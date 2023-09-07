About Cookies on This Site

Портативный Саундбар LG SJ7 с двумя отдельными динамиками, 4.1-канальный, 320 Вт

Саундбар LG

Качественный звук в универсальном корпусе

Универсальный дизайн саундбара позволяет использовать его в 4 различных режимах:
1. Положите саундбар в привычном горизонтальном положении
2. Поставьте динамики вертикально для стерео звука
3. Для эффекта объемного звучания расположите один из динамиков за спиной
4. Используйте беспроводной динамик как независимую портативную колонку

Беспроводной сабвуфер

Разместите сабвуфер в удобном для вас месте и наслаждайтесь отличными басами.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Адаптивный контроль звука - собственная технология LG, улучшающая качество воспроизведения голоса. Анализируя уровень громкости голоса в режиме реального времени, технология ASC уменьшает мощность басов для придания кристальной четкости голосу (например, в диалогах/новостных программах).







Технология Auto Sound Engine

Технология LG Auto Sound Engine оптимизирует баланс звуковых частот, что позволяет избежать искажений в качестве воспроизведения даже на максимальном уровне громкости



Автоматическое воспроизведение музыки

Функция автоматического распознавания источника воспроизведения позволяет начать транслировать музыку со смартфона сразу же после обнаружения саундбаром Bluetooth сигнала смартфона.

Управление
с помощью пульта
от ТВ

Звуковая панель LG поставляется вместе с пультом дистанционного управления, но вы можете управлять ею при помощи своего пульта от телевизора*. (* Поддерживаются пульты дистанционного управления LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba и Samsung.)

Широкие возможности подключения

Подключайтесь к любым устройствам через разъемы HDMI, USB, оптического входа и портативного входа, а также через Bluetooth.
ВЫХОДНАЯ МОЩНОСТЬ

Количество каналов

4.1

Общая мощность RMS

320 Вт

Фронтальный динамик

80 Вт x2

Динамик объемного звучания

Сабвуфер

160 Вт

Аудио ЦАП

РАЗЪЕМЫ

Bluetooth

Аудиовход

Оптический вход

●(1) / ‒

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

●(1), ●(1) / ‒ , ‒

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4)

USB (технический)

FM тюнер

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Синхронизация звука с ТВ через оптический кабель

Синхронизация звука с ТВ беспроводная по Bluetooth (LG ТВ)

ARC (реверсивный звуковой канал)

Регулировка громкости сабвуфера

Приглушение звука

Будильник

РЕЖИМЫ АУДИО

ASC (Адаптивный контроль звука)

Auto Sound Engine

Стандартный

Кино

Пользовательский эквалайзер

Ночной режим (Вкл/выкл)

Контроль динамического диапазона

Автоматическое регулирование громкости

ФОРМАТЫ И ОБРАБОТКА АУДИО

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital EX

Dolby Pro Logic

Dolby Pro Logic II

Dolby Pro Logic IIx

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

DTS-Neo 6

DTS-ES

DTS 96/24

FLAC до 192 кГц

OGG до 48 кГц

WAV

ALAC

MP3

WMA

AAC(MPEG4)

MPEG2 AAC

AAC+

AIFF

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ ЗВУКОВАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ

Тип

Адаптор (25В, 1.52А)

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5В ↓

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ САБВУФЕР

Тип

100 - 240В, 50/60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5Вт

ГАБАРИТЫ

Сабвуфер, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

171 × 320 × 252

Основной модуль, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

340 × 74 × 110 (×2)

Сочетание с диагоналями ТВ

49" ‒ 55"

Основной модуль, вес нетто, кг

9,9

Сабвуфер, вес нетто, кг

4.3

Размер коробки (Ш x В x Г), мм

1005 × 373 × 223

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

