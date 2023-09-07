About Cookies on This Site

31,5-дюймовый Full HD игровой монитор UltraGear ™ с частотой 165 Гц, MBR 1 мс и совместим с NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

32GN550

MNT-27GN950-01-1-LG-UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor
Измените правила игры

Измените правила игры

LG UltraGear ™, самый мощный инструмент для победы, поможет вам стать лучшим игроком.

Скорость

Цвет

Технология

Частота обновления 165 Гц

Плавное игровое движение

Сверхбыстрая скорость 165 Гц позволяет игрокам мгновенно увидеть следующий кадр и обеспечивает плавное отображение изображения. Геймеры могут быстро обнаруживать противника и легко прицелиться.

Частота обновления 165 Гц

*Изображения смоделированы для улучшения понимания функций. Это может отличаться от фактического использования.
*Сравнение частоты обновления 60 Гц (левое изображение) и частоты обновления 165 Гц.

1 мс MBR
1 мс MBR

Невероятная скорость к победе

1 мс MBR способствует более плавному игровому процессу, уменьшая искажения и удвоение изображения.
В динамичных играх, при движении объектов, уменьшаются любые искажения, что делает игру более захватывающей для геймеров и даёт вам конкурентное преимущество.

*Изображения смоделированы для улучшения понимания функций. Он может отличаться от фактического использования.
*Уменьшение размытия в движении на 1 мс приводит к снижению яркости, и следующие функции нельзя использовать, пока оно активировано: NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync ™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
* Во время операции MBR длительностью 1 мс может возникать мерцание.

HDR10 с sRGB 95%
HDR10 с sRGB 95%

Почувствуйте настоящую битву с реалистичными цветами

27GN880 поддерживает широкий цветовой спектр, 98% цветовой гаммы DCI-P3, передает цвета с высокой точностью для воспроизведения с HDR10, обеспечивая реалистичное визуальное погружение. Независимо от поля битвы, геймеры испытывают ощущение, что находятся в его центре.
Совместимость с NVIDIA G-SYNC®

Совместимость с G-SYNC® сертифицировано NVIDIA

LG 27GN950-B - это сертифицированный NVIDIA и официально утвержденный G-SYNC®-совместимый монитор, устраняющий разрывы экрана и минимизирующий искажения для более плавного и быстрого игрового процесса.

*Изображения смоделированы для улучшения понимания функций. Могут иметь отличия при фактическом использовании.
*Сравнение режима «ВЫКЛ» (левое изображение) и совместимости с G-SYNC®.

AMD FreeSync ™ Premium Pro

Чище, плавнее и быстрее

С технологией FreeSync ™ Premium Pro геймеры могут испытывать плавные чёткие движения в играх с высоким разрешением и динамичных играх. Это практически уменьшает разрывы и искажения экрана.

*Изображения смоделированы для лучшего понимания функций. Могут иметь отличия при фактическом использовании.
*Сравнение режима «ВЫКЛ» (изображение слева) и AMD FreeSync ™ Premium Pro.

Стильный дизайн

Элегантный, современный и захватывающий

Повысьте свой игровой опыт благодаря привлекательному и практически безрамному дизайну. Основание можно отрегулировать для изменения наклона монитора, чтобы сделать игру более комфортной.

Стильный дизайн

Динамическая синхронизация действий

Динамическая синхронизация действий

Реагируй на противников быстрее

С помощью Dynamic Action Sync минимизируйте задержку ввода, чтобы геймеры могли ловить каждый момент в реальном времени.

Стабилизатор чёрного

Стабилизатор чёрного

Атакуй первым в темноте

Геймеры могут избежать снайперов, скрывающихся в самых темных местах, и быстро избежать ситуаций нападения,и атаковать первым.

Прицел
Прицел

Лучшая цель

Целевая точка зафиксирована в центре, чтобы повысить точность стрельбы.

*Изображения выше, расположенные слева, иллюстрируют обычный режим, в котором эта функция не поддерживается.

Печать

Все характеристики

ЭКРАН

Диагональ экрана (дюймы)

31.5

Диагональ экрана (см)

80.1

Разрешение

1920 x 1080

Тип матрицы

VA

Соотношение сторон

16:9

Шаг пикселя (мм)

0.36375

Цветовой охват

стандарт: sRGB 95% (CIE1931), мин.: sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Отображаемые цвета (млн)

16.7 млн, 8 бит (6 бит + FRC)

Яркость (кд/м²)

300 (стандарт), 240 (мин.)

Контрастность (FOFO)

3000:1 (стандарт), 1800:1 (мин.)

Контрастность (DFC)

Mega

Время отклика (мс)

5 мс (GTG) / 1 мс Motion Blur Reduction

Угол обзора (CR≥10)

178 / 178

Антибликовое покрытие матрицы

ПОРТЫ ВВОДА/ВЫВОДА

Порт HDMI

● (HDMI × 2)

HDMI (макс. Разрешение при Гц)

1920 x 1080 @ 165Гц

Порт Display Port

● v1.4

Display Port (макс. Разрешение при Гц)

1920 × 1080 @ 165Гц

Выход для наушников

Расположение портов

Сзади

ЧАСТОТА ОБНОВЛЕНИЯ

Кадровая развертка (Гц)

48 — 165

ЭЛЕКТРОПИТАНИЕ

Тип блока питания

Внешний адаптер

Напряжение (В)

100 — 240 50/60Гц

Мощность адаптера питания (Вт)

40Вт (19В, 2.1А)

Энергопотребление/работа, (обыч./EPA, Вт)

40 макс. / 40 станд.

Энергопотребление/режим ожидания/сна (макс, Вт)

<0.5

Энергопотребление/выключен (макс, Вт)

<0.3

МЕНЮ

Русский язык

ФУНКЦИИ

Режим HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

HDR Effect (Преобразование SDR в HDR)

Отсутствие мерцания Flicker safe

Режим изображения

не HDR режимы -> Игра 1 / Игра 2 / Режим FPS / Режим RTS / Яркий / Чтение / HDR Effect; HDR режимы -> Игра 1 / Игра 2 / Режим FPS / Режим RTS / Яркий / Стандартный

Функция режим чтения Reader Mode

Режим 1мс MBR (Поддерживаемая частота, Гц)

Технология G-Sync™ Nvidia

● совместимость с G-Sync

Динамическая синхронизация изображения FreeSync

FreeSync™ поддержка LFC

Стабилизатор черного цвета

Динамическая синхронизация движения Dynamic Action Sync

Прицел Crosshair

Энергосбережение

Меню на экране монитора

Защита медиаконтента HDCP

● (v2.2)

ПОДСТАВКА

Возможные регулировки

Наклон / Высота / Поворот

ГАБАРИТЫ

Размеры настенного крепления (Ш × Г × В, мм)

VESA (100 × 100 мм)

Габариты с подставкой (Ш × Г × В, мм)

714.7 × 292.1 × 600.3 (Поднят) 714.7× 292.1 × 490.3 (Опущен)

Габариты без подставки (Ш × Г × В, мм)

714.7 × 50.9 × 428

Габариты упаковки (Ш × Г × В, мм)

793 × 227 × 557

Вес с подставкой (кг)

7.2

Вес без подставки (кг)

5.1

Вес в упаковке (кг)

10.3

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Адаптер питания

Кабель питания

Кабель DisplayPort

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ О МОДЕЛИ

Гарантия

24 месяца

32GN550

31,5-дюймовый Full HD игровой монитор UltraGear ™ с частотой 165 Гц, MBR 1 мс и совместим с NVIDIA® G-SYNC®