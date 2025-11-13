About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM XL5T

LG XBOOM XL5T

LG XBOOM XL5T

XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T, XL5T
Вид спереди со всей включенной подсветкой.
Правая сторона спереди со всей включенной подсветкой. Здесь показан логотип XBOOM.
Левая сторона спереди со всей включенной подсветкой. Здесь показан логотип XBOOM.
Вид изделия с левой стороны. Здесь показан логотип XBOOM.
Вид изделия с правой стороны. Здесь показан логотип XBOOM.
Колонка лежит на полу. Вся подсветка включена.
45-градусный угол обзора сзади. Здесь показаны ручки.
Вид сзади на колонку.
Крупный план верхней части колонки. Здесь показаны кнопки и логотип LG.
Крупный план вида сзади. Здесь показана панель управления.
LG XBOOM XL5T, XL5T

Основные характеристики

  • Выходная мощность 200 Вт и сабвуфер 6,5 дюйма
  • Многоцветная кольцевая подсветка и двойное стробоосвещение
  • Степень защиты IPX4
  • 12 часов работы
Больше
LG XBOOM XL5T стоит на сцене с включенной подсветкой с красно-оранжевым градиентом. За сценой люди наслаждаются музыкой.

LG XBOOM XL5T стоит на сцене с включенной подсветкой с красно-оранжевым градиентом. За сценой люди наслаждаются музыкой.

Чем громче звук, тем круче вечеринка

Сделайте вечеринку еще более масштабной благодаря еще более громкому звуку.

LG XBOOM XL5T создает мощный звук для вечеринки, который наполняет помещение.

LG XBOOM XL5T размещен в бесконечном пространстве. На стене изображены квадратные звуковые графики. В центре колонки увеличен гигантский 6,5-дюймовый сабвуфер, чтобы подчеркнуть её мощность в 200 Вт. От сабвуфера исходят звуковые волны.

Один большой сабвуфер

Устройство с мощным басом

Подними свою вечеринку на новый уровень и почувствуй глубокий бас с LG XBOOM XL5T. Оснащённый 6,5-дюймовым гигантским сабвуфером, он создаёт ещё более мощный бас для любого пространства.

Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Почувствуйте этот бас даже на низкой громкости

Слушай мощный бас в любое время. Функция Dynamic Bass Optimizer позволяет наслаждаться сбалансированным звуком без искажений баса.

*Звук может отличаться в зависимости от источника звука.

2,5-дюймовые купольные твитеры

Чистый и чёткий звук

Будь то внутри помещения или на улице вы чётко услышите высокие частоты. А два 2,5-дюймовых купольных твитера обеспечивают ещё более качественное звучание

Изображение смоделировано в иллюстративных целях.

Вид на колонку спереди. Линиями обозначены элементы подсветки. Вверху и внизу — двойная стробоскопическая подсветка. В центре — многоцветная кольцевая подсветка с градиентом розового и бирюзового цветов

Вид на колонку спереди. Линиями обозначены элементы подсветки. Вверху и внизу — двойная стробоскопическая подсветка. В центре — многоцветная кольцевая подсветка с градиентом розового и бирюзового цветов

XBOOM Световые эффекты для вечеринок

Сделай свою вечеринку завораживающей

 Световые эффекты делают вечеринку по-настоящему зажигательной. С помощью двойного стробоскопа можно создать яркое световое шоу, которое точно поднимет настроение и зарядит энергией всех гостей.

Текст размещён на чёрном фоне. Пиктограммы, показывающие движения многоцветной кольцевой подсветки, демонстрируют вращение по часовой и против часовой стрелки, верхнюю и нижнюю полуокружности, левую и правую полуокружности, а также эффект вспышки. Колонка расположена под углом 45 градусов влево. Под ней находится область с градиентом фиолетового цвета для дизайнерского оформления. Низкочастотный динамик диаметром 6,5 дюйма выполнен в увеличенном виде, чтобы подчеркнуть разнообразие его цветовых эффектов.

Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.

Многоцветная кольцевая подсветка

Сделай праздник ярче с кольцевой подсветкой

LG XBOOM XL5T представляет световое шоу под ритм музыки — многоцветная кольцевая подсветка. Свет танцует в такт с музыкой, наполняя вечеринку динамичной энергией.

*Изображения могут отличаться от реального продукта.

Настраивай свет вечеринки

Используй функцию My Pick в приложении XBOOM, чтобы создать уникальную подсветку для своей вечеринки. Выбирай анимацию или набирай своё сообщение, чтобы еще больше зарядить публику и удвоить веселье!

Скриншот приложения XBOOM. Настраивайте подсветку прямо через приложение.

Сверху вниз: люди танцуют вокруг колонки. В парке группа людей наслаждается музыкой с помощью колонки. Последнее изображение — крупный план верхней части продукта.

*Все изображения приведены только для иллюстрации. Фактический продукт может отличаться из-за улучшений.

Женщина поёт.

Женщина поёт.

Микрофон и гитара

Устрой свой собственный концерт

С LG XBOOM XL5T любое мероприятие превращается в караоке. Подключи микрофон и пой от всей души. А ещё можно подключить гитару и устроить свой собственный акустический концерт.

Люди наслаждаются акустическим концертом с LG XBOOM XL5T. Под изображением - гитара.

Звезда караоке

Пой громко и чётко

Регулируй громкость музыки и микрофона отдельно, снижай вокал в треке с помощью функции Voice Canceller и подстраивай музыку под свой голос с помощью Key Changer. А когда будешь готов — пой от всей души!

В гостиной люди наслаждаются караоке.

*Микрофон в комплект не входит.

*Голосовые звуки — это уровень громкости микрофона для вашего голоса.

Бери с собой куда угодно, наслаждайся в любое время

Берите LG XBOOM XL5T с собой куда угодно, чтобы делиться музыкой. Он создан для активного отдыха на свежем воздухе и без проблем сопровождает вас в любом путешествии.

Удобно брать с собой

LG XBOOM XL5T оснащён удобной ручкой для лёгкой переноски. Надёжный корпус и эргономичные ручки обеспечивают комфорт при переноске.

Водозащита по стандарту IPX4

LG XBOOM XL5T с защитой от брызг по стандарту IPX4.

Степень защиты IPX4, протестировано в пресной воде. Динамик не предназначен для полного погружения в воду. Используйте с осторожностью возле бассейнов и других водоёмов.

До 12 часов работы батареи

LG XBOOM XL5T — сила, которая не даст вашей вечеринке остановиться. Наслаждайтесь музыкой без перерывов на зарядку.

*Время работы аккумулятора до 12 часов при 50% громкости и отключённой подсветке. Фактическое время зависит от условий использования, настроек и окружающей среды

Печать

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Адаптер переменного тока

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • SBC

    Да

АККУМУЛЯТОР

  • Время зарядки аккумулятора (ч)

    3.5

  • Время работы аккумулятор (ч)

    12

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Индикатор заряда аккумулятора

    Да

  • Управление через смартфон Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Да

  • Подсветка

    Да

  • Multipoint

    Да

  • Кодовый замок

    Да

  • Обновление прошивки через смартфон (FOTA)

    Да

  • Защита от воды/ брызг

    IPX4

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Да

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Картонная коробка

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

  • Динамик

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

ЭКВАЛАЙЗЕР

  • Пользовательский эквалайзер

    Да

  • Усиление звука

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Выходная мощность

    200 W

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ

  • В режиме работы

    55 W

  • Режим ожидания

    0.5 W

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Разъем адаптера переменного тока

    Да

ДИНАМИК

  • Размер твитера

    2.5" x 2

  • Тип твитера

    Cone

  • Низкочастотный динамик

    6.5" x 1

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    13.6 kg

  • Вес нетто

    11.2 kg

