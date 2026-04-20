*Terms and Conditions for Wall Bracket Installation’ during the placement of your order, the TV will be unpacked, the wall bracket installed and the TV mounted to the bracket. The TV will be connected to EXISTING power fittings provided it is safe to do so, and suitable connections are already available. The TV will not be installed if there is no power connection available adjacent to the installation location or where the available fittings are not compatible with the TV. Additional terms and conditions apply. Refer to TV Wall Bracket Installation for details.

**Offer available from 7:30pm (AEDT) 5 June 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 17 July 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Offer applies to MyLG members and eligible purchases of participating models (model nos. OLED55G6PSB.WB22001, OLED65G6PSB.WB22001, OLED77G6PSB.WB22001 and OLED83G6PSB.WB22001 ) made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of Participating Models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem the offer, purchase a participating TV model during the Promotion Period you will receive a Free wall mount and installation service. Limit of 1 Free wall mount and installation service for each participating TV purchased. Free wall mount and installation service per customer and eligible purchase of a Participating Model during the Promotion Period. LG employees and corporate, education and government Hub partners are not eligible to redeem this offer.