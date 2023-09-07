About Cookies on This Site

Саундбар LG S90QY

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Саундбар LG S90QY и телевизор LG в гостиной. Телевизор включен, на его экране демонстрируется черно-белое изображение.



Лучшая совместимость с телевизорами LG

Подключите саундбар LG к телевизору
LG и наслаждайтесь полным погружением в звук.

Используйте все возможности вашего телевизора LG

Саундбары LG легко подключаются к телевизорам LG и идеально дополняют их функционал. Вместе они позволяют наслаждаться наилучшим качеством звука.

WOW Orchestra создает потрясающий звук

Саундбар LG обеспечивает идеальный гармоничный звук с телевизором LG. Для максимального качества звука одновременно используется звук телевизора и саундбара LG. Почувствуйте все нюансы звука.

От саундбара и телевизора отходят синие звуковые волны разной формы. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

*Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Простое управление благодаря
WOW Interface

Удобство в ваших руках. Управляйте саундбаром через телевизор LG с помощью одного пульта. Одним нажатием на кнопку пульта вы можете вывести на экран телевизора меню и настройки саундбара. Например, регулировку громкости, проверку состояния подключения и даже выбор режима звука.

*Управление режимом саундбара может зависеть от модели саундбара.
**Использование пульта дистанционного управления телевизора LG ограничено только некоторыми функциями.
***Совместимые телевизоры: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Данная функция поддерживает проверку состояния саундбара и изменение настроек через экранное меню телевизора, соответствие уровня громкости (40- 100), управление режимом саундбара.
*****Обратите внимание, что услуга может быть недоступна в момент покупки. Для обновления требуется подключение к сети.

Созданы, чтобы дополнять друг друга

Саундбары LG легко подключаются к телевизорам LG, гармонично вписываясь в интерьер и выводя развлечения на новый уровень. Просто подключите саундбар LG к вашему телевизору LG, чтобы интерьер выглядел современно.

Потрясающее качество звука благодаря процессору телевизора LG с искусственным интеллектом

Саундбар LG идеально подходит для совместной работы с телевизором LG: режим саундбара TV Sound Mode Share позволяет использовать процессор телевизора LG для анализа вашего любимого контента и получения максимально чистого и качественного звука. Используйте все возможности вашего телевизора LG независимо от просматриваемого контента: от просмотра новостей до видеоигр.

*Режим TV Sound Mode Share зависит от модели телевизора.
**Версия процессора с ИИ телевизора зависит от модели телевизора.

Потрясающий 5.1.3-канальный кинематографический звук

Аудио 5.1.3, мощность 570 Вт, три направленных вверх динамика и сабвуфер — саундбар LG S90QY представляет собой полный комплект для четкого звука с эффектом полного погружения.

Изображение чипа Alpha 9 на задней панели телевизора, а прямо под ним расположен саундбар. На изображении также показано графическое изображение звуковых волн, исходящих от саундбара.

*Dolby и Dolby Vision являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Символ с двойной буквой D является товарным знаком Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Первые в мире три направленных вверх динамика

LG Soundbar — первый в мире саундбар с направленным вверх центральным динамиком, сертифицированным Dolby. Это означает, что саундбар LG S90QY обеспечивает более качественное звучание, четкий вокал с передачей нюансов и широкую звуковую палитру. Наслаждайтесь звуком с эффектом полного погружения у себя дома.

Показан стоящий на полу в бесконечном пространстве телевизор LG и расположенный прямо под ним саундбар LG. На экране телевизора показан силуэт пары на фоне фейерверка. От центрального, левого и правого динамиков, расположенных в верхней части саундбара, исходит графическое изображение звуковой волны.

*Подтверждается исследованием по собственным стандартам.

Трехуровневый пространственный звук формирует эффект виртуального звукового купола

Саундбар LG S90QY поднимает удовольствие от развлечений на новый уровень. В вашем саундбаре используется трехуровневый пространственный звук, обеспечивающий точность нюансов и полное погружение. Используя 3D-технологию HRTF (функция передачи в зависимости от динамика), ваш саундбар создает виртуальный средний уровень. Это означает, что слои звука создают объемный звук такого качества, которое можно услышать только в театре.

 

Синие куполообразные трехслойные звуковые волны покрывают саундбар и телевизор в гостиной. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

*Трехуровневый пространственный звук доступен в режимах саундбара CINEMA / AI Sound Pro.
**Среднечастотный уровень создается с использованием канала динамика саундбара. Звук фронтальных и передних фронтальных динамиков синтезируется для создания звукового поля.
***Тыловое поле не может быть создано, если тыловой динамик отсутствует.

Многоканальный звук, превосходящий ожидания

Саундбар LG S90QY поднимает качество звука на непревзойденный уровень. Двухканальный звук разделяется на несколько каналов, оптимизируя качество звука.

*Доступно в режимах AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports и Game.

Новый беспроводной сабвуфер обеспечивает мощное звучание басов

Наслаждайтесь мощными и глубокими басами в любимых песнях и фильмах. Новый беспроводной сабвуфер и большой встроенный низкочастотный динамик с легкостью воспроизводят низкие ноты, а высокий уровень громкости, звукового давления и качество басов позволяют заполнить звуком даже большие помещения.

Коллаж. Слева направо: изображение сабвуфера, крупный план телевизора LG, на экране которого демонстрируется гора, и саундбар LG внизу. Справа по часовой стрелке сверху вниз: крупный план направленного вверх центрального канала. Показаны расположенные в гостиной саундбар LG, сабвуфер и телевизор LG, на экране которого демонстрируется пляж на закате.

*Этот продукт не включает задний динамик.

Технология Meridian Audio

Партнерство с Advance Sound

Партнерство LG с Meridian Audio, лидером в области аудио высокого разрешения, позволило разработать решения, которые выводят удовольствие от прослушивания музыки и просмотра фильмов на совершенно новый уровень. Почувствуйте непревзойденное качество звука с саундбарами LG.

Крупный план левой стороны саундбара LG с логотипом Meridian в левом нижнем углу.

Meridian — признанные британские эксперты в области звука.

Meridian обеспечивает наилучшие впечатления от прослушивания в любом помещении. Благодаря исследованиям в области психоакустики (науки о том, как мы слышим и воспринимаем звук), Meridian понимает, какие аспекты звука наиболее важны для человеческого слуха. Технологии Meridian DSP и индивидуальная настройка звука обеспечивают максимальную точность и аутентичность звучания, вне зависимости от того, что и где вы слушаете.

Коллаж. По часовой стрелке сверху слева: микрофон на подставке с прожектором, крупный план Meridian, черный динамик Meridian и надпись Meridian R&D.

Передовые технологии и опыт Meridian

Тщательный подход к каждой детали, непрерывные исследования и разработки позволили Meridian создать решения, в которых используется максимум существующих технологических возможностей в области звука. Компания Meridian — первопроходец в области технологий аудио высокого разрешения и цифровой обработки сигнала (DSP). Компания сыграла важнейшую роль в разработке и реализации этих передовых технологий.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Цифровая обработка сигнала

DSP обеспечивает абсолютный контроль над аудиосигналом, позволяя использовать передовые технологии и настраивать звук для повышения качества звучания в любом помещении.

 

Изображение чипа DSP

Meridian Horizon — это уникальная технология апмикса, которая создает из обычного стерео многоканальный звук с эффектом погружения.

При прослушивании двухканальных записей звука «зона наилучшего восприятия» прослушивания, в которой слушатель получает точное представление о звуковой сцене, очень мала, и она нарушается даже при незначительном смещении слушателя от центральной оси. Технология Meridian Horizon выполняет апмикс двухканального стереозвука для любой конфигурации динамиков, отдельно обрабатывая высокие и низкие частоты для психоакустической оптимизации сигналов и правильной локализации звука. Это позволяет построить более стабильную звуковую сцену с большей зоной наилучшего восприятия и улучшенным качеством звука.

Звук высокого разрешения такой, каким он был задуман

Аудио высокого разрешения выдает частоту дискретизации 96 кГц и глубину 24 бита, с которыми звук становится более четким, а впечатления от прослушивания доставляют больше удовольствия. Наслаждайтесь кристально чистым звуком высокого разрешения со всеми нюансами, задуманными авторами.

Полное изображение саундбара LG с логотипом LG в правом нижнем углу продукта. В правой части изображения показан логотип Hi-Res AUDIO.

Непревзойденный уровень восприятия контента

Наслаждайтесь сочетанием наилучшего изображения и потрясающего звука. Благодаря мощному и объемному звуку саундбар LG позволяет наслаждаться более реалистичным звучанием.

На телевизоре LG показан человек, прыгающий с тарзанкой, а под телевизором расположен саундбар LG.

Фильмы

Передача 4K без потери качества

Саундбар LG S90QY позволяет наслаждаться контентом в 4K, включая HDR и Dolby Vision, обеспечивая при этом минимальные потери качества и производительности и позволяя наслаждаться великолепным качеством изображения и звука.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos и логотип с двойной буквой D являются зарегистрированными товарными знаками компании Dolby Laboratories.

На телевизоре LG, закрепленном на стене, демонстрируется гоночная игра. Саундбар LG расположен на коричневой полке, прямо под телевизором LG. Мужчина держит в руках геймпад. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

VRR/ALLM оптимизирует игровой процесс

Саундбар LG обеспечивает наилучший игровой опыт благодаря VRR/ALLM. Переменная частота обновления (VRR) до 120 Гц. Практически мгновенное время отклика дает вам преимущество в играх и позволяет получать реалистичные впечатления от просмотра. Автоматический режим настройки задержки (ALLM) обеспечивает плавный просмотр и интерактивность без задержек и прерываний.

*И телевизор, и звуковая панель должны поддерживать VRR/ALLM.
**Консоль должна поддерживать VRR. Частота прохождения сигнала через VRR ограничена 60 Гц.

Телевизор LG стоит на серой полке, перед телевизором стоит саундбар LG S90QY. Слева от телевизора стоит сабвуфер. На телевизоре демонстрируется сцена концерта. НОВАЯ маркировка показана в верхнем левом углу.

Наслаждайтесь потоковой передачей музыки в формате HD

Воспроизведение музыки на саундбаре. Саундбар совместим со Spotify и Tidal Connect. Саундбар LG поддерживает технологию MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), которая обеспечивает высокое качество звука при подключении через Wi-Fi.

*Требуется официальная запись MQA.

Заполните вашу гостиную по-настоящему захватывающим звуком

Подключите саундбар LG S90QY к задним динамикам SPQ8-S и наслаждайтесь 7.1.3-канальным звуком. Саундбар обеспечивает объемный звук, чтобы вы могли наслаждаться его потрясающим качествм и чувствовать себя так, как-будто находитесь на сцене.

В просторной гостиной установлен телевизор с изображением двух виолончелей на экране, саундбар, сабвуфер и 2 задних динамика. Графическое изображение окружности соединяет саундбар LG, сабвуфер и 2 задних динамика.

Усовершенствованная технология калибровки пространства с использованием искусственного интеллекта AI Room Calibration Pro обеспечивает оптимальный звук

Саундбар LG определяет наилучшие настройки звука исходя из его местоположения в пространстве. Обновленная технология AI Room Calibration обеспечивает оптимальное звучание саундбара. Сопоставляя эталонные частоты в расширенном диапазоне 400 Гц, саундбар может точно анализировать пространство и исправлять искажения звука.

*Умная калибровка пространства AI Room Calibration Pro – это технология автоматической настройки звука, которая компенсирует окружающие саундбар условия с помощью алгоритмов, улучшающих качество звука.

Адаптация настроек звука под ваши предпочтения

Алгоритмы саундбара на базе искусственного интеллекта LG AI Sound Pro анализируют контент и подбирают оптимальные параметры звука в зависимости от контента, который вы смотрите: фильмы, новости или музыкальные программы.

Саундбар LG расположен на полу, в правом углу саундбара показан логотип LG. На саундбаре размещены логотипы Alexa и OK GOOGLE.

Используйте предпочитаемую платформу

Саундбары LG совместимы со многими сервисами искусственного интеллекта. Вы можете легко управлять саундбаром LG, используя вашу любимую платформу.

*Некоторые функции требуют подписки на сторонние сервисы.
**Google – товарный знак компании Google LLC.
*** Google Assistant доступен не для всех языков и стран.
****Amazon, Alexa и другие связанные логотипы являются торговыми марками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов

Экологическая безопасность на всех этапах жизненного цикла продукта

Весь процесс от производства до доставки сертифицирован.

Логотипы UL VALIDATED, Global Recycled Standard, SGS ECO PRODUCT.

Полностью из переработанных материалов

Внутренние детали из переработанного пластика

Сертификат UL подтверждает, что саундбары LG соответствуют требованиям природоохранного законодательства (ECV), поскольку в верхней и нижней частях корпуса саундбара используется переработанный пластик. Это доказательство того, что компания LG придерживается экологичного подхода к производству саундбаров.

Вид спереди на саундбар сзади и изображение металлического каркаса саундбара спереди.

*Представленное выше изображение показано только для информации. Фактическое изображение продукта может отличаться.

Полностью из переработанных материалов

Трикотаж произведен из пластиковых бутылок

Мы тщательно продумываем дизайн и используем в наших продуктах как можно больше переработанных материалов. Организация Global Recycled Standard подтвердила, что используемая нами ткань представляет собой полиэфирный трикотаж, изготовленный из пластиковых бутылок.

Пиктограмма пластиковых бутылок, стрелка вправо и знак утилизации, стрелка вправо и левая часть саундбара.

*В S75Q, SH7Q не используются переработанные материалы.

Сокращение выбросов CO2

Коробки были переработаны для снижения выбросов CO2

Мы по-новому взглянули на дизайн наших саундбаров, изменив их форму и уменьшив размер. Саундбар и НЧ-динамик размещены внутри новой L-образной коробки, которая позволяет одновременно упаковать большее число продуктов. Это означает, что на дорогах будет меньше грузовиков, а значит, и выбросов CO2 также станет меньше.

С левой стороны есть пиктограмма коробки правильной прямоугольной формы и грузовика с множеством прямоугольных коробок. Также есть значок CO2. С правой стороны есть L-образный ящик и грузовик с большим количеством L-образных ящиков. Также есть значок сокращения выбросов CO2.

*L-образная коробка используется только для моделей S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q.

Экологически безопасная упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Упаковка из переработанной целлюлозы

Саундбары LG сертифицированы SGS как экологически чистый продукт, поскольку для внутренней упаковки мы перешли с пенополистирола (EPS) и пластиковых пакетов на переработанную формованную целлюлозу — экологически чистую альтернативу, которая так же хорошо защищает продукт.

В левом верхнем углу находится логотип SGS ECO PRODUCT. На изображении из пенополистирола слева есть серый запретный знак, а справа изображение упаковочной коробки.

*SGS — швейцарская международная компания, предоставляющая услуги по инспекции, проверке, тестированию и сертификации.

Аудиоадаптер Wi-Fi для саундбара и телевизора
Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

5.1.3

Выходная мощность

570Вт

Dolby Atmos

ДА

DTS:X

ДА

Главный

1200 x 63 x 135

Сабвуфер

201.7 x 407 x 403

Все характеристики

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

ДА

Стандарт

ДА

Музыка

ДА

Кино

ДА

Кинотеатре

ДА

Clear Voice

ДА

Спорт

ДА

Игра

ДА

Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ДА

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Выборка

ДА

Повышающий бит / Повышающая дискретизация

24bit/96kHz

АУДИОФОРМАТ

Dolby Atmos

ДА

Dolby Digital

ДА

DTS:X

ДА

DTS Digital Surround

ДА

IMAX Enhanced

ДА

AAC

ДА

AAC+

ДА

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

Pass-through

ДА

Pass-through (4K)

ДА

VRR / ALLM

ДА

Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

ДА

Реверсивный звуковой канал e-ARC

ДА

CEC (Simplink)

ДА

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

ДА

Настройка звука под комнату (AI Room Calibration Pro), приложение

ДА

Управление саундбаром

ДА

TV Sound Mode Share

ДА

WOW Orchestra

ДА

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

1200 x 63 x 135

Сабвуфер

201.7 x 407 x 403

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

78Вт

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

40Вт

ВЕС

Главный

5,03кг

Сабвуфер

10кг

Вес брутто

20,8кг

АКСЕССУАР

Гарантийный талон

ДА

Кабель HDMI

ДА

Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

ДА

Дистанционное управление

ДА

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

5.1.3

Выходная мощность

570Вт

Количество динамиков

11

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Оптический

ДА(1)

HDMI вход

ДА(1)

HDMI выход

ДА(1)

USB

ДА(только для сервиса)

Версия Bluetooth

5

Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

ДА/ДА

Wi-Fi

ДА

Беспроводной тыловой готов

ДА

Работает с Alexa

ДА

Совместимость Spotify

ДА

AirPlay 2

ДА

Работает с Google Assistant

ДА

Chromecast

ДА

ШТРИХ-КОД

Штрих-код

Штрих-код

