Blog

Find helpful information about your LG product.
  • Sync to you, Open to all: настроен под вас, открыт для всех
    Sync to you, Open to all: настроен под вас, открыт для всех

    12/04/2023
    Learn More
  • Готовьте лучшие осенние блюда с техникой LG Studio
    Готовьте лучшие осенние блюда с техникой LG Studio

    11/08/2023
    Learn More
  • [Уголок руководителя] Становление легендарного и любимого бренда
    [Уголок руководителя] Становление легендарного и любимого бренда

    11/02/2023
    Learn More
  • text
    Художественное пространство за рамками дисплея: LG OLED Signage

    10/12/2023
    Learn More
  • Классы энергопотребления холодильников: что важно знать
    Классы энергопотребления холодильников: что важно знать

    10/10/2023
    Learn More
  • Как ухаживать за индукционной варочной поверхностью
    Как ухаживать за индукционной варочной поверхностью

    10/06/2023
    Learn More
  • Почему степень мощности важна при выборе пылесоса
    Почему степень мощности важна при выборе пылесоса

    10/05/2023
    Learn More
  • Совершенствование клиентского опыта с помощью дизайна
    Совершенствование клиентского опыта с помощью дизайна

    09/29/2023
    Learn More
  • text
    Прозрачная автоматическая дверь LG OLED: что это такое и для чего она нужна?

    09/27/2023
    Learn More
  • Как чистить стиральную машину LG: 15 вещей, которые Вы должны знать
    Как чистить стиральную машину LG: 15 вещей, которые Вы должны знать

    09/15/2023
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/LG-27-12-Orphanage/lg-csr-master-classes-1000-560.jpg
    Команда LG провела для воспитанников детских домов мастер-классы по приготовлению новогодних пряников

    12/27/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/24062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Гид по интеллектуальной диагностике продуктов LG

    06/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2411/preview.jpg
    Wine Cellar – умный холодильник для премиальных напитков

    10/20/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/moshchnyy-i-legkiy-noutbuk-lg-gram/lg-notebook-gram-1000-560.jpg
    Мощный и очень легкий: активная жизнь с 16-дюймовым ноутбуком LG gram

    12/26/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-osushchestvlyayet-detskiye-mechty/LG_team_helped_orphans_1000x560.jpg
    LG осуществляет детские мечты

    12/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-oled-flex-s-gibkim-ekranom-dlya-pogruzheniya-v-igru/thumb.jpg
    Новый Lifestyle телевизор LG OLED Flex с гибким экраном для полного погружения в игру

    12/23/2022
    Learn More
  • Preview_1000x560
    Какие форматы поддерживают телевизоры LG?

    12/23/2021
    Learn More
  • На какую высоту вешать телевизор на кухне?1
    На какую высоту вешать телевизор на кухне?

    12/23/2021
    Learn More
  • Что такое умная колонка?1
    Что такое умная колонка?

    12/23/2021
    Learn More
  • На что обратить внимание при выборе пылесоса?1
    На что обратить внимание при выборе пылесоса?

    12/23/2021
    Learn More
  • wireless-hd-c
    Как связать беспроводные наушники?

    12/23/2021
    Learn More
  • ИННОВАТОРЫ ВО ВСЕМ МИРЕ ВЗЯЛИСЬ ЗА МИССИЮ «ЛУЧШАЯ ЖИЗНЬ ДЛЯ ВСЕХ»
    ИННОВАТОРЫ ВО ВСЕМ МИРЕ ВЗЯЛИСЬ ЗА МИССИЮ «ЛУЧШАЯ ЖИЗНЬ ДЛЯ ВСЕХ»

    12/22/2022
    Learn More
  • lg-remote-c
    Пульт LG: как пользоваться

    12/22/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2112/previewmagazine.jpg
    Горячая зима. LG XBOOM Go растопит лед.

    12/21/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1812/previewmagazine.jpg
    Ультра - эффективный и экологичный водонагреватель LG с дизайном, достойным наград

    12/18/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1712/previewmagazine.jpg
    Новый образ жизни и новые возможности с инновационным дизайном телевизоров LG

    12/17/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/superlegkiyi-noutbuk-lg-gram/lg-gram-notebook-1000-560.jpg
    Сверхлегкие производительные ноутбуки LG gram как инструмент для повышения компьютерной грамотности

    12/14/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/predstavila/1100.jpg
    LG ПРЕДСТАВИЛА НОВЫЙ ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНЫЙ ДИСПЛЕЙ ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 65EP5G

    12/14/2021
    Learn More
  • Солнечные панели LG играют ключевую роль в сокращении выбросов углерода
    Солнечные панели LG играют ключевую роль в сокращении выбросов углерода

    12/13/2021
    Learn More
  • Взгляд изнутри на единственный и неповторимый LG WING1
    Взгляд изнутри на единственный и неповторимый LG WING

    12/10/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-sovety-dlya-podderzhaniya-chistoty-naushnikov/lg-headphones-tone-free-thum.jpg
    Полезные советы для поддержания чистоты и гигиеничности ваших беспроводных наушников

    12/09/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/rasshirenie/1000.png
    Расширение возможностей вождения с помощью дополненной реальности

    12/09/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-sovety-po-vyboru-novogodnego-podarka/thumb.jpg
    Пять советов по выбору отличного новогоднего подарка, который будет радовать весь год

    12/07/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-obyedinyaet-sotrudnikov-s-pomoshiyu-kibersporta/lg-obyedinyaet-sotrudnikov-s-pomoshiyu-kibersporta-preview.png
    LG объединяет сотрудников с помощью киберспорта

    12/06/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/evolyutsiya-videokonferentsiy/evolyutsiya-videokonferentsiy-preview.png
    Эволюция видеоконференций

    12/03/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0312/previewmagazine.jpg
    Полезные советы и рекомендации сервисного центра LG

    12/03/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/komfort/1000_%D1%85_560.png
    LG доказывает, что комфорт в помещении и экологичность могут сосуществовать вместе

    12/02/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0212/previewmagazine.jpg
    LG WashTower: комплексный уход за Вашей одеждой

    12/02/2020
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Сотрудничество LG и JAGUAR LAND ROVER отмечено престижной наградой EUROPE AUTOBEST AWARD

    12/01/2020
    Learn More
  • video
    Купите инновационный холодильник LG Objet и получите 100 или 200 бутылок Coca-Cola без сахара бесплатно

    11/30/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/3011/previewmagazine.jpg
    Эффективное решение в сфере кондиционирования для высотных домов и роскошных апартаментов

    11/30/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/pokupayte-vstraivayemuyu-tekhniku-lg-i-vyigryvayte-prizy/lg-lg-built-in-appliances-1000-560.jpg
    Покупайте встраиваемую кухонную технику LG и выигрывайте призы каждую неделю!

    11/28/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/mezhdunarodnyy-den-kino-s-televizorami-lg-oled-evo-2022-goda/lg-oled-evo-1000-560.jpg
    Встречаем Международный день кино с телевизорами LG OLED evo 2022 года

    11/28/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2611/previewmagazine.jpg
    История развития систем отопления, вентиляции и кондиционирования LG

    11/26/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/geymerskiye-i-oblachnyye-funktsii-televizorov-lg-oled/televisions-1000-560.jpg
    Геймерские и облачные функции телевизоров LG OLED, о которых вам следует знать

    11/25/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2511/previewmagazine.jpg
    Молодые артисты вместе создали красивую музыку при участии победительницы Грэмми

    11/25/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/tekhnologii-lg-dlya-ukhoda-za-odezhdoy/lg-wash-tower-1000-560.jpg
    Современные технологии LG для ухода за вашей одеждой

    11/24/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/chto-stoit-znat-o-sovremennykh-televizorakh-lg-qned/lg-tv-qned-1000-560.jpg
    Все, что вам стоит знать о современных телевизорах LG QNED

    11/23/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-signature-predstavlyayet-film-o-restavratsii-kartiny-van-goga-krasnyye-vinogradniki-v-arle/lg-signature-predstavlyayet-banner-1000.jpg
    LG SIGNATURE представляет фильм о реставрации картины Ван Гога «Красные виноградники в Арле»

    11/23/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2311/previewmagazine.jpg
    Люксовая серия встраиваемой техники LG SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE

    11/23/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/gotovim-neobychnyye-blyuda-s-lg-studio/lg-studio-built-in-appliance-1000-560.jpg
    Готовим необычные и интересные блюда с помощью встраиваемой кухонной техники LG Studio

    11/22/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-objet-collection-velikolepnyy-dizayn-i-functsionalnost/lg-objet-washtower-1000-560.jpg
    LG Objet Collection – великолепный дизайн и функциональность с лучшими возможностями для пользователей

    11/21/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-oled-evo-vsemirniy-den-televideniya/thumb.jpg
    Отмечаем Всемирный день телевидения: LG OLED evo как технологическая вершина эволюции телевизоров

    11/21/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2011/preview.jpg
    Музыка как главная деталь в твоем стиле жизни

    11/20/2020
    Learn More
  • [Обзор рынка мобильности] Как полупроводники помогают автомобилям видеть, слышать и думать
    [Обзор рынка мобильности] Как полупроводники помогают автомобилям видеть, слышать и думать

    11/18/2022
    Learn More
  • Как правильно стирать вещи1
    Как работает сервисный центр LG

    11/18/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-sozidanie-cherez-sliyanie-iskusstva-i-tehnologiy/thumb.jpg
    Созидание художественных образов нового поколения через слияние искусства и технологий

    11/17/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1711/preview.jpg
    Бережная стирка, советы для того, чтобы вещи прослужили дольше

    11/17/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-polezniye-sovety-dlya-provedeniya-dosuga-s-detmi/thumb.jpg
    Полезные советы для проведения семейного досуга с детьми дома

    11/16/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1611/preview.jpg
    Три способа от LG WING, которые улучшат опыт использования смартфона

    11/16/2020
    Learn More
  • Выбираем беспроводной вертикальный пылесос LG CordZero™ A9: на что стоит обратить внимание
    Выбираем беспроводной вертикальный пылесос LG CordZero™ A9: на что стоит обратить внимание

    11/15/2022
    Learn More
  • Что подарить в Международный мужской день
    Что подарить в Международный мужской день

    11/14/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/26012021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как выбрать бытовую технику для дома?

    11/13/2021
    Learn More
  • Количество проданных OLED-телевизоров в мире превысило 10 миллионов штук1
    Количество проданных OLED-телевизоров в мире превысило 10 миллионов штук

    11/12/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-otmechaem-mezhdunarodniy-den-energosberezheniy-svoimy-dostizheniyami/lg-international-energy-day-THUM.jpg
    Отмечаем Международный день энергосбережения вместе с LG

    11/11/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/pomoshch/01-1000.png
    Помощь стартапам в создании лучшего будущего

    11/11/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-object-collection-televizory/lg-easel-1000-560.jpg
    Новые интерьерные телевизоры LG Objet Collection: исключительное единение стиля и технологий

    11/10/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lux-stil/10.11.jpg
    LG SIGNATURE и MOLTENI&C S.P.A. дарят клиентам вкус роскошной жизни

    11/10/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1011/1011preview.jpg
    Как чистить бытовую технику. Советы специалистов сервисного центра LG.

    11/10/2020
    Learn More
  • [История лучшей жизни] «Мы» как движущая сила для лучшей жизни и построения более инклюзивного общества
    [История лучшей жизни] «Мы» как движущая сила для лучшей жизни и построения более инклюзивного общества

    11/08/2022
    Learn More
  • LG И AIR ASTANA ДАРЯТ ДО 200.000 БАЛЛОВ НА ПЕРЕЛЕТЫ1
    LG И AIR ASTANA ДАРЯТ ДО 200.000 БАЛЛОВ НА ПЕРЕЛЕТЫ

    11/08/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/razrabotka-produkta-kak-otpravnaya-tochka-potrebitelskogo-vospriyatiya/lg-customer-e-perience-1000-560.jpg
    [Уголок менеджера] Разработка продукта как отправная точка потребительского восприятия

    11/07/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/seo-2022-november/headphones/headphones-lg.jpg
    Беспроводные наушники LG - выбрать и купить лучшие, сравнение

    11/06/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0511/0511preview.jpg
    LG начинает глобальный запуск портативного очистителя воздуха маски LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

    11/05/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/chetvertaya-promyshlennaya-revolutsiya/chetvertaya-promyshlennaya-revolutsiya-thumbnail.png
    В LG SMART PARK ПОЛНЫМ ХОДОМ ИДЕТ ЧЕТВЕРТАЯ ПРОМЫШЛЕННАЯ РЕВОЛЮЦИЯ

    11/04/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0311/0311preview.jpg
    Большие возможности маленькой микроволновой печи

    11/04/2020
    Learn More
  • [Уголок менеджера] DX для потребителя: Совершенствование клиентского опыта с помощью данных
    [Уголок менеджера] DX для потребителя: Совершенствование клиентского опыта с помощью данных

    11/03/2022
    Learn More
  • С LED-ПЛЕНКОЙ LG ВСЕ ПРОСТО И ПРОЗРАЧНО2
    С LED-ПЛЕНКОЙ LG ВСЕ ПРОСТО И ПРОЗРАЧНО

    11/03/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lyailya-sultankyzy-o-lg-washtower/lg-wash-tower-banner-THUM.jpg
    LG WashTower: опыт использования системы по уходу за одеждой Ляйли Султанкызы

    11/02/2022
    Learn More
  • Сервисные роботы приобретают актуальность в эпоху социального дистанцирования1
    Сервисные роботы приобретают актуальность в эпоху социального дистанцирования

    11/02/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/luchshaya-instruktsiya-pri-polomke/thumb01.jpg
    Лучшая инструкция при поломке –звонить в LG Service

    11/01/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/04082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Наушники с лучшим шумоподавлением по версии Rolling Stone

    11/01/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-vdohovlyaushie-idei-dlya-pereplanirovki-vashego-doma/lg-styler-truesteam-1000-560.jpg
    Вдохновляющие идеи для перепланировки вашего дома с помощью современной техники LG

    10/31/2022
    Learn More
  • December's Final Deals consectetur adipiscing volutpat.1
    December's Final Deals consectetur adipiscing volutpat.

    This is it. When the year ends, so does the special offer on these LG premium televisions.

    10/31/2019
    Learn More
  • [Уголок менеджера] DX для компании: Инновации в рабочих процессах
    [Уголок менеджера] DX для компании: Инновации в рабочих процессах

    10/28/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2810/2810small.jpg
    "Жизнь хороша дома" вместе со свежими инновациями THINQ от LG

    10/28/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2710/2710small.jpg
    Умный шоппинг: какую технику предпочтительнее покупать осенью?

    10/27/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-stat-liderom-esg-zavtrashnego-dnya/lg-esg-leader-768-432.jpg
    В поисках способов стать лидером ESG завтрашнего дня

    10/26/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/novyye-vpechatleniya/preview.jpg
    Новые впечатления от просмотра с премиальными телевизорами LG OLED SIGNATURE

    10/26/2021
    Learn More
  • Стремитесь к победе! LG запускает серию онлайн турниров по киберспорту.1
    Стремитесь к победе! LG запускает серию онлайн турниров по киберспорту.

    10/26/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2310/2310small.jpg
    LG признана архитекторами за инновации в области офисных технологий и дизайна

    10/23/2020
    Learn More
  • Старт продаж долгожданного сворачивающегося OLED-телевизора LG - поворотный пункт в истории ТВ1
    Старт продаж долгожданного сворачивающегося OLED-телевизора LG - поворотный пункт в истории ТВ

    10/22/2020
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    LG И ПРЕМИАЛЬНЫЙ ИТАЛЬЯНСКИЙ БРЕНД MOLTENI&C S.P.A ОБЪЕДИНИЛИСЬ ДЛЯ РАЗРАБОТКИ СОВМЕСТНЫХ ПРОЕКТОВ

    10/21/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-rekomndatsiy-po-vyboru-stiralnoy-mashiny-dlya-uhoda/lg-washing-machine-1000-560.jpg
    Несколько рекомендаций по выбору современной стиральной машины LG для бережного ухода за одеждой

    10/20/2022
    Learn More
  • LG представила новые самоочищающиеся беспроводные наушники с технологиями Meridian Audio1
    LG представила новые самоочищающиеся беспроводные наушники с технологиями Meridian Audio

    10/20/2020
    Learn More
  • [Уголок менеджера] Исключительное и беспрецедентное обслуживание клиентов, практикуемое LG
    [Уголок менеджера] Исключительное и беспрецедентное обслуживание клиентов, практикуемое LG

    10/19/2022
    Learn More
  • Как устроен инновационный кассетный кондиционер LG DUAL Vane1
    Как устроен инновационный кассетный кондиционер LG DUAL Vane

    10/19/2020
    Learn More
  • Безопасность и комфорт дыхания с персональным очистителем воздуха LG PuriCare™ нового поколения1
    Безопасность и комфорт дыхания с персональным очистителем воздуха LG PuriCare™ нового поколения

    10/18/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/18102021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Побеждайте с LG UltraGear

    10/18/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-umnaya-ecosistema-dlya-komfortnoy-zhizni/lg-umnaya-ecosistema-dlya-komfortnoy-zhizni-thumb.jpg
    Умная домашняя экосистема для комфортной жизни

    10/17/2022
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Шестикратный чемпион мира Формулы-1 Льюис Хэмилтон объявлен послом бренда LG SIGNATURE

    10/16/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1510/1510small.jpg
    Чистые мысли – чистый дом

    10/15/2020
    Learn More
  • Полезные советы по выбору монитора для продуктивной работы из дома и полноценного отдыха
    Полезные советы по выбору монитора для продуктивной работы из дома и полноценного отдыха

    10/14/2022
    Learn More
  • Инновации в области очистки и фильтрации воздуха1
    Инновации в области очистки и фильтрации воздуха

    10/14/2021
    Learn More
  • Свежий воздух круглый год: все, что нужно знать о бытовых кондиционерах
    Свежий воздух круглый год: все, что нужно знать о бытовых кондиционерах

    10/13/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-esg-better-life/lg-better-life-esg-thum.jpg
    [История лучшей жизни] LG развивается в направлении экологичности внутри и снаружи

    10/13/2022
    Learn More
  • Сервисная служба LG: Признаки хорошего сервиса
    Сервисная служба LG: Признаки хорошего сервиса

    10/13/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1210/1210small.jpg
    Системы Multi Split от LG предлагают множество полезных функций

    10/12/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-zavtrak-iz-kinoa-s-mikrovolnovoy-pechyu/lg-microwave-oven-1000-560.jpg
    Готовим завтрак из киноа в микроволновой печи LG NeoChef – просто, полезно и никакого глютена!

    10/10/2022
    Learn More
  • Стратегия экологичных продуктов1
    Стратегия экологичных продуктов

    10/08/2021
    Learn More
  • lg-studio-culinary-master-class-desktop
    Бесплатные кулинарные мастер-классы с именитыми шеф-поварами в кулинарном пространстве LG STUDIO

    10/07/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/07102021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Почему важно использовать очистители воздуха в течение всего года

    10/07/2021
    Learn More
  • Новый саундбар LG GX обеспечивает превосходное качество звучания и отлично сочетается с OLED-телевизорами GX Gallery1
    Новый саундбар LG GX обеспечивает превосходное качество звучания и отлично сочетается с OLED-телевизорами GX Gallery

    10/07/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/06102021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Динамическая 3D-кампания LG освещает Таймс-сквер в Нью-Йорке

    10/05/2021
    Learn More
  • Инновации в области очистки и фильтрации воздуха
    Инновации в области очистки и фильтрации воздуха

    10/05/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0510/0510small.jpg
    Multi V 5 – премиальное решение для одного из лучших курортов Турции

    10/05/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/pressrelease/lg-sushilnaya-mashina-za-i-protiv/lg-wash-tower-1000-560.jpg
    Нужна ли в хозяйстве отдельная сушильная машина? Рассмотрим все «за» и «против»

    10/04/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/04102021/miniatura.jpg
    LG в Казахстане 24 года

    10/04/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0210/0210small.jpg
    Турнир LG ULTRAGEAR ™ FACE-OFF определит лучшего и самого отважного игрока

    10/02/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0210/0210small.jpg

    10/02/2020
    Learn More
  • Как правильно стирать вещи1
    Как правильно стирать вещи

    10/01/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0110/0110small.jpg
    Смартфон LG WING – невиданное ранее удобство в использовании

    10/01/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0610/0610small.jpg
    Жизнь прекрасна, когда будущее поколение воодушевлено

    10/01/2020
    Learn More
  • lg-kak-obstavit-malenkuyu-kukhnyu/lg-dishwasher
    Как обставить современную маленькую кухню новой бытовой техникой LG

    09/30/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-televizory-oled-z2/lg-oled-8k-banner-thum.jpg
    Все оттенки реальных цветов на экране 8K телевизора LG OLED Z2

    09/29/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/about-lg/LG-magazine/potencial-virtualnoi-vselennoi/potencial-virtualnoi-vselennoi-thumbnail.jpg
    Потенциал виртуальной вселенной

    09/29/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/unknown/28092preview.jpg
    Вкусный шоколадный кекс за 5 минут с LG NeoChef ™

    09/28/2020
    Learn More
  • Одно приложение для управления всей техникой
    Одно приложение для управления всей техникой

    09/27/2021
    Learn More
  • [Уголок менеджера] Новая эра клиентского опыта
    [Уголок менеджера] Новая эра клиентского опыта

    09/26/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2509/2509small.jpg
    Портативные Bluetooth-колонки LG XBOOM Go PL cкоро в продаже в Казахстане

    09/25/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/24092021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Наша настоящая жизнь в метавселенной

    09/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2409/2409small.jpg
    Обновленный пылесос LG Cordzero: мощность без компромиссов и свобода без границ

    09/24/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-smart-tv-vozmozhnosti/lg_LG-Smart-TV_1000-560.jpg
    Рекомендации по применению полезных возможностей LG Smart TV

    09/23/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23092021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Отношения между искусственным интеллектом и человеком

    09/23/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2309/2309small.jpg
    Телевизор LG Gallery Design: Мечта дизайнера интерьера

    09/23/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2209/2209small.jpg
    Приручая холод: советы по хранению разных продуктов в холодильниках LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

    09/22/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-proveli-otkrytuyu-lektsiyu-studentam-kaznu/lg-lecture-kaznu-1000-560.jpg
    Открытая лекция LG «Инструменты бренд коммуникаций» для студентов КазНУ

    09/21/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/21092021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Действенный цикл утилизации бытовой техники

    09/21/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2109/2109small.jpg
    УЗНАЙТЕ БОЛЬШЕ О НОВЕЙШЕЙ ЦИФРОВОЙ ТЕХНОЛОГИИ LG SIGNAGE ВМЕСТЕ С LG DIGITAL CONNECT 2020

    09/21/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/20092021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Виртуальный шопинг

    09/20/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1809/1809small.jpg
    Выбираем бытовую технику под разные стили кухни

    09/18/2020
    Learn More
  • Баланс между карьерой и семьей. Советы успешных женщин1
    Баланс между карьерой и семьей. Советы успешных женщин

    09/17/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1709/1709small.jpg
    Наслаждайтесь зрелищными картинками и мощным звуком с LG Monitor и LG XBOOM

    09/17/2020
    Learn More
  • Беспроводные вертикальные пылесосы LG CordZero™ серии A9: универсальные домашние помощники с изысканным дизайном
    Беспроводные вертикальные пылесосы LG CordZero™ серии A9: универсальные домашние помощники с изысканным дизайном

    09/16/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/16092021/6g-hype-ili-nadezhda1-thumbail.jpg
    6G: хайп или надежда?

    09/16/2021
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    LG объявляет о сотрудничестве с мировой иконой стиля, светской львицей и бизнесвумен мира моды - Оливией Палермо

    09/16/2020
    Learn More
  • Следующий шаг в эволюции взаимодействия человека и техники1
    Следующий шаг в эволюции взаимодействия человека и техники

    09/15/2021
    Learn More
  • Компания LG представила новую модель стиральной машины LG AIDD™1
    Компания LG представила новую модель стиральной машины LG AIDD™

    09/15/2020
    Learn More
  • Как выбрать правильный цикл стирки и сушки белья?
    Как выбрать правильный цикл стирки и сушки белья?

    09/14/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/rol-sushilnoi-mashiny/rol-sushilnoi-mashiny-banner-1000.jpg
    Сушильная машина LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump. Преимущества использования

    09/14/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1409/1409small.jpg
    Позаботьтесь о своем гардеробе с LG Styler

    09/14/2020
    Learn More
  • Магия погоды: как правильно настроить кондиционер1
    Магия погоды: как правильно настроить кондиционер

    09/11/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1009/1009small.jpg
    Первый светодиодный микро-дисплей LG определяет новые технологические стандарты для коммерческих дисплеев

    09/10/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-predlagayet-multisensornyye-vpechatleniya-na-ifa-2022/lg-predlagayet-multisensornyye-vpechatleniya-na-ifa-2022-thumb.jpg
    Удовольствие для ушей и глаз: LG предлагает незабываемые мультисенсорные впечатления на IFA 2022

    09/09/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0909/0909small.jpg
    ТОП-7 полезных советов от Сервисной службы LG для того, чтобы Ваша техника работала как можно дольше

    09/09/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0809/0809small.jpg
    Приложение LG ThinQ открывает новые пути к комфортной жизни

    09/08/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/final-pesnya-LG-Charlie-Puth-konkurs-Lifes-Good_music/final-pesnya-LG-Charlie-Puth-konkurs-Lifes-Good_music-thumbnail.png
    Каждый может поделиться посланием надежды от Чарли Пута

    09/07/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0709/0709small.jpg
    LG удостоена наград AHRI Performance Award третий год подряд

    09/07/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/pressrelease/resheniya-lg-v-epokhu-virtualnoy-ekonomiki/resheniya-lg-v-epokhu-virtualnoy-ekonomiki-thumbnail.png
    Решения LG в эпоху виртуальной экономики

    09/06/2021
    Learn More
  • Программа LG EdTech по профориентации для воспитанников детских домов получит дальнейшее развитие
    Программа LG EdTech по профориентации для воспитанников детских домов получит дальнейшее развитие

    09/05/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0409/0409small.jpg
    Новый проектор LG CINEBEAM выводит просмотр фильмов в домашнем кинотеатре на новый уровень

    09/04/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0309/0309small.jpg
    «Жизнь прекрасна дома»: LG представляет домашнюю жизнь будущего

    09/03/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/prioritety-lg-v-oblasti-ustoychivogo-razvitiya/banner-T.png
    Приоритеты LG в области устойчивого развития

    09/03/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0209/0209small.jpg
    LG поднимает планку домашних развлечений  с продвинутыми, игровыми возможностями телевизоров OLED 8K

    09/02/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0109/0109_lg_hero_thumbnail_img.jpg
    В новый учебный год с продуктами LG

    09/01/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0109done/0109small.jpg
    Виртуальная выставка LG открывается для виртуальных аплодисментов

    09/01/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/29062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Кондиционер LG DUAL Vane: от зарождения до инноваций

    08/31/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/3108/3108small.jpg
    5 полезных советов для эффективной уборки дома

    08/31/2020
    Learn More
  • Инновационные холодильники LG - умные кулинарные решения и забота о гигиене ваших продуктов1
    Инновационные холодильники LG - умные кулинарные решения и забота о гигиене ваших продуктов

    08/29/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2808/2808small.jpg
    Топ-5 помощников по дому

    08/28/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/27082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    ДЕБЮТ ФИЛЬМА LIFE’S GOOD ДЖЕКСОНА ТИСИ

    08/27/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/unknown/27082preview.jpg
    Персональный, чистый воздух с портативным очистителем LG PURICARE ™

    08/27/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/26082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    По следам импрессионизма с LG и онлайн-кинотеатром IVI

    08/26/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2608/2608small.jpg
    ЧЕЛЛЕНДЖ LG “ВОЗВРАЩАЙТЕСЬ ДОМОЙ” ОПРЕДЕЛЯЕТ ЦЕННОСТЬ СЕМЬИ И ДОМА

    08/26/2020
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана

    08/25/2021
    Learn More
  • Системы ОВиК от LG Electronics: здоровый микроклимат для комфортной рабочей обстановки1
    Системы ОВиК от LG Electronics: здоровый микроклимат для комфортной рабочей обстановки

    08/25/2020
    Learn More
  • Снова в школу: как оборудовать рабочее место для продуктивной учебы1
    Снова в школу: как оборудовать рабочее место для продуктивной учебы

    08/24/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/24082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    OLED-дисплеи в лифте самого высокого здания Южной Кореи

    08/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Благополучие сотрудников превыше всего

    08/23/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-strategiya-luchshey-zhizni/lg-sustainable-strategies-1000x560.jpg
    Стратегия лучшей жизни: вместе сделаем мир прекраснее

    08/22/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/2108/2108small.jpg
    Окружите себя заботой и комфортом. Организуйте свою кухню с помощью инновационной техники LG STUDIO

    08/21/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1908/1908small.jpg
    Сверхтонкие OLED дисплеи LG для бизнеса - презентуйте ваши идеи как объекты искусства

    08/19/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1808/1808small.jpg
    Ведущая продукция LG в отраслях ТВ и аудио техники удостоена наград EISA 2020

    08/18/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-objet-collection-bytovaya-technika/lg-objet-collection-1000-560.jpg
    Премиальная бытовая техника LG Objet Collection™: элегантный стиль для современного дома

    08/17/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/17082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Ощутите комфорт, созданный с помощью новейших решений LG для офисных и жилых помещений в любом месте и в любое время

    08/17/2021
    Learn More
  • Монитор LG - безопасный выбор для игр и учёбы1
    Монитор LG - безопасный выбор для игр и учёбы

    08/17/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/16082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Виртуальные миры оживают с LG

    08/16/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/about-lg/press-and-media/13082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Полные надежды и оптимизма творческие люди делятся яркими моментами своей жизни

    08/13/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/1308/1308small.jpg
    Cовременные учреждения здравоохранения претерпевают наибольшие изменения

    08/13/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-poleznyye-sovety-dlya-letnikh-probezhek/lg-poleznyye-sovety-dlya-letnikh-probezhek-banner-thumb.jpg
    7 полезных советов для комфортных летних пробежек

    08/12/2022
    Learn More
  • Больше, чем телевизор – объединяйтесь всей семьей за просмотром любимых фильмов на LG OLED1
    Больше, чем телевизор – объединяйтесь всей семьей за просмотром любимых фильмов на LG OLED | LG Казахстан

    08/12/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/09082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    НевооБРРРазимая покупка. LG x Coca-Cola Купи холодильник LG и получи 50 или 100 бутылок Coca-Cola Zero.

    08/09/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0608/0608small.jpg
    Руководство по покупке холодильника LG: подберите идеальный холодильник для вашего дома

    08/06/2022
    Learn More
  • Изысканные украшения BVLGARI на OLED-экранах LG1
    Изысканные украшения BVLGARI на OLED-экранах LG

    08/06/2021
    Learn More
  • Как самоизоляция изменила индустрию развлечений?1
    Как самоизоляция изменила индустрию развлечений?

    08/05/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-sozdaniye-promyshlennykh-standartov-autosar/lg-Automotive-Open-System-Architecture-1000-560.jpg
    Создание промышленных стандартов с помощью AUTOSAR

    08/04/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/0408/0408small.jpg
    Первая умная колонка от LG появилась в продаже в Казахстане 

    08/04/2020
    Learn More
  • Искусство хранения продуктов в холодильнике LG: краткое руководство
    Искусство хранения продуктов в холодильнике LG: краткое руководство

    08/03/2023
    Learn More
  • Служба сервисной поддержки LG: мы ценим ваше время!
    Служба сервисной поддержки LG: мы ценим ваше время!

    08/03/2020
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-xboom-istochnik-prazdnichnogo-nastroyeniya/lg_xboom_on88.jpg
    LG XBOOM – источник праздничного настроения

    08/02/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/02082021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как цифровая трансформация LG сказалась на потребителях и компании?

    08/02/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-sovmestnaya-aktsiya-s-air-astana-2022/lg-sovmestnaya-aktsiya-s-air-astana-2022-banner-Thumb.jpg
    СОВМЕСТНАЯ АКЦИЯ LG И AIR ASTANA: ВЫГОДНЫЕ ПОЛЕТЫ ПРИ ПОКУПКЕ ТЕЛЕВИЗОРОВ LG OLED/QNED

    08/01/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/30072021/preview.jpg
    Все о Bluetooth-колонках LG XBOOM Go

    07/30/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/29072021/preview.jpg
    Владельцам телевизоров LG стали доступны видеозвонки с помощью Portal TV от Facebook

    07/29/2021
    Learn More
  • Давайте посчитаем: как сократить счета за электричество с умной бытовой техникой LG
    Давайте посчитаем: как сократить счета за электричество с умной бытовой техникой LG

    07/28/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/21072021/miniatura.jpg
    Гид по саундбарам LG

    07/28/2021
    Learn More
  • Несколько интересных идей для здорового и быстрого ужина
    Несколько интересных идей для здорового и быстрого ужина

    07/25/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23072021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Что делать, если техника вышла из строя?

    07/23/2021
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Международный день заботы о себе: учимся повышать личное благополучие круглый год

    07/22/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-smena-paradigmy-v-avtomobilnoy-promyshlennosti/lg-over-the-air-car-banner_thum.jpg
    Смена парадигмы в автомобильной промышленности: обновление по воздуху

    07/20/2022
    Learn More
  • lg-kak-opredelit-ves-belya-dlya-stiralnoy-mashiny
    Сколько полотенец в 5 кг, или как правильно определитьвес белья для стиральной машины

    07/18/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/16072021/previewmagazine.jpg
    4 причины купить встраиваемую бытовую технику LG STUDIO

    07/16/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/5-sovetov-kak-nachat-ekologicheski-chistuyu-zhizn/lg-eco-1000-560.jpg
    5 полезных советов о том, как начать экологически чистую жизнь

    Экологически чистый выбор каждого в повседневной жизни определяет будущее всей планеты

    07/15/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-prezentatsiya-stage-2022/1000x560.jpg
    The Stage 2022 – новые возможности для домашних развлечений с телевизорами LG

    07/14/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/12072021/mini.jpg
    Как создавался кассетный кондиционер LG Dual Vane?

    07/13/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-stiralnyye-mashiny-s-iskusstvennym-intellektom/1000-560.jpg
    Искусственный интеллект LG AI DD™ и бережная стирка: как это работает

    07/12/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-retsepty-den-shokolada/1000-560.jpg
    Отмечаем Всемирный день шоколада с лучшими рецептами домашних десертов

    07/11/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/09072021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как продукты LG восстанавливают жизненные силы планеты?

    07/09/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/luchshie-idei-dlya-podarkov/lg-gifts-thum-d.jpg
    Лучшие идеи для современных подарков

    07/08/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/08072021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как дизайн искусственного интеллекта влияет на его принятие?

    07/08/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/02072021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как выбрать стиральную машину?

    07/03/2021
    Learn More
  • Свежий и чистый воздух круглый год с кондиционером LG DUALCOOL: как это устроено и работает
    Свежий и чистый воздух круглый год с кондиционером LG DUALCOOL: как это устроено и работает

    07/01/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/01072021/preview.jpg
    Полное погружение в мир беспроводных наушников LG TONE Free

    07/01/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/obzor-posudomoechnoi-mashiny-lg/obzor-posudomoechnoi-mashiny-lg-thumb.jpg
    Обзор встраиваемой посудомоечной машины LG

    06/29/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/6-prichin-kupit-lg-TW4V9RD9E/6-prichin-kupit-lg-TW4V9RD9E-thumb.jpg
    6 причин, почему вам стоит купить стиральную машину LG с технологией искусственного интеллекта

    06/24/2022
    Learn More
  • Инновационное решение для автомобилей Hyper формирует будущее транспорта
    Инновационное решение для автомобилей Hyper формирует будущее транспорта

    06/23/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    LG занимает твердую позицию в отношении нарушения патентных прав

    06/23/2021
    Learn More
  • Как убедиться, что ваш дом готов к лету1
    Как убедиться, что ваш дом готов к лету

    06/22/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/22062021/previewmagazine-from-step-6-in-guide.jpg
    УСТОЙЧИВОЕ БУДУЩЕЕ С ПРОДУКТАМИ LG

    06/22/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-tone-free-fp5-obzor/lg-fp5-1000-560-1_v1.jpg
    Новый уровень беспроводной свободы и комфорта с наушниками LG Tone Free FP5

    06/21/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/21062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Выбираем подарок школьнику на каникулы

    06/21/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/18062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Все о DLNA и Airplay в телевизорах LG

    06/18/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/ekologichnye-resheniya-lg/ekologichnye-resheniya-lg-thumb.jpg
    Домашняя система развлечений с заботой об экологии: новейшие решения в области OLED-телевизоров и саундбаров LG подтверждают приверженность компании вопросам устойчивого развития

    06/17/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/16062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Будущее в мобильности

    06/17/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-objet-holodilniki-premium-classa/lg-objet-holodilniki-premium-classa-thumb.jpg
    Премиальные дизайнерские холодильники LG Objet Collection с возможностью персонализации

    06/16/2022
    Learn More
  • Лидер мобильности будущего
    Лидер мобильности будущего

    06/15/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/obzor-lg-eclair-soundbar/lg-eclair-1000-560.jpg
    Мощный саундбар с пространственным звучанием в компактном исполнении

    06/14/2022
    Learn More
  • LG LED All-in-One Smart Series LAEC – новый взгляд на светодиодные дисплеи1
    LG LED All-in-One Smart Series LAEC – новый взгляд на светодиодные дисплеи

    06/14/2021
    Learn More
  • [Будущее глобального производства: Lighthouse Factory] LG Smart Park
    [Будущее глобального производства: Lighthouse Factory] LG Smart Park

    06/13/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/11062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Телевизоры OLED в театре оперы и балета имени Абая

    06/11/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/10062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Система ОВиК LG всегда на шаг впереди

    06/10/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/monitory-lg-utrawide/monitory-lg-utrawide-thumb.jpg
    Горизонт без границ с мониторами LG Ultrawide

    06/09/2022
    Learn More
  • Обработка одежды паром. Модный тренд или необходимость?1
    Обработка одежды паром. Модный тренд или необходимость?

    06/09/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/5-sovetov-po-vyboru-konditsionera/5-sovetov-po-vyboru-konditsionera-thumb.jpg
    Пять полезных советов по выбору кондиционера для вашего дома

    06/08/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/eco-initsiativy-lg/eco-initsiativy-lg-thumb.jpg
    Эко-инициативы LG для лучшего будущего

    06/06/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/05062021/preview.jpg
    Встречаем Всемирный день окружающей среды с чуть меньшим количеством пластика

    06/05/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/about-lg/press-and-media/09022021/previewmagazine.jpg
    «Подари новую жизнь вещам» в рамках кампании #CareForWhatYouWear

    06/04/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/03062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Дисплеи LG выходят на сцену виртуального шоурума

    06/03/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/02062021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как философия LG SIGNATURE пересекается с искусством и технологиями?

    06/02/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-televizory-dlya-lyubitelei-sporta/lg-tv-1000-560.jpg
    Телевизоры LG для любителей спорта

    06/01/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/31052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Все о возможностях LG ThinQ

    05/31/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/vstraivaemaya-tehnika-LG/lg-built-in-1000-560.jpg
    5 причин выбрать встраиваемую технику LG для вашей кухни

    05/30/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/5-faktov-o-sushilnykh-mashinah-lg/lg-dryers-1000-560.jpg
    5 фактов о сушильных машинах

    05/26/2022
    Learn More
  • Легкая уборка с умными технологиями LG 1
    Легкая уборка с умными технологиями LG

    05/25/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/25052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Игры на большом экране, или как OLED выводит гейминг на новый уровень

    05/25/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/24052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Все о воздушных фильтрах в продуктах LG

    05/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/21052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Все что нужно знать о телевизорах QNED

    05/21/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/umnyi-dom-v-odnom-prilozhenii/LG_ThinQ_1000-560.jpg
    LG ThinQ – «умный» дом в одном приложении

    05/20/2022
    Learn More
  • Что стоит за DoorCooling+, No Frost и другими громкими названиями?1
    Что стоит за DoorCooling+, No Frost и другими громкими названиями?

    05/20/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/pressrelease/lg-stiralnaya-mashina-s-iskusstvennym-intellektom/LG-washing%20machine-AI%20DD-1000-560.jpg
    Стиральные машины LG AI DD - умная забота о вашей одежде.

    05/19/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/14042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Цифровые дизайнеры: воплощение идеи в реальность

    05/19/2021
    Learn More
  • Всемирный день информирования о доступной среде (Global Accessibility Awareness Day): создание инклюзивного мира с помощью технологий
    Всемирный день информирования о доступной среде (Global Accessibility Awareness Day): создание инклюзивного мира с помощью технологий

    05/18/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/18052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    РАЗВЛЕЧЕНИЯ ДОМА. ЛУЧШЕ ДЛЯ ПОТРЕБИТЕЛЕЙ, ЛУЧШЕ ДЛЯ ПЛAНЕТЫ.

    05/18/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/17052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Знакомимся с LG SIGNATURE

    05/17/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/konditcioner-lg-dualcool/konditcioner-lg-dualcool-thumb.jpg
    Как выбрать кондиционер для идеального домашнего микроклимата?

    05/16/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/14052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как выбрать кондиционер?

    05/14/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/pressrelease/oled-ili-qned/LG_tv_1000-560.jpg
    Как сделать выбор между OLED и QNED телевизором?

    05/13/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/13052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как выбрать игровой монитор?

    05/13/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/12052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    LG Gallery Design

    05/12/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/11052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Тонкости и особенности маски LG PuriCare ™

    05/11/2021
    Learn More
  • Для чего нужен 8K телевизор? Разбираемся в подробностях
    Для чего нужен 8K телевизор? Разбираемся в подробностях

    05/08/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/transport-buduschego-lg/OMNIPOD-thumb.jpg
    Транспорт будущего для расширения личного жилого пространства

    05/06/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/umnye-holodilniki-lg/1000-560.jpg
    Умные холодильники LG Side-By-Side: технологии для длительной свежести продуктов и новейший дизайн

    05/04/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/04052021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Фильмы, получившие мировые кинопремии, на вашем OLED

    05/04/2021
    Learn More
  • Инновационные роботы пылесосы и очистители воздуха LG1
    Инновационные роботы пылесосы и очистители воздуха LG

    05/01/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/30042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Виртуальные пространства предлагают удобный (и безопасный) способ взаимодействия с брендами

    04/30/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/5-prichin-vybrat-lg-tone-free/LG-wireless-earphones_1000x560.jpg
    5 причин выбрать новые беспроводные наушники LG Tone Free FP9

    04/29/2022
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Особенности духовых шкафов LG STUDIO

    04/29/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/lg-styler/lg-styler-thumb.jpg
    Удобный и бережный способ ухода за одеждой с паровой системой LG Styler

    04/28/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/28042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Когда дизайн не заканчивается на продукте

    04/28/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/vodosberegayuschaya-bytovaya-tehnika-lg/1000-560.jpg
    Меняя мир с помощью водосберегающей бытовой техники

    04/27/2022
    Learn More
  • Как обустроить небольшую кухню?
    Как обустроить небольшую кухню?

    04/27/2022
    Learn More
  • Готовьте как шеф-повар с помощью варочных панелей от LG STUDIO
    Готовьте как шеф-повар с помощью варочных панелей от LG STUDIO

    04/27/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/26042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Путеводитель по микроволновым печам LG

    04/26/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/pressrelease/preimuschestva-konditsionerov-LG-novogo-pokoleniy/Thumbail_1000x560_3.jpg
    Преимущества кондиционеров LG нового поколения

    04/25/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Восприятие искусственного интеллекта в обществе

    04/23/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/den-zemli-lg/den-zemli-lg-thumb.jpg
    Экологически чистый День Земли с технологиями умного дома

    04/22/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/about-lg/press-and-media/22042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Особенности и инновации премиальной техники

    04/22/2021
    Learn More
  • Умный дом и прогнозы на ближайшее будущее1
    Умный дом и прогнозы на ближайшее будущее

    04/21/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/20042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    С чего начинаются инновационные изобретения, и как патентная система в этом помогает?

    04/20/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/19042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Будущее уже наступило

    04/19/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/16042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Какой пылесос LG выбрать?

    04/16/2021
    Learn More
  • Как сохранить баланс между семьей и работой? Советы успешных женщин Казахстана
    Программа сотрудничества компании LG с известным робототехником, доктором Деннисом Хонгом

    04/14/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/preimuschestva-besprovodnykh-naushnikov/LG%20benefits-of-wireless-earphones_1000x560_1.jpg
    Преимущества использования беспроводных наушников

    04/13/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/13042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Изменение форм-фактора телевизоров, как потребность рынка

    04/13/2021
    Learn More
  • Система BECON ﻿от LG – новый тренд в энергоменеджменте зданий
    Система BECON ﻿от LG – новый тренд в энергоменеджменте зданий

    04/12/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/09042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Доступная техника LG для людей с ограниченными физическими возможностями

    04/09/2021
    Learn More
  • Как выбрать саундбар?
    Как выбрать саундбар?

    04/08/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/07042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Еще один шаг в сторону экологичности

    04/08/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/lg-tv-technologiya-8k/LG_cinema-in-your-home__1000-1.jpg
    Кинотеатр в вашем доме: 8К – самая четкая картинка, которую вы только могли себе представить

    04/06/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/05042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Создание безопасной среды в школах перед их открытием

    04/05/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/01042021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Как правильно хранить зимние вещи в теплое время года

    04/01/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/30032021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Что стоит за кондиционерами LG Multi V 5?

    03/30/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/lg-magazine/resheniya-dlya-ochistki-vozdukha/banner-Dv.jpg
    Чистый воздух в вашем доме и не только

    03/29/2022
    Learn More
  • Обзор программ стиральных машин LG AI DD1
    Обзор программ стиральных машин LG AI DD

    03/25/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/images/vash-bilet-v-pervoklassniy-igrovoy-opyt/thumb01.jpg
    Ваш билет в первоклассный игровой опыт

    03/24/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/24032021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Путеводитель по сервису «LG Каналы»

    03/24/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/23032021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Топ советов от сервисной службы по уходу за бытовой техникой

    03/23/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/22032021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Дом – теперь место не только для отдыха

    03/22/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/19032021/ppreviewmagazine.jpg
    Что подарить родственникам на Наурыз?

    03/19/2021
    Learn More
  • Телевизоры OLED с точки зрения умного дома1
    Телевизоры OLED с точки зрения умного дома

    03/18/2021
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/vybirayem-mikrovolnovuyu-pech/thumb01.jpg
    Выбираем микроволновую печь

    03/17/2022
    Learn More
  • /kz/lg-magazine/Images/17032021/previewmagazine.jpg
    Что отличает бюджетные модели стиральных машин от премиальных с искусственным интеллектом AI DD?

    03/17/2021
    Learn More
  • Самый трудолюбивый помощник на вашей кухне