OPUS, MIDI

Видео

H.264(AVC) MPEG4, H.265(HEVC), VP8/9, H.263, MJPEG, THEORA

Аудиоразъем 3.5 мм

FM-радио

HD voice

Дополнительно

Поддержка DTS:X

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

Версия USB

2.0 Type B

Версия Bluetooth

4.2

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n

Wi-Fi Direct

A-GPS

● (Glonass)

GPS

● (Glonass)

NFC

USB OTG

Две SIM-карты

Быстрые заметки Quick Memo™/Capture+

Датчик освещенности

Цифровой компас

Акселерометр

Датчик приближения

Бесконтактная оплата Android Pay

Функция KnockOn

Сканер отпечатка пальца

Военный стандарт ударопрочности

● (MIL-STD-810G)

Световая индикация звонка

-

Световые эффекты в ритме музыки

-

Уведомление вспышкой

-

В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Руководство пользователя

Зарядное устройство

Кабель подключения к ПК

Инструмент извлечения SIM-карты

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

LMX410NCW

Смартфон LG LMX410NCW