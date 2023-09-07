Смартфон LG LMX410NCW

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Стильный дизайн
Яркий 5,3" HD* дисплей позволит насладиться высоким качеством изображения как в помещении, так и при ярком солнечном свете, а технология In-Cell Touch** обеспечит быстрый отклик на касание.