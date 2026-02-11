About Cookies on This Site

Любимый контент
до 60 дней бесплатно

Покупайте LG TV и получите больше впечатлений

 

Встречайте
Smart Nauryz на webOS

Для покупателей и владельцев LG Smart TV доступ к специальному предложению от популярных онлайн-сервисов: фильмы, сериалы, телеканалы и развлекательный контент.

Smart Nauryz на webOS
Период акции
14 марта — 31 марта, 2026 г.
Movie clapper
Popcorn
Film reel
Предложения от партнеров
Кинопоиск
45 дней бесплатного доступа
Almaty TV
14 дней бесплатного доступа
Freedom Media
30 дней бесплатного доступа
TV+
30 дней бесплатного доступа
QINO
60 дней бесплатного доступа
Beetv
30 дней бесплатного доступа
и другие
Как воспользоваться предложением
1
Включите телевизор LG Smart TV
с платформой webOS
2
Перейдите в раздел
Smart Nauryz
3
Выберите интересующее
предложение
4
Активируйте бесплатный доступ
к сервису
Успейте купить телевизор со скидкой
до -1 000 000 ₸
и наслаждайтесь просмотром любимого контента дома