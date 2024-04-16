Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

text

Хатаагчтай угаалгын машин LG WashTower

18 кг болон 13 кг хоёр загварын сонголттой

Монголд хаанаас худалдаж авах вэ?

Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7272 4499
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7722 0272
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7719 9999
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 1800 2888
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7575 3535
Вэб хуудас Facebook +976 7511 4000

Нэгдсэн удирдлага

"Бүгд гар дор" зарчмаар ажилладаг олон үйлдэлт удирдлагын самбар нь маш ойлгомжтой бөгөөд өмнө нь хэзээ ч ийм хялбар байгаагүй.

Женщина управляет машиной с помощью панели примерно на уровне пояса.

Угаалгын машин ба хатаагч

Женщина с поднятыми руками управляет машиной с помощью панели в верхней части прибора.

Нэгдсэн удирдлагатай LG WashTower®

Таны хувцасны ухаалаг арчилгаа

LG WashTower®-т суурилуулсан хиймэл оюун ухааныг ашиглан хувцасыг угаана.

Изображена дверца стиральной машины. За дверцей изображено белье, а над ней значок рубашки.

AI DD™

AI DD™ технологи (хиймэл оюун ухаан) нь хувцас бүрт хамгийн тохиромжтой угаах горимыг сонгож, зөвхөн жингээр нь бус, мөн даавууны төрлийг таньж, 20,000 төрлийн хувилбарт үндэслэн тохируулдаг.

Это изображение панели прибора. Кнопка Duvet сушильной машины и кнопка Duvet стиральной машины подсвечены.

Smart Pairing™

Хатаагч машин нь угаалгын машинаас (Wi-Fi) угаалтын мөчлөгийн мэдээллийг авч, хатаах тохиргоог автоматаар тааруулж, хувцасны хэлбэр, чанарыг хадгалахад тусалдаг. Зүгээр л "Эхлүүлэх" товчийг дарна уу.

Изображена дверца стиральной машины. Вода затекает с пяти сторон за закрытой дверцей.
TurboWash™ 360

Үр дүнтэй угаалтыг ердөө 30 минутад

Таны угаалга 30 минутын дотор даавууг гэмтээхгүй бүрэн хийгдэж дуусах болно .

* Intertek-ээр, "хөвөн даавуу" горим дээр 3 кг ачаалж туршсан.

  • Ердийн компрессор

    Зохицуулалтгүй шахалтын түвшин

  • Dual inverter компрессор

    Тохиромжтой шахалтын хурд

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй хатаах арга

Үүнийг асаахгүйгээр маш өндөр дээрээс удаашруулах эргэлтийн хурдыг нэмэгдүүлдэг буюу

Воздух очищается через три фильтра в конденсаторе.

Конденсаторыг автоматаар Цэвэрлэх

Тохиромжтой цэвэрлэгээ

Конденсаторыг цэвэрлэхийн тулд нэг угаалтын мөчлөгт 3 хүртэлх удаа автоматаар зайлж угаана

Ажиллагаа найдвартай, чичиргээ байхгүй, дуу чимээ багатай

WashTower™ нь маш найдвартай, чимээгүй шууд хөтлөгчтэй инвертер мотор ашигладаг бөгөөд мотор нь удаан хугацаанд ажиллах 10 жилийн баталгаатай. Эрчим хүчний хэмнэлттэй Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ 10 жилийн баталгаатай ба та хатаагчаа хэвийн ажиллаж байгаа гэдэгт итгэлтэй байж болно.