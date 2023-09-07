We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms of PROMO
Buy an LG TV * on the LG online
brand shop or in the stores
of an authorized partners until 31.12.23
Receive an SMS
with a promo code
to receive points
on your Nomad Club card
Register a promo code
and receive bonuses
on your Nomad Club card
Eligible TV Models
LG and Air Astana award points that can be spent
on the long-awaited travel or flight upgrade.
OLED TVs
Model OLED42C2RLB OLED48A2RLA OLED48C2RLA OLED55A2RLA OLED48A3RLA OLED42C3RLA OLED55B2RLA OLED48C3RLA OLED55C2RLA OLED55A3RLA OLED55B3RLA OLED55C3RLA OLED65A2RLA OLED65B2RLA
Nomad points 7,000 7,000 8,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 11,000 11,000 12,000 13,000 14,000 14,000
Model OLED65C2RLA OLED65A3RLA OLED65G2RLA OLED65B3RLA OLED65C3RLA OLED65G3RLA OLED77C2RLA OLED77C3RLA OLED77G2RLA OLED77G3RLA OLED83C2RLA OLED97G2RLA OLED88Z29LA
Nomad points 17,000 17,000 17,000 18,000 20,000 24,000 35,000 36,000 38,000 43,000 70,000 300,000 300,000
QNED TVs
Model 55QNED876QB 65QNED7S6QA 65QNED816QA 65QNED876QB 65QNED916PA 75QNED7S6QA 75QNED816QA 75QNED876QB 75QNED996PB 86QNED816QA
Nomad points 9,000 8,000 10,000 14,000 13,000 12,000 14,000 18,000 25,000 20,000
Model 86QNED876QB 55QNED876RA 65QNED756RA 65QNED816RA 65QNED876RA 75QNED756RA 75QNED816RA 75QNED876RA 86QNED816RA
Nomad points 30,000 10,000 10,000 11,000 15,000 15,000 17,000 22,000 27,000
OLED Lifestyle TVs
Model 42LX3Q6LA 48LX1Q6LA 55LX1Q6LA 65ART90E6QA
Nomad points 28,000 20,000 24,000 42,000
Nomad Club Card Terms and Conditions
- Nomad Club – is the frequent flyer programme of Air Astana.
- For joining Nomad Club, you need to visit airastana.com and pass an online registration',
- A permanent membership card will be mailed to you soon after you take your first flight as a registered member.
- One member may purchase an unlimited number of TVs within the promotional offer period.
- Bonus points earned through a purchase of one TV will be awarded to one card of any Nomad Club member.
- Participants of this promotional offer may choose destinations and pay for them with the bonus points as well as continue earning points for future trips or upgrade their tickets.
- Bonus points will be accrued to any valid Nomad Club card indicated during registration, providing that you cannot change. the receiver of the awarded bonus in future.
- Bonus points do not affect the status upgrade in the Nomad Club program.
- You can choose destinations on airastana.com
More detailed information on Nomad Club Terms and Conditions can be found at the following link