Саундбар LG SQC1

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Саундбар LG SQC1 и телевизор LG в гостиной. Телевизор включен, на экране демонстрируется графическое изображение

Компактный и беспроводной с потрясающим качеством звука

Элегантный и простой саундбар будет прекрасно дополнять
любой интерьер. Идеальное дополнение для вашего телевизора.

Телевизор LG, размещенный на стене гостиной. Под телевизором LG размещен саундбар LG SQC1. Справа находится беспроводной сабвуфер. Ниже сабвуфера показано графическое изображение мощного баса сабвуфера.

Беспроводной сабвуфер,глубокие басы без проводов

Просто установите сабвуфер там, где он будет выглядеть и звучать лучше всего, и не беспокойтесь насчет проводов.

Телевизор LG на стене, на его экране показаны две пары, лежащие на траве. Перед ними расположена лампа. Под телевизором LG находится саундбар LG. От передней поверхности саундбара отходит графика, символизирующая звуковые волны. В нижнем левом углу изображения показан логотип Bluetooth.

Транслируйте что угодно через Bluetooth

Передавайте музыку без проводов непосредственно со смартфона или другого совместимого устройства и наслаждайтесь звуком потрясающего качества.

Саундбар LG на белой полке. Графическое изображение звука, исходящего из динамика. Показаны значки USB и оптического разъема.

Подключайтесь к любым устройствам

Свободно подключайтесь к любым устройствам через разъемы Optical In, Portable In, а также с помощью Bluetooth.

На экране показан пульт LG TV Remote в руке человека, который одновременно управляет телевизором и саундбаром. На экране показаны значки телевизора и саундбара LG.

Управление пультом от телевизора

В комплект саундбара LG входит пульт дистанционного управления, но вы также можете управлять им с помощью пульта от телевизора*.

*Пульты брендов LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba и Samsung.

Печать

Характеристики

Количество каналов

2.1

Выходная мощность

160 Вт

Главный

660 x 56 x 99

Сабвуфер

185,5 x 303 x 205

Все характеристики

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

Количество каналов

2.1

Выходная мощность

160 Вт

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

Оптический

Да (1)

USB

Да (только сервисный)

Версия Bluetooth

Да IEEE 802.15.1; РЧД: 2402 - 2480 МГц, мощность передатчика 13 дБм

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

Главный

660 x 56 x 99

Сабвуфер

185,5 x 303 x 205

ВЕС

Главный

1.31 Кг

Сабвуфер

2.98 Кг

Вес брутто

6.04 Кг

АКСЕССУАР

Гарантийный талон

Да

МОЩНОСТЬ

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

менее 0,5 Вт

Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

18 Вт

Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

24 Вт

