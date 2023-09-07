Холодильник LG с верхней морозильной камерой, DoorCooling+, фильтр HygieneFresh+

About Cookies on This Site

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

GN-H702HMHL

Получите удовольствие от свежести продуктов с NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Наслаждайтесь свежей едой и продуктами.

Поддерживайте свежесть продуктов дольше
LINEARCooling™

'Линейный инверторный компрессор LG способствует более долгому сохранению свежего вида и вкуса продуктов благодаря снижению колебаний температуры.

24 часа равномерного охлаждения

Точный контроль температуры.

*По результатам испытаний компанией UL с применением внутреннего метода испытания LG изменения средних колебаний температуры от пика к пику в отделении для свежих продуктов у моделей LGE: с нижней морозильной камерой GBB72NSDFN (±0,5℃), многодверный холодильник GF-L570PL (±0,5℃), с расположенными рядом дверцами J811NS35 (±0,5℃), с верхней морозильной камерой B607S (±0,5℃) и с верхней морозильной камерой B606S (±1,0℃).

*Без загрузки и при установленной нормальной температуре. Фактический результат может зависеть от использования.

Быстрое и равномерное охлаждение

DoorCooling+™

Технология LG DoorCooling+™ снижает и выравнивает температуру внутри холодильника на 35% быстрее, чем в обычных охладительных системах. Она существенно снижает разницу температур между внутренней частью и полками на дверце.

*Согласно данным испытаний UL, в ходе которых сравнивалось время охлаждения отсека в двери холодильника от 32℃ до 5℃ между моделями LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ и DoorCooling+™ B607S. Испытание проводилось согласно внутренней методике испытаний LG.

99,999% свежего воздуха

HygieneFresh+™

Воздушный фильтр HygieneFresh+™ может удалять до 99,999% бактерий, а также минимизировать неприятные запахи внутри холодильника.

Сэкономьте время на разморозку
Fresh 0 Zone

Технология Fresh 0 Zone контролирует температуру в районе 0℃ и помогает начать приготовление блюд не тратя время на размораживание.

Управление потоками воздуха

Холодный воздух подается в каждый уголок холодильника через несколько вентиляционных отверстий.

Эффективное энергопотребление

Линейный инверторный компрессор

Благодаря линейному инверторному компрессору LG, обеспечивающему лучшую эффективность на рынке, используя меньшее количество компонентов по сравнению с обычными компрессорами. К тому же в линейном инверторном компрессоре меньше точек трения, что обеспечивает более бесшумную работу.

Простой в управлении

Сенсорный LED-дисплей

Сенсорный LED-дисплей обеспечивает удобство в работе и придает элегантность вашему холодильнику.

Энергоэффективная и долговечная

Панель со светодиодной подсветкой

Панель со светодиодной подсветкой более энергоэффективна и долговечна, чем стандартная подсветка лампочками.

Простое хранение

Перемещаемый льдогенератор

Вы можете легко снимать и перемещать лоток со льдом, если вам требуется больше пространства в камере холодильника.

Быстрое и удобное управление

ThinQ™

Управляйте своим холодильником и проводите диагностику со смартфона при помощи ThinQ™, даже когда вы не дома. Легко настраивайте температуру, управляйте функцией HygieneFresh+™ и проводите диагностику холодильника просто со смартфона.

ОПИСАНИЕ

РАЗМЕРЫ

Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)
392
Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)
780 x 1800 x 730
ОСНОВНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ
DoorCooling+
ОСОБЕННОСТИ
Смарт Инверторный компрессор

Характеристики

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

780 x 1800 x 730

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

309

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

Нет

Отделка (двери)

P/S3

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

A++

Тип продукта

Верхний монтаж

ОБЪЕМ

Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

155

Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

392

Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

376

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Сигнал открытой двери

Да

Быстрая заморозка

Да

Внешний LED-дисплей управления

Да [Внешний LED]

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Масса упаковки (кг)

87

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

780 x 1800 x 730

Масса продукта (кг)

78

ФУНКЦИИ

Охлаждение двери+

Да

Door-in-Door

Нет

ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

Да

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

Прозрачная_корзина в двери

2

Освещение в отсеке для заморозки

Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

Полка_Закаленное стекло

1

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

Автоматический генератор льда

Нет

Ручной_генератор льда

1 рычаг 2 лотка

Диспенсер только для воды

Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Материал двери

PET

Отделка (двери)

P/S3

Тип рукоятки

Планка

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

309

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

Прозрачная_корзина в двери

1 GIDC + 2 полных + 2 половины

Fresh 0 Zone

Да

Hygiene Fresh

Нет

Hygiene Fresh+

Да

Освещение холодильника

Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

Полка_Закаленное стекло

2

Овощной ящик

Да (1 шт.)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Умная диагностика

Да

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Да

