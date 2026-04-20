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MyLG Members TV Wall Bracket Installation Service

TV Wall Bracket Installation Services is now available

when MyLG members purchase an eligible TV from the Online Store.

T&Cs Apply*

What is TV Wall Bracket Installation Service?

Confirm Delivery

Once your order is completed, you will receive a text message from DHL with a link to confirm your delivery date.

Schedule Your Installation

Qualified third‑party wall bracket installer engaged by DHL and approved by LG will contact you within 24 business hours to discuss your installation requirements and schedule an appointment.

Prepare For Delivery

Prepare for delivery, once your LG TV has been delivered and the installation service will be arranged on a separate day after delivery. LG recommends keeping the TV in its box until installation day, as the LG nominated installer will unbox TV during installation.

TV Wall Bracket Installation Service and TV Setup

Our nominated installer will complete the TV wall bracket installation service and provide a basic setup of your LG TV.

TV Wall Mount Installation Service

Select your TV size and add professional TV wall mount installation service at checkout

Image gift

TVs up to 55"

Add professional TV wall mount installation service - $199

Image gift

TVs 65 - 89"

Add professional TV wall mount installation service - $299

Image gift

TVs 90" and above

Add professional TV wall mount installation service - $499

 

Find The Right Installation Option For Your TV

Sign up or Sign in to your MyLG account to browse compatible TVs by screen size & TV wall mount installation service options

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FAQ

Q.

How do I book installation of my LG TV wall bracket?

A.

Once you confirm your LG TV delivery date via the link provided in the DHL (our delivery partner) text message, a qualified third‑party installer engaged by DHL and approved by LG will contact you within 24 business hours to discuss your installation requirements and schedule an appointment.

Q.

Will the wall bracket be installed at the time of delivery of the LG TV?

A.

No, the wall bracket installation service is provided separately and only after delivery of the TV is completed.

Q.

What happens if I need to re‑schedule my wall bracket installation?

A.

You need contact the third‑party installer directly at least 24 business hours before the scheduled installation date and time.

Q.

Can I purchase a wall bracket from the installer?

A.
Yes, you can purchase a wall bracket directly from the installer. It is recommended to arrange this prior to the installation date. The installer will bring the bracket on the scheduled installation day and will invoice you directly, with payment to be made to the installer.
Q.

Do I need to purchase a new wall bracket if I already have one?

A.

The installer will inspect your existing wall bracket and advise whether it is suitable for your new LG TV. If you supply your own wall bracket, it must be compatible and fit for purpose. Installation may not proceed if a suitable bracket and required fixings are not available.

Q.

Do I get a discount for the installation if I already have a suitable wall bracket?

A.

The TV wall bracket installation service fee on lg.com.au covers installation only and excludes the cost of the wall bracket.

Q.

What is included in the installation service?

A.

The installation service includes wall mounting of your LG TV and a basic setup, including powering on the TV and initial configuration.

Q.

What is not included in the installation service?What is not included in the installation service?

A.

The installation service does not include:

  • Supply of wall brackets or accessories
  • Electrical works (e.g. moving or installing power points or antenna points)
  •  Concealed or in‑wall cable management
  • Wall repairs, reinforcement, or structural modifications
  •  Installation of non‑LG devices or audio systems
  • Removal or disposal of old TVs or furniture or packaging
Q.

Will the installer set up my LG TV and show me how to use it?

A.

Yes, the installer will complete a basic setup of your TV and provide a brief overview of its operation.

Q.

Will the installer conceal visible cables?

A.

No, concealing or covering visible cables is not included. If required, this can be arranged directly with the installer. Any additional work will be subject to a separate agreement and additional charges payable by you to the installer.

Q.

What happens if power points (GPO) or antenna points need to be moved or added?

A.

This is not included in the installation service. If required, you may arrange this directly with the installer. Additional charges will apply.

Q.

 Do I need to prepare anything before installation?

A.

Yes. You need ensure the installation area is safe, accessible and free from obstruction. Any existing wall‑mounted TVs, fixtures or obstacles must be removed prior to the installer’s arrival.

Q.

Is my wall assessed for suitability before installation?

A.

No. The installer does not assess or certify the structural integrity of your wall. You are responsible for ensuring that the wall and installation surface are suitable and can safely support the TV and wall bracket.

 

Q.

Can the installer refuse to proceed with the installation?

A.

Yes. The installer may refuse to proceed if the installation site, wall condition or supplied equipment is unsuitable or unsafe

Q.

How long will the installation take?

A.
Installation time varies depending on factors such as the type of wall, the bracket used, and your internet setup. The installer will provide an estimated timeframe when arranging your booking.
Q.

Do I need to be home during the installation?

A.

Yes. An adult aged 18 years or over must be present onsite for the duration of the installation. The household owner or account holder must also be present if setup of the LG account is required

Q.

Will the installer remove my old TV?

A.

No. If you selected Trade‑in when placing your order, your old TV will be collected by the delivery drivers at the time your new TV is delivered. If your old TV is wall‑mounted, it must be removed in advance and ready for collection.

Q.

Will the installer remove all packaging?

A.

No, this is not included. If required, you may arrange this directly with the installer. Additional charges may apply

Q.

What should I do if I experience any issues after installation?

A.

Please contact LG. LG will review and manage your enquiry on a case‑by‑case basis to ensure an appropriate resolution.

LG will handle warranty claims for confirmed manufacturing defects or faults and arrange a suitable remedy where applicable. The installation service includes a 12‑month workmanship warranty on installation labour only.

Where a claim relates to property damage or an installation‑related issue, the delivery service provider will assume responsibility for managing the matter directly with you and the appointed third‑party installer.

*Terms and Conditions for Wall Bracket Installation’ during the placement of your order, the TV will be unpacked, the wall bracket installed and the TV mounted to the bracket. The TV will be connected to EXISTING power fittings provided it is safe to do so, and suitable connections are already available. The TV will not be installed if there is no power connection available adjacent to the installation location or where the available fittings are not compatible with the TV. Additional terms and conditions apply. Refer to TV Wall Bracket Installation for details.

**Offer available from 7:30pm (AEDT) 5 June 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 17 July 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Offer applies to MyLG members and eligible purchases of participating models (model nos. OLED55G6PSB.WB22001, OLED65G6PSB.WB22001, OLED77G6PSB.WB22001 and OLED83G6PSB.WB22001 ) made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of Participating Models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem the offer, purchase a participating TV model during the Promotion Period you will receive a Free wall mount and installation service. Limit of 1 Free wall mount and installation service for each participating TV purchased. Free wall mount and installation service per customer and eligible purchase of a Participating Model during the Promotion Period. LG employees and corporate, education and government Hub partners are not eligible to redeem this offer.

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

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