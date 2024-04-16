Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Наши инновации в продуктах

Откройте для себя новейшие продукты прямо сейчас

Наши инновации

Cтирально-сушильная машина LG SIGNATURE «все в одном».

LG Objet Collection

Дизайн,
созданный Вами

Коллекция LG Objet — это пример изысканного

сочетания стиля, функциональности и надежности.

Дизайн,<br>созданный Вами Подробнее
Телевтзор LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Холодильники LG Objet Collection

Дизайн, созданный Вами

Создайте кухню, которая отражает вас и ваш вкус,

дополняя ее разными цветами панелей.

Подробнее
Брендбук Monocle

LG WashTower®| Objet Collection

Единство стиля и управления

Стиральная и сушильная машина в едином блоке с центральным управлением.

Подробнее
Выступления Королевского филармонического оркестра на сцене.

LG CordZero®| Objet Collection

Все-в-Одном и Чистый Дом

Компактная станция, которая позволяет хранить, очищать и заряжать устройство.

Подробнее

Вид сверху на мужчину и женщину, смотрящих концерт на большом телевизоре OLED в современной квартире. На изображении также присутствует эмблема OLED-телевизора номер один в мире на протяжении 11 лет. Предупреждение: *Источник: Omdia. Объемы поставок, 2013–2023 гг. Результаты предоставляет не компания LG Electronics. Третьи стороны могут опираться на них только на свой риск. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.

Телевизор LG OLED evo G4

Искусство, отточенное многолетним опытом инноваций 

Искусство, отточенное многолетним опытом инноваций  Узнать больше Искусство, отточенное многолетним опытом инноваций  Купить сейчас
Процессор alpha 11 AI Processor 4K на вершине материнской платы, испускающий фиолетовые и розовые молнии света.

Процессор alpha 11 AI 4K

11 лет опыта в одном процессоре

Кит выпрыгивает из воды перед звездным ночным небом. Над китом написана фраза "до 150% ярче".

Brightness Booster Max

Яркость теперь увеличена на 150%.

На правой стороне изображения стоит телевизор OLED, а задний план мерцает. Белые огни сверкают сзади телевизора. На экране отображено меню "Поддержка", а выбрано меню OLED Care.

Дизайн One Wall

Дизайн практически не оставляет зазоров

Семья смотрит яркую водную сцену на телевизоре LG QNED с звуковой панелью LG Soundbar в светлом и естественном жилом пространстве.

Телевизор LG QNED MiniLED

Представляем
технологию QNED

Представляем<br>технологию QNED Узнать больше Представляем<br>технологию QNED Купить сейчас
Процессор alpha 8 AI, расположенный на вершине материнской платы, испускающий оранжевые и желтые молнии света.

Процессор alpha 8 AI 4K

Уникальный QNED AI изменит ваше восприятие изображения

Телевизор LG QNED немного в стороне, показывая дисплей и подсветку телевизора LG QNED.

Точная затемнение

Точная подсветка раскрывает глубокий черный и яркий свет

Наклонный вид сверху на телевизор LG QNED с абстрактным, красочным произведением на экране.

Цвета QNED

Смотрите, как яркие и сочные цвета оживают

Вид сверху на верхний динамик LG Soundbar, направленный вверх.

Саундбары LG

Познакомьтесь с топовой аудиосистемой,
которая достойна вашего телевизора LG

Познакомьтесь с топовой аудиосистемой,<br> которая достойна вашего телевизора LG Узнать больше Познакомьтесь с топовой аудиосистемой,<br> которая достойна вашего телевизора LG Купить сейчас
LG Саундбар и телевизор LG TV в черной комнате, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые капли, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от звуковой панели.

Центральный восходящий канал 

Звуковые ландшафты погружают вас в их эпицентр

Телевизор LG TV, LG Саундбар, задние динамики и сабвуфер находятся в гостиной небоскреба, где воспроизводится музыкальный спектакль. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят из звуковой панели и задних динамиков, огибая диван и жилое пространство. Сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

9.1.5-канальный объемный звук

Завораживающий звук вокруг вас

Телевизор LG TV и LG Саундбар в гостиной, где воспроизводится выступление оркестра. Белые волны капель, представляющие собой звуковые волны, устремляются вверх и вперед от звуковой панели и проецируются на телевизор, в то время как сабвуфер создает звуковой эффект снизу.

Функция WOW Orchestra

Идеальное сочетание с телевизором

Изображение холодильника с технологией InstaView™

Длительное сохранение свежести

Длительное сохранение свежести Подробнее Длительное сохранение свежести Купить сейчас
На изображении показаны холодильники с морозильной камерой Instaview с функцией «постукивания»

InstaView™

Постучите дважды и увидите, что внутри

На изображении показана функция DoorCooling+™.

DoorCooling+™

Быстрое и равномерное охлаждение

На изображении показана функция UVnano™.

UVnano™

Автоматическая очистка воды УФ-светом

Игровой монитор

Игровой монитор

Создан для побед

Создан для побед Подробнее

Игровой монитор

Ультралёгкий LG gram 14

Легкий на подъём

Легкий на подъём Подробнее

The family is sitting on the couch laughing. Around them are white line-drawing of refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner.

Основные технологии LG,
разница в основе

Основные технологии LG,<br> разница в основе Узнать больше
The washing machine and the Inverter Direct Drive motor are side by side.

Inverter DirectDrive™

Полный уход за одеждой

Узнать больше
The air conditioner and Dual Inverter Compressor are side by side.

DUAL Inverter™

Быстрее, эффективнее, лучше вдвойне

Узнать больше

Продукты