Максимальная мощность на выходе 5000 Ватт

Более объемное звучание благодаря чистому и оглушительного биту.
Мощное звучание аудиосистемы LG XBOOM CK99 взорвет вечеринку любого размера.
С аудиосистемой LG XBOOM CK99 вы будете готовы к вечеринке в любом месте, а благодаря экстравагантной подсветке и глубокому звучанию она удастся на все 100.

Почувствуй ритм

Воздушный поток с гигантских вуферов проходит сквозь нижнюю часть излучающих головок благодаря чему вы не только услышите, но и почувствуете всю мощность звучания.

Осветите свою вечеринку

Раскачайте вечеринку с помощью новой фоновой подсветки Rear Lighting Show. Разноцветная подсветка движется под ритм музыки в то время как фоновая подсветка окрашивает стену яркими цветами.

Сделайте вечеринку еще более красочной с приложением LG Audio Bluetooth App. Различные режимы подсветки можно создавать прямо на мобильном устройстве.

Alt text

Почувствуйте себя диджеем

Почувствуйте себя настоящим диджеем с функцией Pro DJ.
С помощью колесика регулятора создавайте разнообразные звуковые эффекты, включая скретчинг, или одним нажатием кнопки включите повторение определенной части дорожки.

Кроссфейдер с функцией контроля ритма

Кроссфейдер больше не является прерогативой профессиональных диджеев.
С кроссфейдером аудиосистемы LG XBOOM CK99 ваши миксы будут звучать идеально. Повышение уровня сигнала делает переход между двумя аудиофайлами более плавным. Также вы можете контролировать и синхронизировать ритм двух треков.

Раскачай вечеринку

Любая вечеринка станет еще более зажигательной при помощи контроллера Party Accelerator. Просто сдвиньте рычаг вверх и вечеринка станет еще круче — оглушительный бит и яркая подсветка не дадут заскучать на танцполе.

Два USB-разъема с функцией DJ Sharing

Воспроизводи и микшируй аудиотреки с двух разных USB-дисков. С функцией DJ Sharing очень просто передавать свои миксы на мобильное устройство.

Заявите о своем таланте всему миру

Одним нажатием кнопки возможно заглушить вокал в практически любой песне или аудиотреке. Функция также позволяет менять тональность дорожки в соответствии с вашим голосом. Пойте в дуете со своим любимым исполнителем, не тратя деньги на фонограмму.

*Микрофон в комплект не входит

Больше голосов — больше веселья

Еще больше веселья: меняйте свой голос во время пения с помощью 18 различных голосовых эффектов.

Синхронизация звука
с ТВ

Наслаждайтесь мощным звучанием любимых сериалов, фильмов и спортивных матчей.
Для подключения этой аудиосистемы к совместимому телевизору LG провода не требуется. Управлять громкостью можно с помощью телевизионного пульта.

Чем Больше, тем Лучше

Функция беспроводного объединения устройств Wireless Party Link позволяет подключать две аудиосистемы LG одновременно для создания в 2 раза более мощного звучания. Кроме того, вы можете микшировать треки при помощи любой совместимой аудиосистемы LG.

Multi Jukebox

С помощью мобильных устройств до трех человек одновременно могут подключаться к аудиосистеме и создавать плейлист прямо во время вечеринки не прерывая ее. Просто выберите нужный аудиотрек и добавьте его в список воспроизведения.

