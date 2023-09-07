Портативный Саундбар LG SJ7 с двумя отдельными динамиками, 4.1-канальный, 320 Вт

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Качественный звук в универсальном корпусе
1. Положите саундбар в привычном горизонтальном положении
2. Поставьте динамики вертикально для стерео звука
3. Для эффекта объемного звучания расположите один из динамиков за спиной
4. Используйте беспроводной динамик как независимую портативную колонку